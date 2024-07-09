Is Color Wow’s dream coat the answer to glossy hair? I put it to the test

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray
- Size: 200ml
- Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, moisture-retaining dipropylene glycol, softening silicone quaternium-18
- Applicator type: Spray
- Why we love it
- Makes for a very silky, healthy-looking blow dry
- Smells wonderfully fresh
- Spray pump distributes evenly
- Take note
- Doesn’t help to minimise tangle
With a moisturising formula, Color Wow’s dream coat is alcohol-free and sets out to maintain silky smooth locks. It promises to keep flyaways at bay, prevent unwanted moisture from affecting the hair’s texture and preserve a straight finish.
The spray has a citrusy and floral scent and it was easy to apply. The product goes a long way and, though I did apply liberally, I wasn’t spraying as much as I’d anticipated.
Dream coat is a heat-activated spray, so after blow-drying the product and styling my hair straight, I set about testing the product on a rainy day. The dream coat made getting my hairbrush through the lengths of my hair easier and didn’t increase the drying time, despite adding extra moisture.
After I’d styled my hair, I found the finish of my locks to be glossier than usual and it’s brought somewhat of a new lease of life to my fragile, long hair.
After four hours on a rainy day (without brushing), my hair was slightly clumped and tangled but remained straight and shiny. I made a point of not brushing my hair for the duration of the test and, from picture two (above) you can certainly tell that it’s in need of a detangle. The product helps to detangle locks while drying but doesn’t ensure a detangled state going forward, though this was never promised by the brand.
You can see evidence of a few flyaways around my scalp, but I’d argue this is a good result given the blustery weather and I definitely wouldn’t categorise the finished result as frizzy.