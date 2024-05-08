I swear by this sulphate-free shampoo for fighting frizz and adding shine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shampoos can be a tricky one. With each promising you and your hair the world in their own special way. It can be hard to find one that actually suits your needs. But for most of us, the common traits we want from our hair wash are good, clean ingredients, frizz-fighting capabilities and a decent dose of shine. All in one bottle that doesn’t break the bank. That’s not too much to ask, right?

Thankfully, here at IndyBest, we have personally tried and tested a wide range of beauty products, shampoos included. So we have a pretty good idea of what makes for a star buy, and for me this bright pink number from Umberto Gianni is just that.

Umberto Gianni’s curl jelly shampoo is truly a hero product for those with textured hair. It uses clean sulphate-free ingredients to help soothe and define curls, defeat frizz and give the always sought-after shine we so desperately seek. Oh and did I mention it’s our best buy pick in our round-up of the best sulphate-free shampoos? The good news doesn’t stop there. As, thanks to Lookfantastic, this already affordable shampoo currently has a generous 25 per cent off.

Umberto Giannini curl jelly wash: Was £8.95, now £6.71, Lookfantastic.com

( Amazon )

When testing this shampoo I gave it a confident five stars, being bold enough to say it truly changed my relationship with my hair. Despite being labelled as a curly hair product, which it certainly is, it also has many properties that I believe would be beneficial to all hair types. This includes vitamin B5, which softens hair while also cleansing and nourishing the follicle, and, in turn, reduces the appearance of frizz.

This cruelty-free and vegan product also smells delicious, something I consider to be an important factor when picking out my shampoo. With scents of floral lavender and patchouli, undercut with hints of cardamom and vanilla, it smells sweet but not sickly.

I tried out this product for a couple of months (mostly because I liked it so much), meaning I was able to get a real feel for the shampoo and its benefits. During this time, I found that the formula really managed to pick out my curls, define them and free them of frizz, all while adding a glistening shine. To top it off, I also found the bounce stayed intact even after several days and sleeps. This meant I could wash my hair less often, which for someone always looking to simplify their beauty routine, is a big win.

I did find I went through the product quite quickly but at the price Lookfantastic is currently offering, that really is no issue. Do you and your hair a favour and pick up a bottle today.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

For more ways to keep your mane maintained, read our review of the best hair masks