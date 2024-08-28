Jump to content
The Benefit make-up products that are actually worth your money

From brow pencils to its signature bronzer, these are the formulas to know

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 28 August 2024 16:22 BST
Benefit has been going strong since 1976
Benefit has been going strong since 1976 (Benefit/iStock/The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Whether Benefit’s bestselling staples were your first introduction to beauty, you swear by its porefessional range or are devoted to its famous brow products, the brand occupies a special spot in many make-up bags.

Known for its kitsch packaging, fun product names and multiple award-winning formulas, Benefit has always had a playful approach to beauty. Its roster includes the cult hoola bronzer (the first-ever shimmer-free formula), the they’re real! mascara and the precisely brow pencil (the gold standard for drawing on salon-quality brows), as well as its popular pore primer and powder blush.

Some of its cult products can even be traced right back to the Seventies – think the lip tint that was originally created for exotic dancers as a nipple tint

With direction from my mum, I discovered Benefit more than a decade ago as a teenager first getting into make-up. Its roller mascara and precisely brow pencil are still staples of my daily routine, but what about the brand’s other bestsellers? To find out which formulas are worth your money (and my own), I tried a full-face of Benefit cosmetics, from its new matte primer and setting powder to its classic badgal mascara and liquid eyeliner.

How I tested

Tesing the brand’s bestsellers
Tesing the brand’s bestsellers (Daisy Lester)

I spent a week trying out the different Benefit formulas, considering ease of application, staying power, how the formulas looked and felt on my skin, as well as how easily they slotted into my everyday routine by swapping out my usual products.

Benefit precisely, my brow pencil

benefit eyebrow pencil review lookfantastic
  • Best: Eyebrow pencil
  • Shades: 12
  • Shade tested : Warm deep brown
  • Why we love it
    • Precise tip
    • Impressive staying power
    • Great shade range
    • Takes 10 seconds to get desired look
  1.  £22 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit hoola matte bronzer

benefit hoola bronzer
  • Best: Natural-looking bronzer
  • Shades: Four
  • Shade tested : Hoola
  • Why we love it
    • Buildable and blendable
    • Natural pigment
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £27 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit badgal bang! volumising mascara

benefit badgal mascara
  • Best: Brown mascara
  • Shades: Four
  • Shade tested: Rebel brown
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting
    • No clumping
    • Lengthens and lifts lashes
  1.  £27 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit porefessional powder matte ‘n blur loose setting powder

benefit powder
  • Best: Translucent setting powder
  • Shades: One
  • Why we love it
    • Matte finish
    • Blurs pores
    • Balances oily skin
  1.  £34 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit precisely my brow full pigment sculpting brow wax

benefit brow gel review
  • Best: Eyebrow gel
  • Shades: 12
  • Shade tested: Medium brown
  • Why we love it
    • Enhances natural brows
    • Quick and easy application
    • Rich pigment
  • Take note
    • Sometransfer onto skin
  1.  £22 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit roller liner

benefit eyeliner
  • Best: Liquid eyeliner
  • Shades: Black
  • Shade tested: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Precise tip
    • Long-lasting
    • Easy to apply
  1.  £19 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit floratint desert rose-tinted lip and cheek tint

benefit lip tint and cheek stain
  • Best: Dual action blush
  • Shades: Six
  • Shade tested: Floratint
  • Why we love it
    • Natural flush
    • Long lasting colour
    • Multitasking formula
  • Take note
    • A little drying on lips
  1.  £18 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit boi-ing bright on undereye brightening liquid concealer

benefit concealer review
  • Best: Lightweight concealer
  • Shades: 12
  • Shade tested: Medium warm pink
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to blend and buff
    • Lightweight, creamy formula
    • Visibly brightens and smooths
  1.  £21 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit willa nude blush powder

benefit blush review
  • Best: Powder blush
  • Shades: 12
  • Shade tested: Willa
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight formula
    • Long-lasting
    • Natural finish
  1.  £26 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit splashtint moisturising dewy lip tint

benefit lip tint
  • Best: Hydrating lip tint
  • Shades: Six
  • Shade tested: Warm rose
  • Why we love it
    • Glass-like finish
    • Rich pigment
    • Hydrating formula
  1.  £17 from Lookfantastic.com
Benefit the porefessional matte primer

benefit primer review
  • Best: Matte primer
  • Shades: One
  • Why we love it
    • Mattifies skin
    • Controls excess oil and shine
  • Take note
    • Begins to flake and pile
    • Small tube size for the pric
  1.  £32 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Benefit beauty review

Benefit made its name with its brow products, lip tints and bronzers, so it’s no surprise that these are still its best products. The precisely pencil helps define and perfect your arches in less than a minute while the hoola bronzer contours and enhances your face. The powder blush is equally good, giving cheeks a healthy flush of colour while the lip and cheek stain is a long-lasting and liquid alternative. The badgal bang mascara deserves a shoutout, too, for clump-free volume and being lengthening.

The best Dr Sam’s skincare products, according to a beauty editor

