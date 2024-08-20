Jump to content
The best Dr Sam’s skincare products, according to a beauty editor

From the does-it-all cleanser to the neutralising gel, these are the products to know

Lucy Partington
Freelance beauty editor
Tuesday 20 August 2024 18:02 BST
Dr Sam’s first launched a single cleanser in 2018 but the brand’s range has grown rapidly since then
Dr Sam’s first launched a single cleanser in 2018 but the brand’s range has grown rapidly since then (Lucy Partington/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Speak to any beauty journalist and they’ll tell you Dr Sam Bunting is not only one of the first media-friendly skin doctors they go to for help with articles, but she’s also the person they trust most with their skin.

A cosmetic dermatologist known for her expertise in treating a variety of skin conditions, Dr Bunting advocates for evidence-based skincare, and she’s truly established herself as a trusted source within the skincare space. With an approach that combines a deep understanding of science with a passion for using and recommending simple but effective skincare, it made sense that she would one day create her own line of products that stayed true to that ethos.

Enter, the eponymous brand Dr Sam’s, which launched in 2018 with just one product, Dr Sam’s flawless cleanser, which became an instant hit. Fast forward a few short years and there’s an extensive line of hardworking but gentle products that really do take the guesswork out of skincare.

With a clear focus on clarity, efficacy and overall skin health, each product within the Dr Sam’s brand is meticulously crafted and designed to address the most common concerns she sees day to day, including acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and ageing

With a less is more philosophy that really does work, Dr Sam’s is a brand to know, and, if you’re not sure where to start, we’ve rounded up our favourite products, to give you a helping hand.

How we tested

We’ve tried the very best Dr Sam’s has to offer
We’ve tried the very best Dr Sam’s has to offer (The Independent/Lucy Partington)

The Dr Sam’s brand launched its initial cleanser in 2018, and we’ve been fans ever since. We’ve used almost every product that sits within the range, with some becoming core staples in our routine, and others being options that are widely recommended to friends and family. Naturally, we tested each product with a different criteria, but

The best Dr Sam’s products for 2024 are:

Dr Sam’s flawless brightly serum

Serum Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Day serum
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Azelaic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C and bakuchiol
  • Why we love it
    • Evens out skin tone
    • Protects against environmental damage
    • Reduces redness
  1.  £48 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless cleanser

Cleanser Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Cleanser
  • Size: 200ml, also available in 400ml refill and 50ml travel size
  • Key ingredients: Aloe vera and allantoin
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle
    • Removes make-up with minimal effort
  1.  £19 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless vitamin C NAD+ serum

Serum Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Vitamin C serum
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: 15 per cent vitamin C complex, ectoin and sunflower shoot extract
  • Why we love it
    • Fights UV damage
    • Reduces pigmentation
    • Protects against blue light and pollution
  1.  £62 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless nightly serum

Night serum Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Night serum
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Granactive retinoid, azelaic acid, bakuchiol and niacinamide
  • Why we love it
    • Fights UV damage
    • Reduces pigmentation
    • Protects against blue light and pollution
  1.  £48 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless neutralising gel

Neutralising gel Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Blemish treatment
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Azelaic acid, salicylic acid, bakuchiol and squalane
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle
    • Doesn’t dry out spots
    • Works under make-up
  1.  £30 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless daily sunscreen SPF50

Daily sunscreen Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Facial sunscreen
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, zinc oxide and octinoxate
  • Why we love it
    • Moisturising but not greasy
    • Sits well under make-up
    • Non-comedogenic
  1.  £31 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless moisturiser intense

Moisturiser Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Moisturiser
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Centella asiatica, sunflower shoot extract, ectoin, glycerin and squalane
  • Why we love it
    • Intensely hydrating
    • Good for sensitive skin
    • Supports the skin barrier
  1.  £34 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless body therapy

Body Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Body moisturiser
  • Size: 200ml
  • Key ingredients: Bakuchiol, niacinamide, lactic acid and shea butter
  • Why we love it
    • Nourishing
    • Non-greasy
    • Targets keratosis pilaris
  1.  £34 from Drsambunting.com
Dr Sam’s flawless hand therapy

Hand Dr Sam’s skincare products review indybest
  • Best: Hand cream
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Bakuchiol, niacinamide, shea butter and squalane
  • Why we love it
    • Non-greasy
    • Hydrating
    • Absorbs quickly
  1.  £16 from Drsambunting.com
The verdict: Dr Sam’s

You really can’t go far wrong with any of Dr Sam’s products. Whether you’re looking to completely overhaul your routine or to fill in any gaps that might be missing, you’re guaranteed to find what you need within the range. We recommend both the flawless cleanser and flawless brightly serum as great starting points that will deliver on every level. The hand cream is also a must-have, as is the flawless neutralising gel if you’re somebody who suffers from breakouts and blemishes.

