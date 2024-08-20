The best Dr Sam’s skincare products, according to a beauty editor

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Speak to any beauty journalist and they’ll tell you Dr Sam Bunting is not only one of the first media-friendly skin doctors they go to for help with articles, but she’s also the person they trust most with their skin.

A cosmetic dermatologist known for her expertise in treating a variety of skin conditions, Dr Bunting advocates for evidence-based skincare, and she’s truly established herself as a trusted source within the skincare space. With an approach that combines a deep understanding of science with a passion for using and recommending simple but effective skincare, it made sense that she would one day create her own line of products that stayed true to that ethos.

Enter, the eponymous brand Dr Sam’s, which launched in 2018 with just one product, Dr Sam’s flawless cleanser, which became an instant hit. Fast forward a few short years and there’s an extensive line of hardworking but gentle products that really do take the guesswork out of skincare.

With a clear focus on clarity, efficacy and overall skin health, each product within the Dr Sam’s brand is meticulously crafted and designed to address the most common concerns she sees day to day, including acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and ageing.

With a less is more philosophy that really does work, Dr Sam’s is a brand to know, and, if you’re not sure where to start, we’ve rounded up our favourite products, to give you a helping hand.

How we tested

open image in gallery We’ve tried the very best Dr Sam’s has to offer ( The Independent/Lucy Partington )

The Dr Sam’s brand launched its initial cleanser in 2018, and we’ve been fans ever since. We’ve used almost every product that sits within the range, with some becoming core staples in our routine, and others being options that are widely recommended to friends and family. Naturally, we tested each product with a different criteria, but

The best Dr Sam’s products for 2024 are: