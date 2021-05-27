April marks the beginning of Rosacea Awareness Month, a time for people to come together and share experiences and tips around living with this skin condition. But despite the fact that it affects so many, there are still lots of questions around the best products for rosacea, and how to effectively manage the condition.

What is rosacea?

Rosacea is a skin condition that causes redness and texture in the skin. According to Bupa, it is thought to affect one in 10 people in the UK. There are four types of rosacea and they may overlap, comprising various symptoms such as red flushing of the skin, texture in the skin, irritation around the eyes and in extreme cases a thickening of the skin.

Though rosacea is a chronic skin condition that will need careful maintenance, the great news is that you can drastically reduce these symptoms with a simple (and often inexpensive) routine.

Speaking generally, adapting a skincare routine with a small amount of steps, prioritising a great cleanser, moisturiser and SPF, will help you on your way.

UV is thought to be one of the single biggest triggers for rosacea. By adding a dedicated SPF to your skincare routine every morning, you are not only protecting your skin from sun damage including burning and premature ageing, but you are also drastically reducing your risk of a redness flare up.

From staple skincare to make-up products like foundation and concealer, here are some great places to start – but whichever options you choose, simple steps are the most powerful when managing redness.

Have patience, give it time, and you’ll find that your redness can be easily reduced without needing to spend lots of money or invest lots of time. Small, gentle steps will take huge strides on your journey to calmer skin.

