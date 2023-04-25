The best menopause supplements, according to an expert

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s been a spotlight on the menopause in recent years, with celebrities such as Davina McCall, Patsy Kensit and Gwyneth Paltrow refreshingly speaking about this life stage.

The menopause occurs when a woman no longer ovulates and her periods stop. At this point, her oestrogen and progesterone levels decrease. While the average menopause age is 51, hormones can begin fluctuating at around 45 – this is known as perimenopause and symptoms such as hot flushes, fatigue, anxiety, and joint pain can appear from then on.

Less focus is given to different menopause experiences. The early menopause occurs before the age of 45 and premature ovarian insufficiency means women can experience the menopause while still under the age of 40. Additionally, if a woman’s ovaries are removed due to surgery – due to conditions such as cancer or endometriosis – this will result in a surgical menopause, where symptoms begin immediately.

Read more: The best foods to eat for gut health

These hormonal changes significantly impact the nutrient values our body needs. First and foremost, specialist menopause nutritionist and co-author of The Perimenopause Solution (from £7.99, Amazon.co.uk) Emma Bardwell impresses the importance of dietary changes. In particular, Bardwell says women should ensure they are consuming enough protein, calcium and fibre.

When it comes to supplements, many are now being marketed for the menopause and ‘meno washing’ has become a concern – so, we’re keen to inform your shopping choices with an expert-approved list.

Keep scrolling to find out which supplements Bardwell suggests taking (and why), to help support brain, bone, heart and eye health during the menopause.

Bare Biology life & soul omega-3 fish oil daily capsules: £28.50, Barebiology.com

(Bare Biology)

“Omega 3 is a potent anti-inflammatory and useful for brain, heart and eye health,” Bardwell says, and it is also recommended for helping with menopause joint pain. There are 60 capsules included in this plastic-free pouch, and the daily usage is two per day. These flavourless capsules provide two types of omega 3 – EPA and DHA – and are made from Norwegian fish oil. They contain the equivalent amount of omega 3 as a tin of sardines, can be taken at any time of day and are gentle on your stomach.

Buy now

Bare Biology vim & vigour vegan omega-3 & astaxanthin capsules: £35, Barebiology.com

(Bare Biology)

For a vegan-friendly source of omega 3, these Bare Biology capsules also contain EPA and DHA and are made from algae instead of fish oil. Packaged in the same paper pouch as the option above, they’re flavourless and gentle on your digestive system. Regardless of the menopause, these supplements are a particularly useful source of omega 3 if your diet is plant based.

Buy now

Myprotein creatine monohydrate powder: £15.99, Myprotein.com

(Myprotein)

“A number of large studies show that 3-5g of creatine monohydrate a day can help with performance, muscle-building, strength and even, possibly, memory,” Bardwell explains. This unflavoured powder is the form Bardwell uses, and it is both vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Add one 3g scoop to 150-250ml of water, before shaking it up and drinking the mix once a day, either before or after exercise.

Buy now

NutriAdvanced vitamin D3 with K2 liquid drops: £21.20, Nutriadvanced.co.uk

(NutriAdvanced)

As Bardwell explains, “D3 and K2 is needed for bone and muscle health, mood and immunity,” and she says these liquid drops could help with joint pain too. There are around 333 drops inside, and it’s recommended you take three drops once or twice a day, so the 30ml bottle will last roughly between 6-12 months, depending on usage. The liquid has an orange flavour and it’s suitable for vegetarians.

Buy now

Pure Encapsulations B complex plus: £44.69, Sephora.co.uk

(Amazon)

This B vitamins complex “helps with nervous system support and reduction of tiredness and fatigue”, according to Bardwell. The pot provides 120 capsules containing B vitamins in their most active form, and the recommended usage is taken once daily with a meal.

As Bardwell explains: “Stress uses up a lot of B vitamins – as well as vitamin C, zinc and magnesium – so, if a woman is under chronic stress (most peri/menopausal women are), it might be worth looking into adding these supplements into her diet.”

Buy now

Pure Encapsulations magnesium glycinate: £45.71, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“Some forms of supplements are more bioavailable than others. For example, with magnesium, there are at least eight different kinds, and they all have slightly different benefits,” Bardwell shares. She says, of all the types, “magnesium glycinate is much better absorbed, is well tolerated by most people and it is helpful for muscle relaxation and possibly sleep”.

Bardwell recommends this Pure Encapsulations magnesium glycinate for muscle relaxation, anxiety, and restless legs too. There are 180 capsules included within the bottle, and the recommended daily dosage is one to four capsules taken with a meal, in divided doses throughout the day.

Buy now

Centrum Advance 50+ multivitamins and minerals: £16.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Bardwell says she has recently been recommending Centrum multivitamins to clients because new US research surveyed 2,000 people and “linked taking a multi with improved memory, executive function and cognition”.

“Midlife is the time to start making dietary changes for brain health and to reduce future risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Bardwell says, adding: “While multi-vitamins can be a useful insurance policy if you’re really struggling with your diet, it’s worth pointing out that often the dosages of each ingredient can be very small.”

Bardwell explains that multivitamins can be a good investment, but not a main nutrition source and studies have underlined the importance of green leafy vegetables, berries, and fish. This complex includes vitamins A, B12, C, D and K, as well as zinc.

Buy now

Menopause supplement FAQs

What are the symptoms of the menopause?

There are numerous physical and psychological symptoms of the menopause, and women can experience these over a duration of anything from a few months to a few years. Common menopause symptoms include mood changes, anxiety, poor sleep, fatigue, night sweats, hot flushes, joint pain, loss of libido, brain fog and changes to skin and hair.

How do hormonal fluctuations affect our health?

Bardwell explains: “Oestrogen is used in pretty much every cell in the body. It helps with peristalsis (the movement of food through the body), production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin (which affects mood), bone-building and blood vessels.”

There are also many more uses for oestrogen, such as immunity. “When oestrogen drops, all of the above can possibly be affected. This can result in gut-related complaints like constipation or bloating, low mood, loss of bone mass, palpitations, migraines, increased UTIs and vaginal dryness, and dryer, itchier and more sensitive skin,” Bardwell adds.

Meanwhile, Bardwell says: “When progesterone levels dip, our ability to cope with stress is reduced,” and “fluctuating testosterone can impact mood, skin (acne), bones and motivation.”

What is the purpose of menopause supplements?

The purpose of menopause supplements is to provide additional nutritional support during this life stage. However, they are not a substitute for the nutrition values found in food, and should therefore be used alongside a balanced diet.

What to look for when buying menopause supplements?

Rather than simply buying a product marketed as being for the menopause, it’s important to look for supplements offering support in specific areas. The likes of omega 3 could be helpful for joint pain and magnesium offers support when it comes to anxiety and sleep problems.

There can be some contraindicating factors and, for example, it is important to note “fish oil is not advised for anyone taking blood thinners like warfarin”, Bardwell outlines.

If you’re at all unsure, always consult a qualified nutritionist or dietician before taking menopause supplements.

How can we protect our bone health during the menopause?

“Calcium is crucial for bones. We need almost 1,200mg when we hit 50 years of age (almost twice the recommendation for the under 50s),” Bardwell says.

However, she adds: “This is one ingredient that I don’t recommend supplementing, unless advised by a doctor.

“Calcium supplements can cause arteries to harden. Instead, look to food sources such as dairy, sardines, broccoli, almonds, green leafy veg, sesame seeds, tofu and other soya products like milk and yoghurt,” Bardwell finishes.

When it comes to menopause supplemements for bone and muscle health, she recommends taking D3 and K2.

Voucher codes

For food and drink discount codes, try the links below:

Shopping for supplements? We tried The Nue Co’s hair, skin and gut health capsules