If you use any social media platform – or the internet in general – you’ll have likely seen the craze surrounding Seed probiotics. Goop founder and health advocate, Gwyneth Paltrow, has once again gone viral for her paid partnership with Seed, advertising the brand’s probiotics on the its TikTok account.

The video is like many other sponsored posts we’ve seen across social media – with one exception... As Paltrow films herself in her kitchen reading the script the brand sent over (you can see in the reflection off her eyeglasses), her son Moses decides to allegedly froth milk in the background, disrupting the clip entirely.

Tik-Tokers have been quick to stitch this video – while the news has made it across to other platforms such as X and Instagram – to describe it as genius in the sphere of influencer marketing.

One user wrote “her zero effort promo is giving me life. These are the ads I want”, while another posted “dying. She really said I’m gonna get paid either way. They get one take”. Either way, the brand posted the video on their own account so they can’t have been too unhappy about it.

Whether you believe Gwyneth’s post for Seed was great or a bit bizarre, probiotics and supplements supporting gut health are all the rage right now. So if you’re intrigued by Seed, we’ve got all the details on the capsules and where to buy them below.

Seed DS-01 daily synbiotic: £39.82 per month, Seed.com

(Seed)

Designed for gastrointestinal and whole body health, these capsules from Seed are a two-in-one probiotic and prebiotic. They’re formulated for adults aged 18+ and contain 24 clinically and scientifically studied probiotic strains, all of which support your gut in various ways.

Firstly, the capsules work on optimal digestive health. Seed says the capsules should help to promote healthy regularity and ease bloating, while also aiming to support gut ease that might be aggravated from any gastronintestinal discomfort. The capsules also work to maintain a healthy gut barrier function and integrity, in order to restrict the entry of microorganisms and toxins, and also a healthy gut immune function.

Aside from gut health, the capsules also support cardiovascular health by helping maintain blood cholesterol levels (providing that they are already in the normal range) and supporting the healthy intestinal recycling of cholesterol and bile. There’s also detmatological health benefits as the capsules help to support synthesis of vitamins B9 and B12 – both of which are important for supporting the skin.

The probiotic inner capsule consists of these clinically and scientifically studied straights – all of which can be found online and work to support the aspects of your body’s health listed above.

The prebiotic outer capsule has a formula consisting of punicalagins – which are large molecules found in pomegrantes and fruit juice – which are then transformed by gut microbes into small but powerful metabolites that aid the maintenance, growth, and normal function of cells in your body to promote a healthy gut, among other things such as skin etc.

Seed’s capsules are also vegan, gluten and dairy free and feature no binders or preservatives, making them suitable for a range of diets.

Now, while it is a US-based brand, with matching prices and shipping costs, the good thing to know is that the brand offers international shipping, with a flat rate cost of $10 (£7.96). However, for any UK customers who are keen to continue taking the brand’s prebiotics, after your initial first month, Seed offers a sustainabe refill programme, where you can enjoy free shipping worldwide, with the 90-day refills billed every three months.

