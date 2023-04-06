Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

We tried The Nue Co’s hair, skin and gut health supplements – here’s our review

Were these capsules really as good for us as they are for the planet?

Amira Arasteh
Thursday 06 April 2023 16:59
<p>We trialled these supplements for two months to see if they really did improve our overall health </p>

We trialled these supplements for two months to see if they really did improve our overall health

(iStock/The Independent)

If 2023 is the year you up your health game, then incorporating a health supplement may be part of your plan. These days, there’s a supplement to tackle every problem you might have, be it your hair, skin, nails or gut health, the list really does go on.

Supplements can be a minefield of a topic to navigate, however, with it being hard to trust which capsules will improve your health and which ones won’t do very much at all. Enter The Nue Co...

This is a brand that believes supplements can only make a sufficient impact to our health if they contain high quality ingredients – which, generally speaking, means ingrdients that are sourced and harvested sustainably. In fact, even the brand’s motto is “good for you, good for the planet”.

Offering an online consultation, the questionnaire allows you to find the capsules that you need to improve your own personal health. The Nue Co’s products cater to a range of health issues, of which we’ve tested ones for helping the health of skin, hair and our gut. Read on to find out how they fared.

Related stories

13 best night creams that promise to boost your beauty sleep
13 best retinol eye creams and serums that soften fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles
7 best IPL machines and laser hair-removal devices to use at home in 2023
7 best teeth whitening strips, gels, powders and pens to use at home in 2023

How we tested

To gain a broad understanding of the efficacy of The Nue Co’s products, we tried capsules for hair, skin and gut health – to cover our bases. As health supplements are recommended to be taken for a period of one to two months to properly see the results and benefits, we tested each supplement for this period of time, noting down how we felt on a week-by-week basis.

The best health supplements from The Nue Co are:

  • Best for hair health – Growth phase: £55, Thenueco.com
  • Best for skin health – Prebiotic + probiotic: £45, Thenueco.com
  • Best for gut health – Skin filter: £30, Thenueco.com

The Nue Co growth phase

  • Best: Hair health
  • Type of supplement: Hair
  • Number of capsules: 90

We’ve been a bit lax with our hair care recently and after noticing some hair breakage and split ends, we were keen to give these capsules a go. Ideal for women with “thinning, slow growing hair that’s prone to breakages”, this seemed like the perfect solution.

The recommended amount is three capsules daily in the morning, with food. This is a little more than we were expecting and used to, with other brands recommending one a day or one in the morning and another at night – however since all three capsules were to be consumed in one go in the morning, we didn’t find this a hinderance to our daily routine.

Containing key vitamins, proteins and adaptogens to ensure your hair and its growth cycle are at its healthiest, these capsules work to balance any nutrition deficiences, regulate hormones, calm stress and protect against free radicals so you can enjoy longer, thicker and fuller hair.

After testing these capsules out, we noticed a decrease in our hair shedding when we washed and brushed our hair – a huge plus. We also noticed that our hair looked and felt healthier and had more of a bounce to it. We also saw an increase in natural shine (although we are still partial to a few products post-styling, here and there).

Continue reading...

The Nue Co prebiotic and probiotic

  • Best: Gut health
  • Type of supplement: Gut health
  • Number of capsules: 60

Gut health is the buzz word on everyone’s lips at the moment, but it’s probably a good thing. Maintaing a healthy gut keeps the rest of us in both good mental and physical shape.

Though the brand recommends these capsules for people suffering from IBS and digestive issues, they also suggest them for anyone who wishes to improve their overall health. These prebiotic and probiotic supplements aim to deliver 15 billion spores per dose to support the good bacteria in your gut and microbiome.

These capsules are intended to be taken in two doses first thing in the morning. The Nue Co recommends to take these on an empty stomach and waiting at least 15 minutes before eating anything to let the capsules work their magic. We personally found it a little inconvenient to remember to consume these pre and probiotic tablets before eating anything but admittedly got into the habit of things soon enough.

After consuming these capsules for about a month, we noticed a difference to our digestion by the way that our stomach ceased making gurgly noises after eating certain foods that previously caused some disturbance. We have to admit we didn’t notice a huge difference to bloating immediately but woke up the next day feeling a lot lighter than usual.

Continue reading...

The Nue Co skin filter

  • Best: Skin
  • Type of supplement: Skin
  • Number of capsules: 30

Our skincare regime is already packed full of anti-ageing serums, hyaluronic acid-full creams and more, but we’re still searching for super smooth skin and figured these capsules were worth a try. Suitable for all skin types, it definitely appealed to us that we could consume these whether we were prone to breakouts or if our skin was going through an oilier or drier moment. These capsules are also suitable for all age groups (great news for any teens suffering from hormonal breakouts) and genders.

These capsules were a lot more straightforward to consume, requiring just one dosage each morning – and taken with food, which makes things easier. Skin filter is coined as “ingestible retinol”, working to clear blemishes, smooth skin, brighten tone – just as topical creams and serums would do but in capsule form. We’ve sometimes found sensitivity issues when applying retinol products as part of our skincare regime so we were intrigued by getting all the benefits without any worries of irritation.

Within a couple of months of taking these capsules, we noticed a visible change in texture on our face, with there being smaller pores and smoother skin. Not only did this make our foundation sit nicer on our face but we also felt more confident when going make-up free. An added bonus was that we noticed our skin felt less dry than usual.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best health supplements from The Nue Co

We are typically sceptical of supplements, particularly for hair and skin as there are just so many on the market that don’t do as much as they claim to. However, we can’t deny that we saw noticeable differences to our hair, skin and gut health – and what’s more is that we felt a positive change, too.

What’s good is that all capsules catered to different needs and are all consumable together – so there’s no need to choose between the supplements here. However, it all depends on your personal needs: if you usually struggle with skincare that contains retinol, the skin filter could be a game changer for you. While we’d probably say that we saw the most immediate improvement thanks to the hair growth phase supplements.

Prefer to incorporate retinol into your skincare regime? We’ve rounded up the best serums which contain the rejuvenating power of the vitamin A ingredient.

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS spring sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in