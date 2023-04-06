Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If 2023 is the year you up your health game, then incorporating a health supplement may be part of your plan. These days, there’s a supplement to tackle every problem you might have, be it your hair, skin, nails or gut health, the list really does go on.

Supplements can be a minefield of a topic to navigate, however, with it being hard to trust which capsules will improve your health and which ones won’t do very much at all. Enter The Nue Co...

This is a brand that believes supplements can only make a sufficient impact to our health if they contain high quality ingredients – which, generally speaking, means ingrdients that are sourced and harvested sustainably. In fact, even the brand’s motto is “good for you, good for the planet”.

Offering an online consultation, the questionnaire allows you to find the capsules that you need to improve your own personal health. The Nue Co’s products cater to a range of health issues, of which we’ve tested ones for helping the health of skin, hair and our gut. Read on to find out how they fared.

How we tested

To gain a broad understanding of the efficacy of The Nue Co’s products, we tried capsules for hair, skin and gut health – to cover our bases. As health supplements are recommended to be taken for a period of one to two months to properly see the results and benefits, we tested each supplement for this period of time, noting down how we felt on a week-by-week basis.

The best health supplements from The Nue Co are: