7 best teeth whitening strips, gels, powders and pens to use at home in 2023

For brighter pearly whites, these are the products to turn to

Amira Arasteh
Monday 03 April 2023 10:20
Brighten your smile at home with these teeth whitening kits

Brighten your smile at home with these teeth whitening kits

(The Independent)

With a variety of beauty regimes making the rounds, teeth whitening may be one many of us wish to consider exploring. Teeth discolouration is a tricky one to come to terms with – leaving people feeling a lack of confidence and disliking photos of themselves where their teeth appear slightly yellow.

It’s something all of us suffer from; years of drinking coffee, tea, juice, wine (and who doesn’t love a glass of red every now and then?). Even smoking and consuming some medicines can cause issues.

But while many opt to seek professional advice and treatment, there are more and more DIY kits on the market that you can easily add to your oral hygiene routine at home to brighten and whiten your smile. From teeth whitening strips and gel pens to toothpastes and LED devices, there are multiple forms in which you can attempt to improve your pearly whites with minimal expense.

It is important to note that the results won’t be quite as dazzling as the dentist’s chair will deliver, due to the fact that at-home kits are restricted to hydrogen peroxide concentrations of 0.1 per cent and under (dentists themselves can use up to six per cent) however many of the ones we’ve sourced opt to not even use the ingredient to minimise sensitivity issues.

Whether you have a mild yellow stain that you want to budge or you’re pre-empting what is only natural to come, we’ve done the work testing out different teeth whitening treatments.

How we tested

Brightening and whitening our teeth was the number one priority, over oral hygiene per se, but we also kept a close eye on how sensitive our teeth were during each treatment. Some of the products include hydrogen peroxide, which is a key ingredient when it comes to whitening teeth. However we did find many on the market that ommitted this ingredient which is preferable if you suffer from sensitivity issues. Whichever method you choose, we’ve done the hard work for you so all you need to do is focus on that smile.

The best teeth whitening kits for 2023 are:

  • Best overall Dentist-approved teeth whitening powder: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for a quick fix Colgate max white overnight pen: £9.99, Superdrug.com
  • Best for fast results – Spotlight Oral Care teeth whitening system set: £39.85, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for sensitive teeth – CurrentBody skin teeth whitening kit: £109, Currentbody.com
  • Best for being easy to use – HeySmile teeth whitening kit: £24.99, Heysmileteeth.com

My Sweet Smile Dentist-Approved Teeth Whitening Powder

  • Best: Overall
  • Type of product: Powder
  • Time of day to apply: Any

My Sweet Smile claims that its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking. Dentist-approved (100 per cent fluoride and peroxide-free, as well as being non-abrasive), the powder combines pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate in order to remove plaque and keep teeth squeaky clean and pearly white.

At first, we thought the powder might be messy to use but it wasn’t at all. It involved a quick process of dipping our toothbrush into the powder before brushing for four minutes. Compared to most products which recommend you use the whitening products nightly, the time frame for this one is twice a week, which was easy to fit into our routine alongside our regular brushing.

It was actually pleasant to use, with no issues of sensitivity – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride – and we found it gave us a naturally upgraded white smile from just a couple of weeks’ use.

Continue reading...

Colgate Max White Overnight Pen

  • Best: A quick fix
  • Type of applicator: Pen
  • Time of day to apply: Overnight

Colgate is an OG oral hygiene brand so expectations were high and optimistic, here. The max white overnight teeth whitening pen works by aiming to reverse discolouration caused by food and drinks.

Our minds were put at ease by the fact that this pen is enamel safe and found it pretty easy to use. The brand is correct when it warns you that upon first use, you may need to click the pen up to 20 times before a small drop appears on the brush, but after that it’s pretty simple – as long as you remember to wipe the brush clean with a dry tissue after using it.

After about a month’s consecutive use, we did find less discolouration to our teeth and found it to be a great option to take when travelling or on-the-go. One thing to note that we didn’t love was the thin layer of gel on our teeth the next morning. It wasn’t the most comfortable feeling on our teeth and required a bit more aggressive brushing than we’d usually do to remove it.

Continue reading...

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening System Set

  • Best: Fast results
  • Type of product: Strips and toothpaste
  • Time of day to apply: Daily

This teeth whitening duo contains both a toothpaste and strips and the key seems to be using a balance of the two products. We were slightly unnerved at the fact that both contain hydrogen peroxide – especially as the strips are required to be applied to dry teeth for an hour at a time – but we were still willing to give the kit a go for a brighter smile.

We tested both products over the course of a few weeks and found that the toothpaste was more of an enhancer to the primary effects of the teeth whitening strips. We admit that wearing strips for so long was irritating at first but worth the slight discomfort as they delivered quick results.

There were some slight sensitivity issues (but nothing major) so something to be aware of if choosing this product. We did find that using the strips for less than an hour helped a little, while still delivering a dazzling smile.

Continue reading...

CurrentBody Skin Teeth Whitening Kit

  • Best: Sensitive teeth
  • Type of product: LED device
  • Time of day to apply: Daily

Claiming to make your teeth up to 10 shades whiter than their original state after just six daily treatments, this CurrentBody LED device is well worth a look. It uses PAP whitening technology to break down stains and is also good for gum health – it increases oxygen by using clinically-proven light wavelengths to help stimulate cell production – as well as contributes to overall oral health.

The device was very easy to use and was one of our favourites as we had no issues with sensitivity or irritation to our teeth (thanks to the neutral pH of the product and the calcium, aloe vera and vitamin E in the gel). Unlike some other teeth whitening treatments, this peppermint-flavour also meant there were no problems with taste either.

Sure enough, we did begin to see results after the first six-day course of treatment. However this device is a lot more expensive tha other kits on the market so it’s something to bear in mind when making your purchase.

Continue reading...

HeySmile Teeth Whitening Kit

  • Best: Easy to use
  • Type of product: LED device
  • Time of day to apply: Daily

Designed to deliver results in just six days, this teeth whitening kit from HeySmile is formulated with PAP to ensure your smile is as white and bright as possible. Featuring an LED light and mouth tray, a shade guide and three gel syringes, each kit offers a total of six treatments.

We did find that there were less sensitivity issues with this device, than strips or gel pens – thanks to the PAP (and lack of peroxide as an ingredient) which ensures teeth are whitened minus any pain or sensitivity. This treatment is a lot more time-appropriate, too, taking only 10 minutes out of your day.

Overall, we were impressed with the results, found it was easy to use and not only did we notice a difference but we had comments from other people, too.

Continue reading...

Whites Beaconsfield Coconut Oil Pulling Sachets

  • Best: Minimal treatment
  • Type of product: Sachets
  • Time of day to apply: Daily

While Whites Beaconsfield offers its own LED device as well as a toothpaste, whitening strips, kits and a bundle of all of the above, we were intrigued by the coconut oil pulling sachets. We’d heard that this was a teeth whitening strategy and were drawn to the idea of it being a more natural solution (plus knowing that it wouldn’t taste bad!).

These sachets aim to whiten teeth, detox the mouth, kill bad breath and remove plaque, plus, they’re on the cheaper end of the spectrum of treatments we’ve been testing out. Cold pressed coconut, peppermint and spearmint oils all have powerful antioxidants to remove toxins from the mouth, while coconut oil has long been a more herbal remedy of whitening teeth – and doing it faster than the average oil pulling treatment.

While this did take a bit longer than some of the other methods and products tried in this review, we had zero issues with sensitivity and felt a lot more reassured using a natural product. It was also easy to add into our daily oral hygiene regime; simply requiring warming the sachet in our hands or under water to soften the oil and then using it as a mouthwash for between five and 15 minutes every day.

Continue reading...

Boots Expert Dissolvable Teeth Whitening Strips

  • Best: Dissolvable strips
  • Type of product: Strips
  • Time of day to apply: Daily

We wanted to give another teeth whitening strips product a go, as the first we tried were part of a set and also involved quite a lengthy process. For any issues one might have while wanting to whiten their teeth on-the-go or regarding waste or sustainability problems, these Boots dissolvable whitening strips might be the answer.

These strips only require being applied for approximately 15 minutes and what we did enjoy about this product was that you don’t have to really time the treatment as they will start to disintegrate on their own. We didn’t love the taste of these (they missed the nautral, peppermint or spearmint taste the other products had) but have to admit their handiness and will certainly be adding a few to our handbag for emergencies.

The visibility of whiter teeth took a bit longer to come about but after a couple of weeks, we were able to see less yellowing.

Continue reading...

Teeth whitening kit FAQs

Does whitening damage teeth?

To make sure your at-home teeth whitening is safe, follow the directions carefully. Don’t leave solution, be that gel or strips, on longer than the brand advises, as this may irritate gums. If the latter does happen at any stage of the process, it’s recommended you stop the treatment.

After whitening, avoid acidic drinks, dark or strongly coloured liquids, such as tea, coffee or red wine, and food with natural or added colourings. To be on the safe side, it’s recommended pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding should not use teeth whitening kits.

How does LED teeth whitening work?

Light emitting diode (LED) is a type of light that works to activate teeth-whitening agents – gels, for example – and is said to make them work faster.

How long will it take to whiten my teeth?

The amount of time it will take to whiten teeth will depend on the product and the amount of stain on your teeth. But, generally speaking, if you apply the solution regularly for a specified period of time, you’ll likely notice a difference after two weeks.

Are there any natural alternatives to teeth whitening?

Yes, there are more natural alternatives to using hydrogen peroxide, for example, activated charcoal. If you’re looking for one of these solutions we’d recommend the Kiki Health activated charcoal powder (£9.45, Amazon.co.uk), which we’ve reviewed above.

How often can you whiten your teeth?

It’s always wise to ask your dentist what kit they’d recommend. Most at-home kits will whiten your teeth within seven to 14 days of daily use. After this, you can opt for touch-ups when you feel the effect has started to fade. How long this will take depends on your diet and dental care. Do always check the instructions on the package, as each kit is different and overuse of whitening kits can cause tooth sensitivity, inflamed gums and teeth enamel erosion.

The verdict: Teeth-whitening kits

For a visible transformation, we recommend the My Sweet Smile dentist-approved teeth whitening powder as it was an easy addition to our night-time oral hygiene routine and left us with minimal irritation and sensitivity issues. If money is no object, we were thoroughly impressed with the results of CurrentBody’s skin teeth whitening kit, too.

Want to add an extra oomph to your bright smile? We’ve got the best red lipsticks to ensure you dazzle that bit extra

