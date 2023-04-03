Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With a variety of beauty regimes making the rounds, teeth whitening may be one many of us wish to consider exploring. Teeth discolouration is a tricky one to come to terms with – leaving people feeling a lack of confidence and disliking photos of themselves where their teeth appear slightly yellow.

It’s something all of us suffer from; years of drinking coffee, tea, juice, wine (and who doesn’t love a glass of red every now and then?). Even smoking and consuming some medicines can cause issues.

But while many opt to seek professional advice and treatment, there are more and more DIY kits on the market that you can easily add to your oral hygiene routine at home to brighten and whiten your smile. From teeth whitening strips and gel pens to toothpastes and LED devices, there are multiple forms in which you can attempt to improve your pearly whites with minimal expense.

It is important to note that the results won’t be quite as dazzling as the dentist’s chair will deliver, due to the fact that at-home kits are restricted to hydrogen peroxide concentrations of 0.1 per cent and under (dentists themselves can use up to six per cent) however many of the ones we’ve sourced opt to not even use the ingredient to minimise sensitivity issues.

Whether you have a mild yellow stain that you want to budge or you’re pre-empting what is only natural to come, we’ve done the work testing out different teeth whitening treatments.

How we tested

Brightening and whitening our teeth was the number one priority, over oral hygiene per se, but we also kept a close eye on how sensitive our teeth were during each treatment. Some of the products include hydrogen peroxide, which is a key ingredient when it comes to whitening teeth. However we did find many on the market that ommitted this ingredient which is preferable if you suffer from sensitivity issues. Whichever method you choose, we’ve done the hard work for you so all you need to do is focus on that smile.

The best teeth whitening kits for 2023 are: