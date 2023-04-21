Jump to content


My Sweet Smile review: This dentist-approved teeth whitening powder gave me results within two weeks

As far as teeth whitening treatments go, this powder perked up my pearly whites

Amira Arasteh
Friday 21 April 2023 08:42
I was dazzled by this teeth whitening powder

As someone who likes to eat a variety of food, loves a good glass of red as well as tea and coffee, and constantly forgets to drink through a straw, teeth whitening treatments have always intrigued me.

Along with intrigue, however, has come hesitation, as I’ve never wanted to risk damaging the enamel on my teeth – nor encounter any issues with sensitivity.

But teeth discolouration is definitely something that can affect confidence and, as the temptation to whiten my teeth in photos increased, I set about finding the perfect product that could alleviate me of this ‘Instagram vs reality’ complex.

There’s so many products on the market right now, from teeth whitening strips and gel pens to toothpaste and LED devices – all designed to remove those stubborn yellow stains from your teeth, and with minimal expense at that.

Definitely keen to avoid using products that include ingredients such as fluoride and hydrogen peroxide, I was further intrigued by My Sweet Smile’s teeth whitening powder. Keep reading below to see why it’s earned a firm place on my bathroom shelf – and why you should give it a try, too.

How we tested

I followed the instructions carefully, dipping a slightly wet toothbrush into the powder before brushing my teeth for four minutes. I set a timer each time I carried out the treatment, to ensure the full four minutes were reached. The brand recommends using the powder one to two times a week – as I wanted to see how quickly results could be achieved, I opted for using the powder twice a week. I paid particular attention to any irritation felt, while using the treatment and in the days afterwards, as well as the ability to remove stains.

My Sweet Smile teeth whitening powder

  • Application: Powder
  • Time of day to apply: Any
  • Duration: Four minutes
  • Sensitivity level: Zero

What immediately caught my eye about My Sweet Smile’s teeth whitening powder is it’s approved by dentists. A predominant concern of mine when it comes to teeth whitening treatments is the negative effect it can have on teeth, so to have this professional backing instantly set my mind a bit more at ease.

Being 100 per cent fluoride- and peroxide-free, it has a non-abrasive nature, with the active ingredients including pentasodium triphosphate and calcium carbonate to tackle those dark stains that settle on our pearly whites.

The brand claims its teeth whitening powder helps remove built-up stains, yellowing and plaque caused from food, drink and even smoking. It makes sense as teeth/oil pulling (often with coconut oil or bicarbonate of soda) is a common method to remove colouring that has accumlated on teeth, so I was keen to put this method to the test.

Inundated with whitening strips and now the growing-in-popularity LED devices, I thought the powder might be messy to use, in comparison. However, due to the size of the tub and the fact you wet your toothbrush before dipping it into the powder, it stays intact in the tub.

The process involves brushing for four minutes (before brushing your teeth with your regular toothpaste), so it is understandable that, for some, this might be tiresome. However, I found it to be an easy treatment to integrate into my night-time skincare and oral hygiene routine, so didn’t find it to be a huge fuss. Plus, many strips and LED devices require you to keep the products on your teeth or inside your mouth for that amount of time or longer – so this was not a bother at all. Furthermore, the treatment is recommended twice a week, as opposed to daily or for a few consecutive days.

A key factor when testing was sensitivity, as I’ve had issues with that when testing strips and other teeth whitening treatments. Luckily, there were no issues of sensitivity with My Sweet Smile’s powder – thanks to the inclusion of strontium chloride.

I actually noticed a slight difference to discolouration on some of my more stubbornly stained teeth (the canines) within a week of using the treatment but noticed a brighter smile overall after a couple of weeks. The fast result and ease of using the powder made me feel I could continue using this treatment whenever I feel the need for a natural glow-up.

Continue reading...

The verdict: My Sweet Smile teeth whitening powder

I’m fully sold on My Sweet Smile’s teeth whitening powder. Not only did it deliver fast results (within two treatments), it didn’t create any issues regarding sensitivity.

While there are some tempting strips and LED devices on the market right now that might bring about a more dramatic result, the combination of a bright and white smile plus no irritation meant I could see myself using this product longterm in my beauty and oral hygiene routine.

What’s more, due to the powder application, this treatment is easy to take on trips, ensuring you can keep up with your teeth whitening treatment whenever you like.

If you want to dazzle them with your smile, why not add a teeth whitening toothpaste to your oral hygiene routine?

