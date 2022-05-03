These days, toothpastes do almost everything barring a deep clean of the kitchen sink. In fact, some of them would probably do that particular task pretty well, too.

Our top tips for anyone on the hunt for the perfect paste? Fluoride is an essential ingredient when it comes to preventing cavities and strengthening teeth.

Love a stat? The NHS’s official advice states that adults should use a toothpaste which contains at least 1,350 parts per million (ppm) fluoride. Children can use the same toothpaste as their parents, although kids aged three and under should just use a pea-sized blob. Don’t rinse your mouth immediately after brushing, because this will rinse away the fluoride used in the toothpaste, and will limit its beneficial effects. For the same reason, don’t use mouthwash immediately after brushing.

When searching for a whitening toothpaste, remember that you’re not looking for a toothpaste which will change the colour of your teeth – just one which will remove stains, which is normally achieved through the use of a paste with a slightly abrasive formula.

If you’re prone to sensitivity, look for whitening toothpastes which use naturally-derived silicas or hydrated silica to provide the abrasion, rather than overly granulated formulas.

How we tested

This wasn’t exactly the hardest testing session considering (like most people, we hope) we brush our teeth at least twice a day. The silver lining to our addiction to both tea and anything sweet meant our mouths were the perfect testing ground for these toothpastes.

We honed in on a number of aspects, including stain removal, irritation reduction and mouth freshness. Aspects like long-term stain removal and plaque reduction were harder to prove, but our testing sessions – which took place over several weeks – provided more than enough time to evaluate claims relating to these issues. In short? Our teeth have never looked better.

Best overall – Hello naturally whitening fluoride toothpaste: £3.49, Superdrug.com

Best for whitening – Polished London ultra white LMD toothpaste: £11.99, Polishedlondon.com

Best for sensitive gums – Oral-B sensitivity & gum calm original toothpaste: £2.49, Superdrug.com

Best for eco-warriors – Gallinée prebiotic toothpaste: £12, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Best for gum protection – Arm & Hammer 100% natural gum protection toothpaste: £4.50, Boots.com

Best for clean-feeling teeth – Oral-B 3DWhite clinical whitening restore diamond clean toothpaste: £16, Boots.com

Best for stye-savvy teeth brushers – Icy Bear diamond dust whitening toothpaste: £17.99, Icybeardental.com

Best budget option – Oral-B pro expert professional protection toothpaste: £2, Boots.com

Best all-round protection – Corsodyl complete protection toothpaste extra fresh: £4.50, Boots.com

Best value – Colgate gum invigorate revitalise toothpaste: £4, Boots.com

Best bacteria busting toothpaste – Luvbiotics whitening toothpaste with probiotics & xylitol: £7.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best for natural ingredients – Atomy green tea and propolis toothpaste: £5, Atomy.uk

Best non-minty toothpaste – Buly 1803 opiat dentaire mint coriander toothpaste: £21, Selfridges.com