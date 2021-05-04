10 best electric toothbrushes that keep teeth healthy, bright and pearly white  

The toothbrush has come a long way since it was electrified. Currently, there is a dizzying array of technologies loaded into the humble handheld and they come packed full of patents, which have resulted in turning the act of buying a toothbrush into a serious investment.

Many are now connected, turning them into “smart” brushes that can provide helpful feedback about how efficient your time in front of the bathroom mirror has been, but this has really pushed up the prices of these brushes.

The language manufacturers use can be a little confusing, from micro-vibrations to sonic pulses, but what really matters is how clean your teeth feel after you’ve spent, dentist-recommended, two minutes with each brush and how your oral hygiene habits improve over time.

A couple of things that a manual brush does have over an electric is that it never needs to be charged and no matter how covered it gets in toothpaste and water it’ll never start to malfunction – which has been a criticism levelled at electric brushes in the past.

That’s why we were looking for brushes with an efficient battery system that would give lots of usage, but required minimal time spent on the charging cradle and those that had a good watertight casing to protect the battery and other components to increase the product’s longevity.

We spent more than a month testing all the brushes to see how they performed over time and whether they continued to deliver that fresh from the hygienist clean feeling morning and night.

The best electric toothbrush 2021

Best electric toothbrush: Philips sonicare protective clean 5100: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Philips sonicare protective clean 5100: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for that premium clean: Oral B iO series 9: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

Oral B iO series 9: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for sensitive gums: Foreo issa 2: £149, Foreo.com

Foreo issa 2: £149, Foreo.com Best for a precision clean: Oral B genius X 20000: £128.19, Amazon.co.uk

Oral B genius X 20000: £128.19, Amazon.co.uk Best for a deep clean: Philips sonicare diamondclean: £170, Very.co.uk

Philips sonicare diamondclean: £170, Very.co.uk Best electric toothbrush under £50: Oral B power teen: £40, Boots.com

Oral B power teen: £40, Boots.com Best for kids: Foreo issa mikro: £49, Foreo.com

Foreo issa mikro: £49, Foreo.com Best for ultraviolet cleaning: ION-Sei electric toothbrush: £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

ION-Sei electric toothbrush: £129.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for flossing: Waterpik sonic-fusion professional: £167.05, Amazon.co.uk

Waterpik sonic-fusion professional: £167.05, Amazon.co.uk Best for parents and kids: Colgate smart electronic toothbrush: £89.95, Apple.com

Electric toothbrush FAQs Are electric toothbrushes better than manual toothbrushes? Research shows that electric toothbrushes are more effective at cleaning teeth and protecting from gum disease if they are used properly and for the recommended time. That’s because the vibration of the bristles works extra hard to remove plaque from your teeth and reduce the risk of inflammation of the gums. Oscillating (rotating) and sonic (vibrates at very high speeds and frequencies) electric toothbrushes have been found to work even harder. Electric toothbrushes often have extra features that are also significant. A built-in timer, for example, can help ensure you brush your teeth long enough. Some toothbrushes even connect to your phone to bring you personalised brushing advice. Some people report being more focused when cleaning their teeth with an electric toothbrush and kids tend to find them more fun – especially if there are associated child-friendly apps involved. People with braces can also find it easier to keep their teeth clean with an electric toothbrush. But electric toothbrushes are more pricey than manual ones and finding replacement heads isn’t always easy. It’s also worth noting that not everyone likes the feeling of using them. Can electric toothbrushes be bad for your teeth? Brushing too hard and fast with an electric toothbrush can permanently damage teeth enamel and cause gum recession. But electric toothbrushes can only damage teeth and gums in this way if excess pressure is applied, so always make sure you allow the movement of the toothbrush to do all the hard work. Top features to look for in an electric toothbrush Brushing timer – This will help to make sure your teeth are brushed for the dentist-recommended time of two minutes. Some electric toothbrushes are programmed to be on for just two minutes, while others will alert you by beeping or vibrating when it’s time to stop.

Brushing modes – Some brushes, often those that are more expensive, come with a range of brushing modes, which are designed to tailor your electronic toothbrush to your cleaning needs, for example, if you have sensitive teeth, you can opt for a more gentle setting.

Pressure sensors – Pressing too hard against your teeth can cause harm to your gums, so some electric toothbrushes have pressure sensors to alert you when you’re pushing too hard.

Mobile apps – A range of electric toothbrushes have Bluetooth meaning they can connect to your phone via an app, doing so gives you additional data on how you brush your tooth. With some apps, such as Oral B, you’ll receive real-time feedback, as well as tips and instructions. How to use an electric toothbrush properly Hold your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle towards the gum line. Move the brush gently back and forth, with a circular movement over the front, back and top of your teeth. Don’t scrub, especially along the gum line, and use floss for harder-to-reach areas between the teeth. Some toothbrushes also allow you to brush your tongue to avoid cavity-causing bacteria. You should spend at least two minutes using this technique, spending 30 seconds on each section of your mouth – upper right, upper left, lower right and lower left. Repeat both morning and night. How to clean an electric toothbrush? To make sure your electric toothbrush stands the test of time, we’d recommend cleaning it regularly. Rinse the toothbrush head and electric body after every use to remove toothpaste build-up and excess grime. A cotton bud can also be used to reach harder areas, such as the base, or a damp cloth for tougher debris. How long do electric toothbrushes last? The average electric toothbrush lasts three to five years. Many electric toothbrushes come with a two-year warranty. But you will need to change the heads more frequently – the general advice is at least every three months. Some of the newer electric toothbrush heads have colour change indicators to alert you when it needs replacing. Are electric toothbrushes eco-friendly and can they be recycled? Yes and no. Yes, because when it’s time for a new toothbrush, you only have to replace the head. No, because they are still made of plastic and after their lifespan, they have to go to landfill. Although toothbrush heads are not generally recyclable, it’s worth noting that because electric toothbrushes last longer, you don’t have to replace them as often as manual ones. What’s more, the heads are a lot smaller than a whole manual toothbrush, leading to less plastic waste overall. But there’s nothing to stop you from recycling batteries and cables, and a growing number of brands are offering recycling services. Colgate’s oral care recycling programme accepts the whole toothbrush, packaging and all. To use the service, take your unwanted products to one of the drop-off locations across the UK. You can find the full list of collection bins here.​ The verdict: Electric Toothbrushes Providing a good balance between the money you spend and the brushing benefits that you’ll receive, the Philips sonicare 5100 delivers all the proven benefits of brushing electrically, while ensuring that you’ll have some money left over to keep you in toothpaste and mouthwash. Read more: Philips 5100 vs Fairywill pro P11: Is a £50 cheaper sonic toothbrush just as good

