Best vibrators, tested by an expert to help you climax

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
For newcomers and experienced users alike, these tried and tested bullets and wands have us buzzing
If you’ve ever experienced decision fatigue while trying to shop, you’re not alone. There are thousands of options for just about everything these days, including vibrators.
Although it’s more common than ever to own a sex toy nowadays, they can be expensive, so investing in the wrong one can sometimes feel disappointing. Factor in the sheer overwhelm of buying your first toy, and things don’t look promising – especially when there are seemingly endless styles of sex toy to choose from, each offering different types of vibration, various ergonomics and special features.
However, there are lots of ways to narrow down what you want. Lovehoney’s resident sex expert, Annabelle Knight, says, “When it comes to choosing your first sex toy – or even just adding a new one to your collection – the best place to begin is with your body and your pleasure preferences. Think about what kind of stimulation you naturally gravitate toward during solo play or with a partner. Do you love external clitoral stimulation? If so, then a bullet vibrator, clitoral suction toy, or wand might be your perfect match. If you enjoy penetration or G-spot play, look for curved internal or rabbit vibrators that combine clitoral and internal sensations.”
For example, you won’t need a rumbly mains-powered vibe if you live in a house share or you’re sensitive to touch, and if you don’t enjoy penetration when you masturbate, a rabbit vibrator might not be your bag.
At the moment, the best option is probably The Oh Collective chi, but there are lots of other sex toys that might be better suited to your needs. To help you find the right product for you, a team of experts and I have tried some of the best options on the market to find body-safe, sustainable, and discreet vibrators.
The criteria for selecting an ultimate list of vibrators is pretty detailed. Obviously, the toy has to have a decent set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have great battery life, and it must be made of body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for. I tested every product to the following criteria:
Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor and, along with reviewing and reporting on the best wellness gadgets for more than a decade, Emilie is also an accredited sex educator and intimacy coach. When it comes to sex tech, she’s an expert at spotting a quality product and has all the insight you’ll ever need when it comes to toys and accessories of this kind. Together with Annabelle Knight’s expert insights, this is the definitive list of quality toys that ticks every box.
Clit suckers are interesting sex toys because technically, most of them don’t actually vibrate. These brilliant gadgets use air pressure technology to simulate the feeling of oral sex by creating a suction vacuum around the skin. They’re a firm favourite among sex toy fans with new iterations being launched every year, and the chi by The Oh Collective is an example of one of the best and brightest new launches.
The chi is a cute little ergonomic device, designed to fit snugly in the palm of your hand and held close to the body. It’s an external vibe that relies on the aforementioned air pressure tech to deliver pulses of air to your clitoris. Most toys of this type have a small suction mouth that needs constant contact with the body to form a vacuum – the sensation is brilliant, but your mojo can be quickly interrupted by the seal being broken. The chi deals with this expertly with its flared suction mouth. This design makes contact with the skin much easier, even if you’re moving around. It has three removable mouths to experiment with, so you can figure out which size feels best for you.
An issue that many people face with vibrators is that while it can take some people quite a while to orgasm, consistent stimulation can cause some numbness, which puts you in a catch-22 situation. The chi also addresses this with five different vibration settings on top of the five speeds. These settings feature a range of different speed and pulse combinations to keep your nerve endings on their toes – something most clitoral vibes don’t do.
The run time is pretty long for a small toy, and the vibe also comes with a cool iridescent storage case and a pack of “sexploration cards”, which gives you a little more value for money. It’s waterproof and USB rechargeable with the removable mouths making it extra easy to clean and care for.
Everyone needs a bullet in their line-up; it’s the ideal first toy thanks to its discreet size and design. Bullet vibrators are easy to use and non-intimidating, which makes them a great toy to use solo or introduce during sex with a partner. They’re also some of the most affordable toys, which means you can experiment and discover what you like without breaking the bank.
The intense delight bullet by Durex is a simple sex toy with a single button and a very long run time. This is because it’s battery-powered, so it will go on for a very long time, though you’ll eventually need to change the battery.
It’s made from silky silicone and is a little larger and wider than most bullets, ideal for covering more surface area on the body and hitting more nerve endings. It’s also waterproof, so you can use it in the shower or bath. But its best feature is how quiet it is. It has a very smooth vibration, which means it’s much quieter than most toys of this kind – ideal if you’re sharing a living space.
Use it on any part of your or your partner’s body or with other toys to take your experience to the next level. Just be sure to turn it off after use, or you could be buying batteries sooner than you’d hoped.
A collaboration with Mumsnet might not be the sexiest thing you’ve ever heard of, but trust us on this one. Smile Makers is a sex toy brand with an award-winning line-up of vibes in its offering, and the vibrator it created with the help of the Mumsnet community might just be its best yet. The whisperer lives up to its name as possibly the quietest vibrator in the world, but that’s not its only boast-worthy feature.
This vibrator is small and unassuming, a little larger than your standard bullet but still in the petite category, and it’s squishy, really squishy. Designed for first-timers, post-partum bodies and those who might struggle with the hard plastic and metal casing of other toys, it is incredibly soft on the body. It’s cased in layers of smooth body-safe silicone with a flexible tapered tip.
The gentle curve of the vibe makes it great for rolling and pressing, while the tapered end offers more pinpointed stimulation and a single small button to cycle through the functions removes any complex rummaging that might throw you off. It’s also totally waterproof.
There’s just three speeds and two pulsation modes with a fairly long run time before you need to charge it up with the USB cable. Its size makes it discreet and easy to throw in your bag if you’re planning to travel with it.
If it’s an all-rounder you’re looking for, look no further than the koi by Love Not War. This vibrator boasts a ton of features that make it stand out from the pack. Firstly, it’s made from sustainable materials – something you won’t often find when shopping for a sex toy. Secondly, it’s compatible with silicone lube. This is a huge win as almost all other silicone toys can only be used with water-based lube, and silicone lube offers a much nicer glide and stays wetter for longer – water-based is absorbed more quickly by the skin.
It also runs on an ultra-quiet motor, but the real win is that the handle screws off so you can change the head to any of Love Not War’s alternatives. The powerful motor in the handle delivers four intensity levels and seven vibration patterns to whichever head you decide to use, meaning you can build out a whole toy box with just one motor.
The Amore head is a great option to begin with because the slanted mini wand head covers a decent surface area, meaning you can experiment with sensation over any erogenous zone and hit more nerve endings in the process. It’s also waterproof and comes with a travel bag, so it makes a brilliant companion for overnight stays and longer haul journeys.
Other great features include the single button, making it far less fiddly than other vibes, and the low power indicator, which will let you know you need to charge before the toy dies in your hands. The price is a little higher than that of some small toys, but with this vibe, you’re paying for the quality, the sustainable credentials, a long run time and the ability to mix and match different types of heads with a very powerful motor in a miniature body. Plus, the neo-silicone head is a revolutionary material in the world of sex toys.
While huge unwieldy rabbit vibrators with all the bells and whistles might have become popular in recent years, what actually works best is sometimes more understated. The Hera is super flexible, bending to all body types and managing to hit every spot gently thanks to soft, squishy silicone.
This rabbit doesn’t have the traditional “ears”. Instead, it offers a broad flat arm that cradles the area between the vagina and external vulva. This means it can be used relatively hands-free and it won’t stab you with its “ears” as you manoeuvre it.
The curved handle makes it easy to grip, and the slightness of the handle also means it’s light and the buttons are within reach. The only thing that might confuse is the red light on the handle.
It offers five speeds and seven patterns, from a gentle purr to a deep rumble, interchangeable vibes between the two motors and intense pulsing buzzes. It's USB rechargeable, so always a good option for travelling and sleepovers. It’s also 100 per cent waterproof.
The wand vibrator is an iconic piece of kit – there’s a reason it’s known as the magic wand. The beauty of this kind of sex toy is that you can use it on any part of your body – it’s great for spicing up sex with a partner, using solo, or even teasing out sore muscles after an intense gym session. Wands are generally larger toys with a long handle and a bulbous head, which means they can house a huge motor. Most wands are USB-rechargeable, but a corded wand draws its motor power from the mains electricity, which means stronger vibrations.
Doxy’s die cast is arguably the best mains-powered wand available, offering a deep rumble that builds to an intense earth-shaking set of vibrations – 3k to 9k RPMs. This British-made vibrator is heavier than most wands with a weighted motor and is made from aluminium and titanium alloy. This means it’s practically indestructible and offers a satisfying hand feel and none of the rattling that you might find with plastic casing on other wands.
Obviously, you’ll need to position yourself within three metres of a plug socket for the mains power cord, but the benefit of the cord is that this wand will never run out on you. The neck is flexible, which means it can bend to hit any spot, no matter what position you’re in, and the large head hits more nerve endings in one go than a smaller toy – ideal if you dislike pinpointed stimulation.
The large silicone head is removable, which makes it much easier to clean, and the three silicone buttons are easy to wipe down too. However, if you’re short on storage, this might not be ideal, as it’s one of the biggest vibrators you’ll find. The doxy is also obviously a little more expensive than some wand vibrators, and USB versions are both much smaller and lighter; however, they don’t offer the power of the die-cast, and that’s what makes it stand out from the crowd.
If you want to target your G-spot but aren’t as concerned with girth, a slimmer vibrator might just do the trick. The self pleasure vibe from So Divine is built more like an internal massager than an anatomical dildo, and this is what makes it great. Penis-shaped toys can be effective, but for some, all the faux veins and bulbous heads are unnecessary.
The vibrator features an angled head with a tapered tip. The tip is flat on one side with gentle ridges intended to massage your G-spot and deliver more varied sensations to the area. The toy is made from smooth silicone with a long shaft that serves as a handle and as much insertable length as you need. The curved bottom with a single button makes it easy to hold and tap through the settings pretty easily.
There are more patterns than you might expect from this vibrator, seven in total, with three speeds to find your perfect level of stimulation. The G-spot is a very sensitive area, so start off on the lowest setting to figure out what you like first.
Of course, although this is a G-spot vibe, you don’t just have to use it internally. This toy is actually pretty great for use all over the body because of the flat side on the head, so you can use it on any of your erogenous zones. It’s waterproof and has a decent run time of about an hour.
If your vibe is more extra than understated, you might be better suited to a sex toy that offers just about every feature you can think of. Enter the thrusting rabbit from Ann Summers. This toy is a step up from the classic rabbit with the addition of a thrusting shaft.
Rabbit vibrators are one of the most popular types of sex toys because they offer internal vibration and clitoral stimulation via the bunny ears above the shaft. This version offers both of these things for intense blended orgasms with three speeds and four vibration patterns to choose from.
It also offers three thrusting motions that extend the rippled shaft from the handle, simulating P-in-V sex. This sounds a little intense, but the toy is made from flexible silicone and the thrusting is limited to 4.7in of insertable length, so the thrust will only go as deep as you allow it to, depending on how you hold the toy.
Like most sex toys with a lot of features, this rabbit has more buttons to contend with, so you may want to acquaint yourself with those before diving in. It can also be a little loud because of the three separate motors doing their thing simultaneously.
But, if it’s a triple threat you’re after, this toy has it all. It’s also nice to look at, in matte black with a luxe gold finish on the base and buttons and a matching matte black charging cable.
For the more experienced users seeking something with a little more oomph, the Kurve might just be your new best friend. G-spot vibrators vary in shape, with some offering a C-style curve and others designed with an angled neck and straight handle. The Kurve is the former, with a bulb-like handle and tip at either end.
This vibrator has all the bells and whistles you might be seeking out if you’re bored of the same old functionalities on offer. It has two motors and two different settings that you can customise to find the perfect frequency. Obviously, it’s an internal vibrator, so we recommend starting off at a lower intensity and working your way up to the max settings to avoid frightening yourself.
Kurve features what its creators call treble and bass technology– essentially, the treble motor at the tip emits powerful high-frequency waves, while the bass motor in the body delivers deep, rumbly vibrations. You run the two motors simultaneously and adjust the speed and power of both to find your perfect setting.
But with great power comes great responsibility, and that does mean a lot of buttons to press during use. This can be fiddly if you’re mid-flow, and less experienced users might find this a little overwhelming. However, for what it lacks in simplicity, it makes up for with other features, like the squishy gel tip – ideal if you’re probing what can be a very sensitive area inside the vagina. The kurve is also waterproof and comes with a silky storage pouch to keep it safe.
If a pink lump of silicone isn’t your vibe and you prefer a chicer approach to sexual self-care, the vesper is a great alternative. This slim wearable bullet vibrator is somewhat of an icon in the sex tech world and is a favourite accessory of Cara Delevigne, Janet Jackson and Madonna, to name a few celebrity fans.
Crafted from nickel-free stainless steel, the vesper is part sex toy, part jewellery, as its 26in chain means it can be worn as a necklace. It’s understated yet surprisingly powerful, with a motor that runs quietly at three speeds, plus a fourth setting that pulses.
The bullet vibe can be removed from the chain and slips neatly into a little velour travel pouch, but honestly, it looks way better worn around your neck – it’s not heavy and it won’t weigh you down. The beauty of it being a stainless steel toy is that it warms to your body temperature once you’ve put it on, and it’s very easy to wipe clean.
As it’s an external vibe, the bullet is intended to be used all over the body, but not inside, so if it’s penetration you’re after, you’re best teaming the Vesper with another toy. To charge it, simply screw off the top and connect the USB cable, which is very short, so make sure you bring a USB plug or have a port handy if you’re planning to charge it on the go.
If you want to level up, the vesper also comes in a rose gold, matte black or 24-carat gold iteration with a range of matching accessories. It makes a brilliant first toy.
Love eggs are great because they not only provide pleasure, they’re also a pelvic floor strengthener. Unlike a long phallus-like toy, their round shape means the internal vaginal walls squeeze and contract around them, which can be great for keeping those muscles active and strong. The addition of vibration stimulates the nerve endings in the vagina, which feels amazing too.
The Lovehoney ignite egg is an ideal first buy if you’re considering a toy of this kind. Made from smooth silicone with a metal tip that warms to the body, it offers every feature you’d want, from three speeds and an impressive 17 patterns to an easy-to-use travel lock and a little storage bag.
The only downside is that it can be a little loud, so unlike other toys of this kind, it’s not one to use if you have very thin bedroom walls. It is waterproof, however, so using it in the bath or shower will take some of the edge off the volume.
The long flexible handle features a single button to operate it, and the run time is an impressive hour and a half if it’s fully charged. This is great because it can take longer to reach orgasm from internal stimulation. Then again, at such a decent price, you can always invest in a clit vibrator to use with it.
Not all vibrators are designed for vulvas and vaginas, and these other toys come with a different set of rules. If you’re looking for an anal vibe, the first thing you have to consider is your experience level – it’s best to start small and work your way up. The anchor vibrating butt plug is perfect for beginners and the more seasoned alike.
The anus has a tonne of nerve endings, so vibration in the area can feel really great, and this vibe offers 10 different speeds so you can start slowly and build up to the max setting. It’s 4in long, so not too intimidating, and has the all-important flared base with an anchor handle. This is essential for an anal toy, as you don’t want anything getting lost up there.
The slim tapered tip makes gentle insertion easy while you grow accustomed to the sensation of penetration, and the bulbous shaft puts pressure on the area as you experiment with sliding the plug in and out.
There’s a single button at the base, which means if you do want to up the speed, you’ll have to reach dow,n but this is the case with most vibrating butt plugs. It’s made of smooth silicone for a quality entry into the world of butt stuff and comes at a very reasonable price.
If you’re going to invest in a vibrator and prefer clitoral stimulation over internal vibration, your best bet is a quality sex toy that feels great to hold in your hand while you get used to the feeling. I recommend the chi by The Oh Collective for this, but the gentle air pressure offers a slightly different sensation to a standard motorised vibe. If a straightforward vibration with very little noise is on your wish list, consider the whisperer instead. And for maximum power? Take it to the max with the die cast by Doxy. For internal pleasure, you can’t go wrong with the kurve by Hot Octopuss, but if a larger toy seems perhaps a little too much to begin with, a budget bullet from Durex is ideal. Seeking something more upmarket? Level up with Amore for impeccable sustainability credentials or the vesper necklace from Crave for a touch of luxury – I have one in every colour and it’s been well worth the investment.
Lovehoney’s sex expert, Annabelle Knight, has several recommendations for creating the perfect line-up of quality toys, whether you’re a beginner or a pro.
“For beginners, simpler designs can be a fantastic way to ease in, and they can certainly be far less intimidating. Look for compact, intuitive toys that are easy to use and control. And remember, there’s no ‘right’ way to use a toy. Whether you want something to spice up solo sessions, enhance partner play, or just explore your own body more deeply, the best toy is the one that brings you pleasure,” advises Knight.
“Firstly, always look for body-safe materials like silicone - they’re non-porous, easy to clean, and kind to your skin. Or you could opt for more solid materials like metal or glass. Reputable retailers like will clearly label materials and often include safety certifications, so you can shop with confidence,” explains Knight.
“Rechargeable toys can be a great investment, and waterproof options open up even more play possibilities. If you’re unsure, customer reviews are a brilliant way to get a feel for how a toy performs in real life. Ultimately, your collection should evolve with you, supporting your pleasure at every stage, whether you’re experimenting for the first time or expanding your horizons.”
Whether it’s something palm-sized yet surprisingly powerful, something with a larger motor for a more considerable rumble, or the ideal beginner toy you’re after, we’ve compiled a review of the best vibrators for every budget, body and experience level.
To muffle that embarrassing buzz, we’ve found the best silent vibrators to invest in
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in