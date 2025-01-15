The best rose sex toys – from the viral rose toy to brand-new releases

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Is there anything more romantic than a rose? What about a rose that could give you an orgasm? If you were on TikTok back in 2022, you probably heard about a rose that could do just that. The original viral rose sex toy was a clit sucker called “Rosie”, from the brand Tracey’s Dog.

Following its popularity, almost every sex toy brand now offers their own version of the rose sex toy, but they haven’t stopped with clit sucker-style toys. The rose toy has become a genre in its own right, with a whole host of spin-offs and modifications, like rose wands with vibrating handles, pinpoint clit vibrators and anal rose toys too.

With so many out there, shopping for the right rose sex toy for you can feel a bit overwhelming. Which has the best suction? And should you opt for a basic rose or one with all the bells and whistles? For this tried and tested review, we’ve weighed up a range of toys from different brands, all with different features, to help you make the best choice for you.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the tried and tested rose toys ( The Independent )

We only tested toys from approved brands with a reputation for quality. They should be made from body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for, and while these may be more expensive, consider whether a cheaper price point is really worth it.

Obviously, a rose sex toy has to have a good set of speeds and vibration settings, but it also has to have great battery life, and should be easy to clean and care for. We noted their weight, ease of use with regards to button placement, how noisy they were when used at their highest setting, and any attachments and special features, such as double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts.

We also looked at ergonomics – the rose toys all follow a similar design blueprint but in some cases, petal placement, hand-feel and other factors affected how good each toy felt. Read on for our pick of the best.

Why you can trust us

Lois Shearing is a freelance journalist, author and activist based in London. They have contributed several sexual health and wellness reviews to IndyBest including the best sex toys for women, and a review of the best Lovehoney advent calendars. They specialise in reporting on sexuality, gender, relationships, identity and politics for the likes of Cosmopolitan UK, Metro, The Advocate and more.

The best rose sex toys for 2025 are: