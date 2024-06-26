This sex toy was voted best for solo pleasure by our expert

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Indulging in pleasure has never been easier, with newer and more advanced sex toys popping up all over the market, we really are spoiled for choice. Whatever it is you seek, there is something for every preference – but you don’t get much more famous, or reliable, than the classic rabbit vibrator.

These sex toys have become the go-to for pleasure seekers everywhere, offering both internal and external stimulation, they tick all the boxes. If you’re in the market for a toy that does all the work for you, has a vast range of customisable settings and clever technology that feels even better than the real thing – then we might have just the thing. Lucky for you sex expert Emilie Lavina has been the research.

After testing out the very best rabbit vibrators, Emilie found a Lalo model to be the ultimate vibrator for solo play. Here’s why.

Lelo ina wave vibrator: £179, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

The Lelo ina wave 2 is a powerful rabbit vibrator capable of unlocking both G-spot and clitoral orgasms, at the same time. “If you’ve ever wished you could just lie back and let a toy do all the work for you, the ina wave by Lelo might just be the vibe of your dreams. It’s a rabbit vibrator with two motors and two robotic arms,” explained our review. It creates a finger-like massage backed up with intense vibrations. It features a generous 12 different speeds, allowing you to find the perfect match for you, and or to slowly build the intensity for a euphoric climax.

The generous battery life gives you plenty of time to experiment and find the combo that works best for you. We also love the versatility of this toy. It’s completely waterproof, so why not try taking it into some steamy settings for the most relaxing bath you’ll ever have?

Our tester was blown away by the quality and intuitive tech of this vibrator, giving it five stars. “At the higher end of the price spectrum, this rabbit is basically a mini sex robot, so it’s worth the investment if the combination of physical massage and vibration is something you’re into,” they praised.

