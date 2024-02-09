9 best sex toys for couples that will spice things up in the bedroom

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re shopping for a new sex toy, chances are you’re considering using it with a partner at some point. And why shouldn’t you? Sextech has the power to take partnered sex to amazing new heights. But some toys have been specifically designed to be used with another person, from remote-controlled gadgets to sex toys intended to be worn during foreplay and penetrative sex.

Whether you and your partner favour deep, rumbly vibrations, the sensation of a suction toy or deeper, fuller penetration, sex toys for couples sex toys come in so many variations, it’s just a question of choosing the right one. Toys for couples can also be great for those with limited movement or who struggle to hold a toy in place thanks to hands-free design and clever features like remote controls.

Then there’s the magic of Bluetooth toys – ideal for long-distance relationships. These app-controlled sex toys make it easy to keep the spark alive and your sex life on track even when you’re apart. Thousands of miles are no match for the power of a Bluetooth vibrator.

Stuck on choosing the right toy? We’ve tested the best to help you decide which is the perfect fit for you and your partner.

How we tested the best sex toys for couples

Several factors go into choosing the right sex toys for a couple to use together. Run time is important, especially if you’re operating the toy remotely. You’re far more likely to need a longer run time if you’re long distance, or if you’re using the toy for a long session together, as opposed to a solo session. Then there’s adaptability – all bodies and all couples are different, so we judged each gadget on its ability to work well with different types of couples and different body types.

Quality is a must when it comes to sex toys, so each one that we tested is held to a high standard, has to be compatible with different types of lubricant and must be made of tested and approved body-safe materials. We also tested the tech associated with every toy, which meant trialling every app feature and the range of Bluetooth connection for the best results.

And of course, we judged the power, the number of functions and the design of each toy, from its ergonomics and how well it fits, to the contours of the body to colours, hand feel and the overall strength and sensation of each power setting. Keep reading for the ones that impressed us during testing.

The best sex toys for couples of 2024: