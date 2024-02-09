9 best sex toys for couples that will spice things up in the bedroom

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Bring some more fun and play to the bedroom these expert-approved toys for couples
If you’re shopping for a new sex toy, chances are you’re considering using it with a partner at some point. And why shouldn’t you? Sextech has the power to take partnered sex to amazing new heights. But some toys have been specifically designed to be used with another person, from remote-controlled gadgets to sex toys intended to be worn during foreplay and penetrative sex.
Whether you and your partner favour deep, rumbly vibrations, the sensation of a suction toy or deeper, fuller penetration, sex toys for couples sex toys come in so many variations, it’s just a question of choosing the right one. Toys for couples can also be great for those with limited movement or who struggle to hold a toy in place thanks to hands-free design and clever features like remote controls.
Then there’s the magic of Bluetooth toys – ideal for long-distance relationships. These app-controlled sex toys make it easy to keep the spark alive and your sex life on track even when you’re apart. Thousands of miles are no match for the power of a Bluetooth vibrator.
Stuck on choosing the right toy? We’ve tested the best to help you decide which is the perfect fit for you and your partner.
Several factors go into choosing the right sex toys for a couple to use together. Run time is important, especially if you’re operating the toy remotely. You’re far more likely to need a longer run time if you’re long distance, or if you’re using the toy for a long session together, as opposed to a solo session. Then there’s adaptability – all bodies and all couples are different, so we judged each gadget on its ability to work well with different types of couples and different body types.
Quality is a must when it comes to sex toys, so each one that we tested is held to a high standard, has to be compatible with different types of lubricant and must be made of tested and approved body-safe materials. We also tested the tech associated with every toy, which meant trialling every app feature and the range of Bluetooth connection for the best results.
And of course, we judged the power, the number of functions and the design of each toy, from its ergonomics and how well it fits, to the contours of the body to colours, hand feel and the overall strength and sensation of each power setting. Keep reading for the ones that impressed us during testing.
A cock ring is the quintessential couple’s toy – whether you’re using a strap-on or an actual penis, a ring elevates the experience for everyone involved. There are so many different types of cock rings, but this one takes the prize due to the size, weight, fit and design.
Unlike most cock rings that offer vibration, this toy has a built-in motor as opposed to a removable bullet. A removable bullet isn’t always the best for sensation because of the shape and the way it slots into a ring, whereas the Ann Summers ring features a smooth, flat top that delivers vibrations across a greater surface area – hitting more nerve endings in the process.
It also makes the experience for the person with a clitoris much better because the shape and angle feel easier to manoeuvre around. The beauty of this gadget is also that you can comfortably twist it around to stimulate the perineum of the person doing the penetrating too.
The ring itself is stretchy but offers a firm grip, which can help the penis owner achieve a harder, stronger erection and can prolong the experience – ideal if premature climax is an issue. The only drawback is that despite the stretchiness, the ring is one size, so might not fit all bodies.
The contrast of the cool metal and the silicone ring is also a great feature if you enjoy temperature play. The metal tip can be warmed or cooled in water ahead of time to enhance the sensation against your skin. But with three speeds and seven patterns of vibration, you’re pretty spoiled where sensation is concerned, especially for a small toy.
Small but mighty, finger vibrators are often overlooked but are really worth having in your lineup, for many reasons. These miniature sex toys are easy to travel with, suit all types of sex and foreplay and are a great entry point into the world of sextech. They also work well with every body type and no matter your relationship dynamic, or status, they can add spice without being too intense.
The self-pleasure finger vibe is a fine example of how this sort of sex toy should function. It’s lightweight and tapered with a slightly bulbous underside which makes it easy to glide or roll over your or your partner’s erogenous areas, or press for pinpointed vibration. The other side is flat, which means it’ll sit flush against your finger and feel more comfortable for the wearer – almost like an extension of your digit. The finger loop is sturdy and longer than most, which means it won’t spin around your finger or slip off – this is also due to the silky yet grippy silicone finish.
A single button controls the speed, which in the case of a small device like this is useful because too many buttons on a small toy can get pretty fiddly. The only drawback is that the bullet is small, so while the power is stronger than expected, it only has one speed and can only offer so much in the way of vibration.
The other drawback is that the bullet is battery-powered so you’ll need to replace the two small batteries inside when they eventually run out of juice – and recycle them properly. But this doesn’t stop the bullet from being totally waterproof, meaning you can take the finger vibrator with you to make your bath time even steamier. The bullet also pops easily out of the casing so you can clean both pieces thoroughly before you use them again.
A steal and ideal for beginners, this toy encourages you to take your time with foreplay and focus on touch, rather than acting as any kind of replacement for it.
We-Vibe is known for its range of couples toys and each offers a slightly different set of functions and features. Perhaps the most beloved is the sync, which is now in its second iteration thanks to its popularity with users.
The U-shaped vibrator is intended to target the G-spot and clitoris at the same time for double the stimulation and blended orgasms. The remote control means you can use it if you’re in a long-distance relationship, for hands-free fun when you’re together or during penetrative sex. The idea is that the vibrator can be worn inside the vagina along with another toy, your fingers or a penis.
The brand boasts that it stays “comfortably in place even as you change positions during sex” but this isn’t necessarily true, with any toy of this type, not just the sync. We found that the adjustable design certainly makes things easier than with other toys of this style, however, it can be difficult to keep in place as you move around.
The remote control means you don’t have to worry about fiddling with the buttons while you’re using it which makes the hands-free scenario much easier. Or you can use the app which has a tonne of features. The interface means you can slide your finger on your phone screen to control the speed of the toy, which is much easier than selecting functions by tapping. Of course, you can also give your partner full control of the toy and its speed and settings, whether you’re in the same room or in totally separate places.
The app can be a little hard to connect and set up initially, but once you’ve both connected the sync, it’s pretty easy to navigate and control the 10 intensity levels.
Being rechargeable, it has a pretty long run time and it’s totally waterproof so you can use it in the bath or shower. However, if you happen to share your living space with others, the sound of the toy may carry in an echoey bathroom – although it’s quiet, it’s not silent.
Probably the best feature, which makes it stand out from the crowd, is the sync’s ribbed arm. We found that the ridges on the internal arm add extra texture which made the sensation of the vibrations even better, especially if you’re wearing it during penetrative sex. Though some textured toys can be harder to clean, the smooth silicone and light ridges make this gadget pretty easy to wipe off and sterilise – just be sure to use a body-safe soap.
The humble strap-on is a brilliant invention but it’s not always the most comfortable toy to use – harnesses can chafe and usually, the pleasure only extends one way. Enter the strapless strap. This toy features a shaft and a pony, which means the wearer can also experience penetration while penetrating. It’s a great alternative to a harness and adds the extra sensation of vibration into the mix.
This strap is a step up from the rest with a curved pony to target the wearer’s G-spot and help hold the toy in place, and bunny ears to stimulate the wearer’s clit too. It’s a triple threat. The pony is flexible so you can angle it to fit properly and feel comfortable before you start thrusting and this really sets it apart from other toys of this kind. All bodies are different so finding the perfect fit and balance here is key.
With that said, the bunny ears can feel a little rigid, especially during more vigorous movement so to avoid poking yourself too roughly on them, you might want to start off slow. However, what the ears lack in flexibility they do make up for with eight vibration patterns and 12 speeds – this can feel incredible once you’ve achieved the perfect fit and rhythm between you and your partner.
The shaft on the receiving end is five inches so not too intimidating but firm and long enough to feel great, plus a slightly tapered tip and gentle curve make hitting the right spots much easier for the partner wearing the pony end – which is four and a half inches.
Another benefit is the lockable storage case, because yes, sex is nothing to be ashamed of, but this is quite an intense-looking toy and you might want to store it somewhere discreet while you charge it. It’s also fully waterproof, so you can use it in the shower if you’re feeling brave and/or flexible.
Love egg vibrators are a great investment if you enjoy handing over control and there are a tonne to choose from. However, some can be incredibly pricey and don’t actually offer much in the way of special features. This one is ideal if you’re keen to experiment with this kind of toy but don’t fancy spending upwards of £100. It offers all the bells and whistles that a toy of this kind should, with a remote control, travel lock (no one wants a love egg going off in their luggage) and a run time of around 40 minutes.
With a toy of this kind, reviews vary some people prefer clitoral stimulation, and this vibrator is worn inside the vagina with no external features. However, if internal vibration is your preference, it’s a winner. It features three speeds and seven patterns, meaning your partner can mix up the sensation with the remote and leave you guessing about what might happen next. However, if you’re wearing it in public – which is definitely the goal for some – the highest speed can be a little loud, so use it wisely and at your own discretion if you’re aiming to fulfil that orgasm on a dinner date fantasy.
If you’re a beginner, you’ll probably find the size of the egg just right, because it’s a small toy at 3in with not too much power behind it. If you are a first-timer just remember to make sure the loop stays outside the vagina because this is what you’ll use to comfortably remove it when you’re done.
Unlike other smaller toys, it’s USB rechargeable so provided you charge it after every use, it’ll never run out on you. And of course, it’s totally waterproof, so you can take your bathroom or hot tub experiences to new heights while your partner watches.
Half cock ring, half clit sucker toy, the playful very peri ring from Sinful is unlike any other couples toy, and that’s what makes it exceptional. Usually, suction toys are handheld and use air pressure technology to mimic the sensation of oral sex. They’re one of the most popular sex toys with good reason.
This toy brings air-pressure technology into sex and adds the benefit of hands-free stimulation. The two arms can be bent to fit snugly over the base of the penis, while the suction mouth faces the clitoris during penetration, which means added pressure to the shaft and clit stimulation for the vulva owner. Of course, you could easily use this gadget with a strap-on or dildo for the same effect, which makes it an innovative addition to any toy box.
Unfortunately, placement isn’t a perfect science with this toy, so you might find that it moves around a little during sex. The suction mouth won’t be as effective if it’s not in place as it relies on creating a vacuum seal over the clit to deliver the most powerful sensation. Then there’s the issue of the buttons being on the side of the toy, so if you want to switch up the speed of the clit sucker during sex, you’ll have to reach down to find them.
However, it does offer a lot for a small toy. The arms extend down and are textured so they offer a tickling sensation while the upper arms grip and as long as the suction mouth stays in place, you’re in for a treat.
Another discreet addition to your line-up, a panty vibrator is exactly as it sounds, the wearer places it inside their underwear. The main issue with these kinds of toys is that they rarely stay in place, especially with certain types of undies, but this one is different – it has a magnet to hold it in place. Obviously, once the toy is secured you don’t want to be messing with buttons and that’s where the app comes in. The app is also what makes it a great couple’s toy – two phones are better than one.
The device is quite long and slim, designed to fit inside the pants you’re wearing and to hug the contours of the vulva. The tapered end stimulates the clitoris with targeted vibrations that you can customise and save in the app. It might not look like much, but it is actually quite powerful, meaning you can toy with the settings and surprise your partner with the depth of vibration.
The obvious difference between something like this and a love egg is that this wearable is worn outside the body, which means if you’re using it at full power on a hard surface – like a restaurant chair for example – the vibrations can be quite loud. On the other hand, this is a much more satisfying buzz for people who prefer clitoral stimulation to internal vibes.
It’s also waterproof – you’d be hard-pressed to find a toy that isn’t these days – just be careful with your phone, or your partner’s phone in the bath when you’re controlling it.
Not all wand vibrators are created equal and a mains-powered wand will show you why. Mains power means a larger motor and much more bang for your buck when it comes to delivering a range of powerful vibrations. This makes a corded wand a favourite for couples who want to take their experiences to the next level.
The features that make this wand stand out – along with the price as mains-powered wands can cost a pretty penny – are the accessible scroll wheel and flexible neck. The wheel replaces traditional buttons making it much easier to increase the speed of vibration, and the neck can be angled in any position to maximise your pleasure during sex and foreplay – both features are great for those who struggle with limited movement and chronic pain.
A wand like this can be used on any part of your body but you might want to start on a low setting because the power of the vibrations can be very intense at a high setting, especially if you’re unaccustomed to using such a powerful sex toy.
The only drawback with a mains-powered toy is obviously the long cord which has to be plugged into a power socket, so you’ll have to make sure you’re within a metre of an outlet and that you have an adapter if you’re travelling.
The ultimate vibrator for all bodies is undoubtedly a pebble vibe. It can be used all over your and your partner’s body, in combination with any other toy, during foreplay or any type of sex, making it a fantastic all-rounder. But the SugarBoo blue bae is a step up from the rest due to its particular shape.
This ergonomic pebble toy is designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and to be laid on a vulva. It’s perfect for vulva-on-vulva sex due to its soft silicone covering and smooth curves or can be held against your neck, inner thighs, nipples, perineum – basically anywhere you like for subtle to powerful vibrations.
The vibrations on offer start gentle and ratchet up to deep, rumbling purrs and you can choose from 10 in total which means you’re able to move through slowly, incrementally turning up the heat. Of course, this pebble is also fully waterproof and the vibrations are amplified underwater so trying it in the bath is a must.
This sex toy is battery powered so obviously the two AAAs will need changing at some point, but it comes with batteries included, so that’s one less thing to worry about if you’re buying it as a gift for the one you’re with.
If you’re looking for a couple’s toy that will go the distance, but you’re not ready to commit to an expensive toy with a tonne of features, you can’t go wrong with the Ann Summers metal and silicone cock ring. It offers stimulation for both parties and will give you an idea of what you both enjoy before graduating to different types of toys. Though a cock ring is ideal for beginners and the more experienced alike, if you’re looking for more power, the Lovehoney mains powered magic wand vibrator is a great alternative. It offers much deeper vibrations and versatility. But if it’s money well spent you’re after, the So Divine self-pleasure pinger vibrator is the best budget buy of the bunch. You’ll be hard-pressed to find such an effective sex toy for such a decent price, especially one that’s so great for partner play, travel and all body types.
For more romance enhancers, read our review of the best massage candles for a romantic night in
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in