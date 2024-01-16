Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2024, from perfume to candles

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re the kind of person who likes to go all out with a grand romantic gesture or you prefer to show your love with more simple signs of appreciation, Valentine’s Day is the dedicated calendar date to spoil someone special in your life. Regardless of whether that person is your partner, secret crush or even your best pal, 14 February is an ideal time to show how much you care, should that be by cooking a delicious dinner, taking them out for the evening or giving them a much-needed pampering.

When it comes to gifting on Valentine’s Day, avoiding clichés or presents that are overly contrived can be tricky. So, to help you choose the ideal gift, our expert shopping team has been hard at work finding plenty of imaginative ideas that will help you say “I love you”. Don’t worry, there’s not a cuddly toy or tacky gift in sight. Instead, we’ve got a keen eye on everything from food hampers and fancy jewellery to tasty chocolates, fashion finds, designer perfume and luxurious pyjamas. Our wish list also covers tasteful love-themed stationery, candles, make-up, lingerie and more.

Stuck for inspiration? We’ve got you covered. So whether you’re shopping for a loved one or fancy self-gifting and buying yourself a treat, look no further than our handy guide where you’re guaranteed to find something lovely and thoughtful.

How we tested the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her

A selection of the best Valentine’s Gifts that we tested (Sarah Young)

Our team of reviewers has spent weeks testing gift ideas, with featured picks covering some of our go-to buys as well as newer finds. We’ve explored gifts to suit everyone’s taste and ensured there are products for all budgets, too.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her for 2024 are: