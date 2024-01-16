Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her 2024, from perfume to candles

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you’re the kind of person who likes to go all out with a grand romantic gesture or you prefer to show your love with more simple signs of appreciation, Valentine’s Day is the dedicated calendar date to spoil someone special in your life. Regardless of whether that person is your partner, secret crush or even your best pal, 14 February is an ideal time to show how much you care, should that be by cooking a delicious dinner, taking them out for the evening or giving them a much-needed pampering.
When it comes to gifting on Valentine’s Day, avoiding clichés or presents that are overly contrived can be tricky. So, to help you choose the ideal gift, our expert shopping team has been hard at work finding plenty of imaginative ideas that will help you say “I love you”. Don’t worry, there’s not a cuddly toy or tacky gift in sight. Instead, we’ve got a keen eye on everything from food hampers and fancy jewellery to tasty chocolates, fashion finds, designer perfume and luxurious pyjamas. Our wish list also covers tasteful love-themed stationery, candles, make-up, lingerie and more.
Stuck for inspiration? We’ve got you covered. So whether you’re shopping for a loved one or fancy self-gifting and buying yourself a treat, look no further than our handy guide where you’re guaranteed to find something lovely and thoughtful.
Our team of reviewers has spent weeks testing gift ideas, with featured picks covering some of our go-to buys as well as newer finds. We’ve explored gifts to suit everyone’s taste and ensured there are products for all budgets, too.
You could present this heart-shaped signet ring to a partner or friend, in an 18ct yellow gold plate or sterling silver. Our tester chose the silver option and has been wearing it as a pinkie ring. A chunky ring that is comfy to wear, our tester also had their initial engraved on it and we think this personalised gift option adds an extra special element.
Our tester has been pairing it with other rings and really rates its chunky heart shape for adding an edgy look. The ring arrived presented in a little branded drawstring cotton gift bag, which our tester has been using for safekeeping when it’s not on their finger. They also noted the signet ring’s style is true to size.
Whether she’s a fitness fanatic or simply leans into the athleisure fashion trend, this oversized hoodie from influencer-adored activewear brand Adanola is guaranteed to be a hit. The label is known for its versatile range of wardrobe essentials, from seamless leggings to sweatpants but it’s this roomy (and very comfy) hoodie that’s the standout for us. Made from incredibly soft cotton, it strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style, with a relaxed fit and a sleek applique patch “ADA” logo.
A delicious way to start this romantic day, the Panzer’s breakfast box contains an array of tasty and fresh foodie treats. These are Panzer’s homemade granola, nectarine juice, two freshly baked bagels, hand-sliced smoked salmon, a lemon and cream cheese. The hamper arrived at our tester’s home presented in a charming Panzer’s box with green and pink details, including a ribbon. All the food and drink inside had been packaged with cooling packs too.
Our tester happily tucked into the feast, which would work well for breakfast in bed on Valentine’s Day. As well as the melt-in-the-mouth cream cheese, salmon, and bagel combo, they particularly enjoyed the naturally sweet, crunchy Panzer’s granola. You can pick up the breakfast box in-store at the London deli or delivery can be arranged nationwide.
This red, lacy set is a nod to Valentine’s Day seduction, and there are a few other colour options to choose from, including pink, violet, black and ivory. We tested the Aliyah plunge bra (£32, Bouxavenue.com) and matching Aliyah briefs (£14, Bouxavenue.com), and there’s also an Aliyah thong (£14, Bouxavenue.com).
Availablie in sizes 30A to 38DD, the bra is well padded to provide a cleavage boost. Despite it being underwired, our tester found it comfy to wear. The bra’s lace composition has a scalloped edge design, creating a pretty neckline. Meanwhile, the briefs have a matching ribbon bow and scalloped edging, which our tester found created a flattering shape. They found the overall fit true to size too.
The name of this candle is ideal for Valentine’s Day, and our tester also liked Acqua di Parma’s signature sunny yellow holder for adding some luxury to their lounge.
After lighting the wick, our tester noticed there was no smokiness – just a clean, even burn. Our tester was also able to pick up on the warming amber, creamy tonka bean and spicy black pepper blend. The mix successfully combining for a delicately sweet yet deeply rich aroma.
The scent intensity grew with burn time, and had permeated our tester’s entire living room after about half an hour. Its effect is like an expensive perfume filling the air. Undoubtedly a luxe purchase, the scent and holder are both quite swish. As such, this does feel like the ultimate treat for a candlelit dinner.
What’s not to like about a Valentine’s collection of chocolates presented in a heart-shaped box? There are a whopping 35 chocolates inside the box making them great for sharing with your loved one (if they let you), including champagne, praline and fruity flavours. Ranging from classic pink and red chocolates to heart-shaped treats, the flavours are deliciously rich and creamy.
While we were big fans of every chocolate, there were a couple of standout favourites, including the boozy caramel espresso martini and zesty lemon curd. Tucking into this chic box feels like an indulgent treat and would make a gorgeous gift for the one you love.
If, like us, you love a new notebook, this Papier number is perfectly Valentine’s Day-themed. The robust, blue hardback cover features love tiles, doves and flowers, and our tester chose to have their name etched on it too. Inside the 153mm x 215mm notebook you can select bullet/dotted pages or lined, and our tester plumped for the latter.
There are 192-page sides to fill, and our tester has been busy jotting down notes and making lists in theirs. As the cover looks so pretty, it’s become an attractive addition to their desk too. Plus, the notebook arrived in Papier wrapping, making this stationery gift feel even more special.
There’s something decadent about having a posh, personalised notebook for writing in, or even penning a love letter. For scribbling with purpose, we also adore Papier’s painted love wellness journal (£26, Papier.com), as its pages include space for thoughts and intentions, plus charting sleep, mood and activities.
Flowers are a failsafe gift that anyone would like to receive, and we love that this bunch from Bloom & Wild can be sent directly to someone’s letterbox, ready for them to arrange. Upon opening, you’ll find 23 stems alongside a handy arranging guide and two food sachets, which help to prolong the life of the blooms.
Our tester followed the instructions to display the flowers, which included a bright and bold array of tulips, statice, solidago, stocks and craspedia. The bunch filled a tall vase and we were impressed by the bouquet’s quality and stem variety for less than £40. We also loved that the tulips are sent with the bulbs attached, which means they can be stored, replanted and enjoyed next spring.
An IndyBest tried-and-tested make-up brand, we’re big fans of the goodies beauty guru Pat McGrath creates. This blush duo combines two cheek colour shades, and we think it’s an ideal pick for a romantic date.
The sleek compact includes a mirror for on-the-go application and the shiny black case shuts with a satisfyingly secure click. There’s no denying the beauty of this product, with the blush set in a blooming design combining the two colours. As such, our tester dipped into both to mix the colours and trialled them separately too. The cheek finish was a gorgeous glowy flush, with the powder feeling hydrating on our tester’s skin too. This long-lasting look lingered for hours on end, and our tester would rank the compact as one of their all-time favourite blushers.
If you want to treat your loved one to a slap-up meal but don’t quite have the kitchen skills required or the budget for a fancy restaurant, fear not, because Pasta Evangelists is here to save the day. The recipe box company has around 50 dishes to choose from each week starting at just £5.85 per portion and you can filter recipes that include meat or fish, as well as free from and vegetarian options. Everything you need to prepare your meal is delivered straight to your front door, from fresh pasta and sauces to garnishes, alongside simple step-by-step instructions that require minimal prep. Plus, they even do sides and dessert (the cherry cheesecake is *chefs kiss*).
Stomp your way into her heart with this pair of Dr Martens boots. An instantly recognisable brand, the boots feature many of the label’s characteristic details including an ankle-grazing fit, eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. However, what makes the Audrick style our top pick is the towering platform sole, which gives them a real edge. Unlike classic Dr Martens, which are notoriously tricky to break in, this pair is supremely comfortable to wear, largely thanks to being made from Nappa leather, which is soft and smooth to the touch.
It’s hard to go wrong with anything from Elizabeth Scarlett but if the woman you’re buying for loves cosmetics, this make-up bag is as practical as it is beautiful. The perfect size to store all of her lotions and potions, the bag brings a welcome dose of luxe to an everyday essential. This particular design is inspired by ancient beliefs and features hand-illustrated eye motifs against a powdery blue velvet backdrop. We also love the fact Elizabeth Scarlett pledges two per cent of its profits each year to animal preservation.
A favourite body oil pick of ours, we named it best overall in our best body oils round-up and use the relaxing skincare product regularly. Whether you’re looking to wind down, or fancy giving your partner a massage, this rose-scented body oil is soothing and softening on skin.
Ren’s Moroccan rose otto body oil is intensely moisturising, with ingredients including rose otto oil and macademia oil. The scent is sweetly uplifting and has a rich yet tangy edge too. Meanwhile, the dropper top is handy for mess-free use, so you can slather it onto skin without spilling any. We apply the oil after a bath or shower, or when looking to give our limbs a glow.
Build a bespoke gift box to suit her present preference with this pampering hamper. The starting gift box price is £8.50, then you can select products to include across different categories, from beauty and skincare to drinks and refreshments.
Inside our hamper, we had some gorgeous goodies, including a This Works dream team set with a soothing pillow spray and roll-on inside, a relaxing Neals’ Yard Remedies aromatic foaming bath, cosy bamboo socks, a heart-shaped chocolate lolly, hot chocolate, and a bottle of prosecco. In short, everything we’d need for an indulgent and peaceful night-in.
This genius gift idea is a brilliant way of presenting her with tailor-made goodies that will make sure she knows you’re thinking of her.
Valentine’s Day is synonymous with scent, so we’ve selected a perfume that is a favourite of ours. Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine was launched last summer, and the pretty bottle features a classic drawing from the fashion house itself. Its gold lid looks particularly fancy on a shelf or dressing table too.
The floral scent has creamy and citrus notes, with the blend including grandiflorum jasmine, magnolia accord and mandarin essence. We find the scent lingers for hours on end, and it’s a long-lasting perfume we notice whiffs of throughout the day and well into the night. We think the perfume is a versatile spritz, suited to both evenings out with friends and a romantic dinner.
Nothing says TLC like running someone a relaxing soak, and we’ve been using these revitalising bath salts from Soapsmith London a lot recently. A handmade blend including Dead Sea salt, coconut milk powder and essential oils, scent notes are lavender and jasmine. Presented in a glass jar with an aesthetically-pleasing label, there’s a tiny wooden scoop inside for sprinkling the salts into your bath. Immediately after adding them into water, we noticed the soothing aroma fill the bathroom. Our limbs felt softened when getting out of the bath, helping us wind down before bedtime.
If the gift of a time-out is what they’d like this Valentine’s Day, we’d recommend these spa-like bath salts.
For a thoughtful gift that can be worn every day and doesn’t cost the earth, we recommend gifting Seol and Gold’s chunky heart signet ring. We love that it can be personalised too, which is sure to earn you bonus points, whether you’re buying for your bestie or significant other. Meanwhile, Adanola’s hoodie is a great fit for those looking for a practical present that will please even the most dogged of Valentine’s naysayers. After something more traditional? Bloom & Wild’s bunch of mood-enhancing flowers is guaranteed to put a smile on their face.
