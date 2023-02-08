Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’re buying as a payday treat to yourself or as a present for a partner this Valentine’s Day, there is something undeniably pleasurable about a brand-new lingerie set.

From frilly and fanciful pieces to practical yet sensual sets, lingerie is a firm wardrobe essential, whatever your relationship status – it is, after all, your first layer each day. But, from wired to non-wired or from cupped to mesh, the “right” set for you is entirely down to personal preference.

While some may have a penchant for lace and skimpy thongs, others look to elasticated waistbands and pin-up brief styles that still offer some support. Equally, you may be drawn to playful red and pink pieces, while the minimalists among us would prefer classic black, white or neutral finishes.

Thankfully, the lingerie world is brimming with brands that are catering for every taste, budget, shape and size, from fuller-bust bras to flattering small-cup silhouettes. Beyond reliable favourites like Boux Avenue, Agent Provocateur and M&S, the high street has upped its game with more size-inclusive options that don’t scrimp on style (Asos, Mango and Weekday are all pleasingly affordable).

Others, like Dora Larson, Fruity Booty, Nudea and Lemonade, have embraced the need for more functional lingerie, growing a loyal following for their sexy sets that are still supportive and comfortable.

How we tested

To help narrow down your search for the perfect lingerie set, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces of the moment below – just in time for Valentine’s Day. From beautiful investment sets and high street heroes to sustainable designs and romantic corsets, treat yourself or another to these knockout lingerie sets.

The best lingerie sets for 2023 are: