Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

10 best lingerie sets to look and feel great in this Valentine’s Day and beyond

From corset styles to bodysuits and sheer designs, these sets will have you smitten

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 08 February 2023 12:55
<p>From Dora Larsen to Fruity Booty, there are plenty of independent lingerie labels to get excited about </p>

From Dora Larsen to Fruity Booty, there are plenty of independent lingerie labels to get excited about

(The Independent )

Whether you’re buying as a payday treat to yourself or as a present for a partner this Valentine’s Day, there is something undeniably pleasurable about a brand-new lingerie set.

From frilly and fanciful pieces to practical yet sensual sets, lingerie is a firm wardrobe essential, whatever your relationship status – it is, after all, your first layer each day. But, from wired to non-wired or from cupped to mesh, the “right” set for you is entirely down to personal preference.

While some may have a penchant for lace and skimpy thongs, others look to elasticated waistbands and pin-up brief styles that still offer some support. Equally, you may be drawn to playful red and pink pieces, while the minimalists among us would prefer classic black, white or neutral finishes.

Thankfully, the lingerie world is brimming with brands that are catering for every taste, budget, shape and size, from fuller-bust bras to flattering small-cup silhouettes. Beyond reliable favourites like Boux Avenue, Agent Provocateur and M&S, the high street has upped its game with more size-inclusive options that don’t scrimp on style (Asos, Mango and Weekday are all pleasingly affordable).

Others, like Dora Larson, Fruity Booty, Nudea and Lemonade, have embraced the need for more functional lingerie, growing a loyal following for their sexy sets that are still supportive and comfortable.

Related stories

Looking for lingerie? These are the best online stores for sexy sets, bodysuits and bras
11 best red lingerie sets, from sexy bodysuits to trusty two-pieces
7 best sex games that bring some extra fun to the bedroom
Best online clothing stores and brands 2023: High street, designer, rental, sustainable and more
Best Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her at every price point

How we tested

To help narrow down your search for the perfect lingerie set, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces of the moment below – just in time for Valentine’s Day. From beautiful investment sets and high street heroes to sustainable designs and romantic corsets, treat yourself or another to these knockout lingerie sets.

The best lingerie sets for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Dora Larsen Coralee clean tulle set: £82, Doralarsen.com
  • Best bralette lace lingerie set – Lemonade Dolls the trilogy lace set: £44, Lemonadedolls.com
  • Best black lingerie set – Fruity Booty black Daisy 2-piece: £70, Fruitybooty.co.uk 
  • Best bandeau lingerie set – Mango strass detail set: £22.98, Mango.com
  • Best sporty lingerie set – Calvin Klein bralette and thong set: £55, Calvinklein.co.uk
  • Best corset lingerie set – Rouje paco top and Mia panties: £133.92, Rouje.com 
  • Best Valentine’s Day set – Boux Avenue lotti neon pink set: £38, Bouxavenue.com
  • Best high street lingerie set – M&S Linea lace wired plunge bra set: £32, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best luxury lingerie set – Agent Provocateur Zuri floral plunge set: £100, Agentprovocateur.com
  • Best comfortable lingerie set – Nudea Demi bra and the Brazilian brief logo mesh set: £66, Nudea.com
  • Best lingerie bodysuit – Bluebella Orla wired body black: £44, Bluebella.com

Dora Larsen Coralee clean tulle underwear set

  • Best: Overall
  • Bra size range : 30D-38D
  • Knickers size range : UK 6-18
  • Colourways : Four

Dora Larsen is our go-to for mood-boosting sets that don’t compromise on comfort or wearability. Case in point: the label’s pretty coralle tulle underwired bra and matching high waist briefs (£30, Doralarsen.com). The sheer, mesh cups are moulded for a clean, attractive look while the underwire design and stretchy tulle material gives ample all-day support.

Crafted from the same soft, stretch tulle, the knickers sit just below your belly button and mould into the shape of your body for extra comfort. Despite the practical high waisted design of the briefs, the body-shaping cut and sheer material still makes them feel sexy, while both pieces are decorated by a soft green picot-trim that adds a playful touch. A sensual set that’s designed with everyday wearabilty in mind, there’s a reason why Dora Larsen is one of most hyped lingerie brands around.

Continue reading...

Lemonade Dolls the trilogy lace set

  • Best: Bralette lace lingerie set
  • Bra size range : XXS-2XL
  • Knickers size range : XXS-2XL
  • Colourways : Three

Teaming functional elasticated bands with alluring lace, Lemonade Dolls is kitting out your lingerie drawer for every occasion. We love the red reimagining of the brand’s signature trilogy lace sets (it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day), as well as the pleasingly affordable price point. The delicate bralette boasts a plunging deep V neckline, a contrasting and comfortable lilac elastic band for support, hook back closure and pink adjustable straps.

The matching briefs are also complete with a lilac waistband and pink trim, while the medium-rise waist is wearable and flattering. Sexy and supportive, Lemonade Doll’s set is perfect for those wanting a lacy look that can be worn all-day-long.

Continue reading...

Fruity Booty black Daisy 2-piece

  • Best: Black lingerie set
  • Bra size range : XS-XL
  • Knickers size range : XS-XL
  • Colourways : One

Independent underwear label Fruity Booty is a must-know for vintage-inspired prints and sexy sets with a bit of edge to them. Breathing fresh life into classic (but sometimes dull) black lingerie sets, its Daisy two-piece is a quirky alternative for minimalists. Crafted from deadstock stretch mesh fabric, black flocked daisies detail the design while the soft underwired cups are finished with a slight frill trim, adjustable straps and hook and eye fastening.

The matching floral briefs can be worn low on the hips or pulled higher, boasting stretch lace for extra comfort and complete with a velvet body for textured look.

Continue reading...

Mango strass detail set

  • Best: Bandeau lingerie set
  • Bra size range : S-L
  • Knickers size range : S-L
  • Colourways : One

Hailing from It-girl Camille Charriere’s limited drop with Mango, this bandeau set is Noughties-inspired with its fashion-forward bandeau and playful rhinestone detailing. We love the enticing sheer fabric, tulle ruching and strapless design of the bra – which thanks to the comfortable underwire, offered enough support for our smaller busts (though we wouldn’t recommend it for fuller women).

The elastic band and back hook fastening helps keep the bandeau in place. Cut into a bikini style, the briefs (£9.99, Mango.com) sit low on the hips with the stretchy design covering the majority of the rear. If you’re embracing the naked dress trend for 2023 but don’t want to bare-all, we think the Camille Charriere set is the perfect statement underlayer.

Continue reading...

Calvin Klein bralette and thong set

  • Best: Sporty lingerie set
  • Bra size range : S-XL
  • Knickers size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways : Seven

The enduring appeal of Calvin Klein’s lingerie lies in its subtle sexiness, embodied in the brand’s monochrome ads that have featured everyone from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg in that 90s campaign. Proving that there’s nothing sexier than a pair of #Mycalvins, the name is synonymous with underwear. And it doesn’t get more classic than the white colourway of the bralette and matching thong (£20, Calvinklein.co.uk) with the well-crafted cotton design a must-have in your lingerie collection.

Breathable and soft, the bralette boasts a sporty feel with the flattering racerback design, soft cups (there’s no padding) and logo-adorned elastic underband. The thong has a similar look with the elastic waistband, complete with a wearable medium rise waist.

Continue reading...

Rouje paco top and Mia panties

  • Best: Corset lingerie set
  • Bra size range : XS-XL
  • Knickers size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways : Three

Well-loved for its Parisian-inspired staples and retro-style dresses, cult French label Rouje recently announced its first foray into lingerie – and it does not disappoint. Pretty, delicate and unique, its range of sets is well worth a browse. Corset sets are ideal if you’re after some structure to your silhouette and this Rouje design sculpts your body in all the right places. The piece boasts soft cups and a fitted bodice, finished in a sheer, ivory polka dot material.

Complete with adjustable and removable straps, the matching briefs (£22.21, Rouje.com) feature the same sheer finish, subtly frilled trim and comfortable, medium rise fit. Universally flattering with a retro feel that’s synonymous with Rouje, the lingerie set is an investment you’ll cherish.

Continue reading...

Boux Avenue lotti neon pink set

  • Best: Valentine’s Day lingerie set
  • Bra size range : 30B-38G
  • Knickers size range : 6-18
  • Colourways : One

Decorated with cherry-inspired embroidery, Boux Avenue’s Lotti set is a fun take on Valentine’s Day lingerie – and comes in a very inclusive range of sizes (we love to see it). The unpadded balconette bra offers just the right amount of cleavage and support thanks to the half adjustable straps. Adding further detailing, the bra boasts a cutesy shoulder frill design, picot elastic detailing and satin bow centerpiece.

Complete the set with the matching Lotti g-string or briefs (you can get free knickers with any matching bra in the labels’s Valentine’s Day deal) and bubblegum pink suspender. Despite their lacey and skimpy design, we found the briefs comfortable enough for all-day-wear, while the sexy, cut-out design elevates the simple knickers.

Continue reading...

M&S Linea lace wired plunge bra set

  • Best: Comfortable lace set
  • Bra size range : 28A-42E
  • Knickers size range: 6-28
  • Colourways : Three

M&S’s reliable and affordable underwear remains a go-to for many women – and if you’re after something simple and comfortable, with a hint of sultry lace, this set is hard to fault. The wired bra offers ample support and caters for a wide range of busts with its size range, while the full brief is pleasingly comfortable thanks to the high rise fit.

Featuring a lace trim and contrasting ribbons, a spotted mesh overlay adds intrigue to the lilac set, while the plunge fit of the bra gently squeezes and lifts for a flattering silhouette. Complementing the bra, the briefs feature a contrasting bow, satin trim and a keyhole cut-out below the waistband at the back.

Continue reading...

Agent Provocateur Zuri floral plunge set

  • Best: Luxury lingerie set
  • Bra size range : 30B-38F
  • Knickers briefs : 6-16
  • Colourways : One

Delicate and bold, this intricate Agent Provocateur set is a new standout in our lingerie drawer. The perfect set for special occasions, the pink wired bra is detailed with splashes of red and gold, with French embroidered floral motifs adoring the cups and wings, complete with satin bows. Even the straps are luxe, with 24 carat gold-plating sliders detailing the adjustable design.

Complete with either a matching thong (£35, Agentprovocateur.com) or full brief (£40, Agentprovocateur.com) – we found the latter to be flattering and surprisingly comfortable, though the low-waist fit might not be for everyone. Serving up glamour and decadence, it might not be a set for everyday use, but you’ll be sure to reach for it well beyond Valentine’s Day.

Continue reading...

Nudea Demi bra and the Brazilian brief logo mesh set

  • Best: Comfortable lingerie set
  • Bra size range : 32B-38GG
  • Knickers size range : XS-XXL
  • Colourways: Nine

Nudea is one of the most exciting names around in sustainable underwear and its logo mesh sets strikes the perfect balance between everyday comfort and sexiness. For Valentine’s Day, the label has launched a special raspberry hue of the bestselling set, which serves as a nice alternative to more traditional red. Crafted from bespoke sheer fabric, both the bra and high-rise briefs feature the eponymous “N” monogram.

Enhancing your natural silhouette, the bra features a flattering deep V cut, with the brand’s signature basketweave centre front and luxe 24 carat gold plated detailing. Offering the perfect amount of support, the structured cups are wired while the multiway adjustable straps allow you to wear crossback, halter and overarm. The briefs (£18, Nudea.com) are also a dream to wear, with the high-rise design sculping to your body, while the elastic trims create a smooth silhouette. Better still, all of Nudea’s sets are made with recycled and natural materials.

Continue reading...

Bluebella Orla wired body black

  • Best: Lingerie bodysuit
  • Bra size range: 30A-40F
  • Knickers size range: N/a
  • Colourways: Colourways

Cinching you in while providing a little more coverage, bodysuits are a more structured alternative to two-piece lingerie sets. We love the sleek design of Bluebella’s one-piece, with its mesh finish complementing the skin-flashing cut-out design. Thanks to the open back, high-rise cut and wide black waistband, the bodysuit creates a flattering hourglass silhouette, while the wired cups lift up and support cleavage.

Complete with adjustable straps, you can customise the fit for extra comfort and it comes in a pleasingly wide range of sizes, from 30A to 40F. Sexy as lingerie but just as much of a statement when teamed with high waisted jeans for a racy evening look, Bluebella’s bodysuit is a versatile choice.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s lingerie sets

With its quirky yet sexy sheer and colourful design, comfortable fit and everyday wearability, Dora Larsen’s blue and pink hued set is a universally flattering choice for your lingerie drawer. Those looking for luxury, Agent Provocateur’s embroidered floral set is delicate and showstopping while Rouje’s pretty lace corset and matching briefs are investment pieces you’ll cherish.

Looking for more inspiration for your lingerie drawers? We’ve rounded up the best red sets for Valentine’s Day and beyond

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS winter sale
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in