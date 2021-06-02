If you are a D-cup and above, you’ll understand the incessant struggle to find the perfect bra. Is it a lot to ask for something that’s supportive, comfortable and attractive? We don’t think so. Yet D+ bras have a reputation for being frumpy, prioritising coverage and support over style, and for offering restricted shapes and dated designs.

But even as the mainstream market becomes more inclusive, with the likes of Rihanna’s lingerie range Savage Fenty shaking up the industry by promoting sexy, comfortable underwear for all shapes and sizes, bigger cup sizes are still not commonplace when it comes to the delicate, lacy numbers, the plunging, cleavage-accentuating types, or strapless styles that smaller-chested women can find and wear with ease.

The good news is that your options are broader than you might think. There are some classic British underwear brands that have been waving the fuller bust flag for years, such as Figleaves and Panache, but there are also new contenders that are experimenting with different fabrics and styles for D+ women, replacing the heavy coverage bras with clever shapes that doesn’t sacrifice support for style.

Make sure you’ve been fitted before you buy, as no bra will look or feel great if it’s the wrong size. Features to look out for in this category are wider straps, a strong but comfortable band – this is the material that runs around the ribcage and across the back and is where the majority of your support comes from – and underwired cups to help with definition. That’s not to say you have to stick to this framework with every bra – we’ve found non-wired styles that defy all the rules but look great on D+ women.

From fully structured to stripped-back styles, we’ve found the best brands to bookmark as your go-to for D+ bras. Fuller-busted women, rejoice.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Savage x Fenty shimmer floral lace racerback bralette Savage x Fenty We’ve come to expect anything that Rihanna puts her name on will champion inclusivity and her lingerie line proves no different. Just as her make-up range radically forced the beauty industry to look at its lack of diversity by launching an inclusive shade range from the outset, Savage x Fenty has disrupted the status quo in the lingerie world and for good reason, designing a truly inclusive range with sizes up to 42H at accessible prices, proving that brands can do so, and successfully too. IndyBest pick: Savage x Fenty shimmer floral lace racerback bralette Bralettes are usually a no-go zone for fuller-busted women, with flimsy lace material and thin straps not offering enough support. Savage x Fenty has changed the game on this front, offering bralettes that suit all body types. Its signature racerback style is perfect for larger boobs as the thick but elasticated halterneck straps deliver support along with the flattering longline band and hooked clasps. There’s enough coverage here to ensure you’re not falling out while showing off some cleavage with the plunging neckline. The slightly shimmery floral lace feels simultaneously pretty and provocative in this classic red shade. We love that you can adjust the racer straps too. Buy now £ 39 , Savage x Fenty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bluebella marllie bra black Bluebella Bluebella is a real frontrunner in making luxury-feeling underwear at affordable prices, with modern styles that are as sexy as they are functional. Founded in 2005, the brand believes that luxury lingerie shouldn’t just be saved for a special occasion, but rather comfortable and supportive enough to wear any day of the week. We can get behind that. Synonymous with intricate applique embroidery, mesh and harness designs, the brand offers sizes up to a G-cup. IndyBest pick: Bluebella marllie bra black This bra makes a real statement, with mesh panelling, thick harness banding and gold rectangular detailing giving it a geometrical feel. The elasticated straps that run across the top of the cups gives the bra a sultry, cut-out look that we love. They aren’t as sturdy as other bras we’ve featured, but the extra give makes it an ultra comfortable piece, plus they are adjustable. The matching high-waist briefs are a must-have to complete the look, we love the high coverage front with similar cage-style double banding, combined with the cheeky thong back.

Buy now £ 34 , Bluebella {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Curvy Kate victory teal balcony bra Curvy Kate This brand has been championing fuller-busted women for more than decade and is a real go-to for its extensive range of styles to suit every occasions, from its incredibly provocative Scantily range full of mesh, harnesses and PVC to its core line, which features everything from plunge and balcony to strapless and full-cup styles. It stocks sizes from D-K cup with back sizes up to 46. IndyBest pick: Curvy Kate victory teal balcony bra One of the brand’s signature styles, the victory is the perfect everyday bra that combines comfort and support with its flattering balcony style. The sheer panelling on the cups keeps the high coverage design delicate, while underwiring and thick side support lifts and accentuates the shape of your bust. We love how the triple hook clasp gives you room to extend the back size and the elasticated straps are incredibly sturdy. The teal shade is gorgeous, and this style is available in other colours too. Buy now £ 33 , Curvy Kate {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bouxtique by Boux Avenue marnie unpadded bra Boux Avenue Well-known for its high street presence as well as online, Boux Avenue stocks every style imaginable, from longline and balconette to plunge and padded. Its range is arguably overlooked in the D+ lingerie scene, with a dedicated DD+ range that runs right up to a G cup, with D bras falling in its standard range. It’s one of our go-tos for swimwear for bigger busts, too. IndyBest pick: Bouxtique by Boux Avenue marnie unpadded bra We love this longline, corset-inspired bra. It’s unpadded, but the elasticated band gives support and a structured silhouette. The delicate lace cups sit flush on the chest and we love how you can change the back to a racer style with the discreet clasp on the straps. This is perfect for a special occasion. It did come up slightly small on us but we’ve not experienced that with other styles from Boux Avenue. Buy now £ 44 , Boux Avenue {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Figleaves fleur eyelash lace and mesh non padded plunge bra Figleaves A cult choice for women with a bigger bust, Figleaves is on a mission to provide the perfect fit for all shapes and sizes – stocking cup sizes A-K. Its carefully curated selection of high quality lingerie features a range of brands including Pour Moi?, Elomi and its own-brand line. Figleaves is largely run by women, from the CEO to the buying and design team, which makes us feel like we’re in good hands. IndyBest pick: Figleaves fleur eyelash lace and mesh non padded plunge bra A plunging neckline, non-padded cups and delicate lace detailing are all features D+ women can often feel excluded from, but Figleaves has managed to incorporate them all into this gorgeous piece designed to suit a fuller bust. We love how the cream mesh inserts on the top of the cups give discreet coverage without drawing attention away from the eyelash lace detailing and double straps running across the front, reminiscent of the harness bra trend we’re seeing everywhere. The double strapping is replicated on the back of the bra, with hints of eyelash lace running from the back of the band to the adjustable half of the strap. Buy now £ 28 , Figleaves {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Panache envy full cup bra Panache With more than 35 years’ experience in creating lingerie for DD+ busts, Panache has a great reputation for high quality pieces. Its whole range is designed for bigger busts, with a strong focus on support and coverage, and goes up to a J cup. The brand’s styles are on the more traditional end of the spectrum, but for full-cup, everyday bras that will last for years, you can’t go wrong. IndyBest pick: Panache envy full cup bra This has fast become our go-to balconette bra, the pretty dogtooth detailing and sheer, stretchy lace-top cups are really flatting – breaking up the full cup with different textures. The underwiring and thick band give you comfortable support without being bulky, and the straps are sturdy, featuring cute bow detailing at the front. A classic, everyday bra that offers coverage and support without feeling boring or restrictive. Buy now £ 34 , Panache {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lounge Underwear khaki triangle bra and thong Lounge Underwear A brand you’ve almost certainly seen all over Instagram, Lounge Underwear specialises in simple yet flattering lingerie that you can laze around in while feeling your best self. Its signature design is the triangle collection: the minimalist bralettes feature elasticated bands emblazoned with the brand name, paired with matching briefs for a relaxed, athleisure vibe. Lounge’s size range runs from A-G cup. Its back sizes only go up to a 36 currently, but the brand assures us that it’s working to extend its range to become more inclusive. IndyBest pick: Lounge Underwear khaki triangle bra and thong Fuller-busted women may regard this non-structured set with caution, but it fitted us nicely – with thick material holding you in place and elasticated but adjustable straps to tailor your fit. The plunging neckline is never going to give the same amount of support as other styles, but the bra offers a surprising amount of coverage and has enough give to be comfortable without sacrificing support. The thick band across the bra and briefs gave the set a little more structure and the high-waisted thong was incredibly flattering on. Both were true to size for us, too. Buy now £ 40 , Lounge Underwear {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Freolic London Eleanor red lace soft bra Freolic London For handcrafted luxury underwear, you can’t beat Freolic London. Each piece is made to order in London from the finest silk and lace, with no polyester or synthetic materials in sight. The lace is sourced from the Caudry region in France – which is renowned for its fine materials that are used by the likes of Chanel and Valentino. Each garment comes with its own reference number, so you can track the exact lace that has been used on your lingerie. Because every piece is made to order, the size range is vast. IndyBest pick: Freolic London Eleanor red lace soft bra You can feel the quality and craft that goes into Freolic’s underwear as soon as you slip into it. The intricate lace on the cup is doubled up with pure silk tulle for comfort and the pure silk straps and band are thick but soft. We were surprised that such delicate lace could be so flattering on a bigger bust, the material hugs the contours of your chest with no overspill – framing your shape beautifully. We love that it comes with interchangeable straps – thick and thin – and not only are those adjustable, but the cage band at the back is too, giving you a truly customisable fit. Buy now £ 200 , Freolic London {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: D+ bra brands Our best buy has to go to Savage x Fenty for its radically inclusive size range and incredibly supportive styles that make bralettes possible for bigger busts. If you want to invest in a special set, look to Freolic London for beautiful handcrafted pieces that use the finest materials, and for sexy styles on a budget, go for Bluebella.

