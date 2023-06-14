Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just10 years ago, the selection of plus-sized pieces available within fashion brands was limited, at best.

With only a small handful of stores that catered to bigger bodies, it seemed that, for the longest time, we were subject to the same “safe” pieces that were designed to hide and flatter our bodies – think smock dresses, motif tees, T-shirt dresses and baggy trousers.

For way too long, mainstream fashion has left out those who are a UK size 18 and upwards (despite the UK average being a size 16), with many designers and even high-street stores going no further than a size 14.

The meteoric rise of the online Body Positivity movement a few years ago thrust mainstream as well as plus-sized brands into the spotlight, with brands acknowledging the responsibility to create accessible, trend-led plus-sized pieces for consumers to enjoy.

Thankfully, things are slowly changing, with a number of brands emerging to accommodate and flatter curves. Whether it be independent, sustainable brands or high-street giants, we’ve put together a list of the best plus-size-friendly brands around.

High street plus-size brands

Asos Curve

(Asos Curve)

With more than 5,500 items currently available on Asos Curve, variety and choice is the brand’s greatest selling point. Everything from size-inclusive jewellery to suits and bikinis is available on the site, making Asos Curve a one-stop shop.

Asos Curve

H&M+

The Swedish high-street store is a solid choice for plus-sized basics, loungewear and chic dresses. As well as its own plus-size range, the main range also features pieces that go up to a size 2X, offering a greater variety of trend-led, casual pieces.

H&M+

River Island Plus

Having been one of the first high-street brands to offer a dedicated plus-size range, River Island boasts a variety of reasonably priced staple pieces, with its extensive denim collection being a popular choice for plus-size shoppers.

River Island Plus

Simply Be

As well as being one of the leading high-street plus-size brands, Simply Be also boasts an expansive plus-size stockist range, having everything from Levis to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The brand also offers a huge variety of own-brand wide-fit shoes, boots and sandals for all occasions.

Simply Be

Evans

Available in UK sizes 14-32, Evans could be considered a high-street heritage brand for plus-size fashion. Having been a staple on the British high street since 1930, the brand offers a wide range of flattering basics, plus-size-friendly jewellery and glamorous evening wear.

Evans

Curvissa

Plus-size fashion should never be about compromise, it should always be about choice. Curvissa offers a selection of more than 3,000 quality pieces in UK sizes 14-32, giving a comprehensive collection of plus-size clothing that includes everything from biker jackets and boyfriend jeans to woolly knits and asymmetric dresses.

Curvissa

Monki

(Monki)

Although Scandi brand Monki does not carry a specific plus-size line, its range has a pretty impressive “main” size range, with its XL being equivalent to a UK size 20. The label also has a huge variety of pieces that carry an oversized fit, with some items being able to accommodate up to a UK size 26.

Monki

Glamorous

A brand inspired by fearless, trend-led women, Glamorous clothing features an expansive range of accessible, bold, bright, edgy pieces that won’t break the bank. With its curve range spanning UK sizes 16-28, the brand is tipped to become a major contender for the high-street plus-size fashion crown.

Glamorous

Mango Plus Size

High-street favourite Mango’s plus-size collection boasts an extensive range of casual, trend-led pieces that transcend the seasons, while having a premium aesthetic. The label particularly excels in knitwear, and sizing goes up to a 26/4X.

Mango Plus Size

New Look Plus

New Look is considered to be one of the leading high-street brands in the UK, with its Inspire range coming in UK sizes 18-28. The brand hosts a variety of trend-led, comfortable pieces in a variety of different lengths and colours.

New Look Plus

Very

The Very plus-size range features key pieces, statement prints, current trends and a host of name brands that go up to a UK size 28. From daywear to nightwear, each piece is designed to complement the curvy silhouette.

Very

Chi Chi London Plus

Whether you’re on the hunt for gorgeous ball gowns or retro-inspired prints, Chi Chi London is the go-to brand for pieces that specialise in floaty, feminine, aspirational cuts that are both expressive and vibrant, with the Curve range going up to a UK size 26.

Chi Chi London Plus

ModCloth

ModCloth is a US-based brand that offers clothes for women who aren’t afraid to express themselves in a way that stands out from the crowd. The label offers vintage-inspired women’s clothing, in playful prints and silhouettes that go up to a UK size 32.

ModCloth

Never Fully Dressed

(Never Fully Dressed)

Never Fully Dressed is a brand already well known to stars such as Beyonce and Emma Roberts, with its signature pieces being chock-full of vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics. The label’s curve range spans from a UK size 18 to a 26.

Never Fully Dressed

Vero Moda

Danish brand Vero Moda Curve consists of youthful styles designed in bright colours and eye-catching patterns. Featuring fresh, trend-led pieces, the brand caters up to a UK size 28.

Vero Moda

Premium plus-size brands

Karen Millen

The British retailer specialises in tailored pieces, elegant evening wear and elevated basics that feature muted jewel tones, premium workwear pieces and mixed fabric pieces that go up to a UK size 24.

Karen Millen

Universal Standard

Considered by most to be “one of the world’s most inclusive fashion brands”, Universal Standard offers sizes from a UK size 4 to a UK size 44. With collaborations with Adidas and Rodarte already under its belt, Universal Standard offers contemporary, quality pieces in a variety of different fits.

Universal Standard

Marina Rinaldi

(Marina Rinaldi)

Marina Rinaldi established itself as a luxury label that catered directly towards curvier women in 1980, establishing itself as one of the pioneers of premium plus-size fashion. Featuring bright, block colours, prints and sharp tailoring, the brand is definitely one for those who love to stand out and play with fashion.

Marina Rinaldi

Veronica Beard

Known for providing neutral, sharp tailored designs, this brand is a great place to build a fun work wardrobe. Its size ranges up to a UK 24, and the label includes useful staples such as dusty pastel cigarette trousers and printed balloon-sleeve mini dresses.

Veronica Beard

The Hour

Aiming to offer contemporary, classic styles, The Hour’s pieces can be worn from day to night. Sustainability is a key priority, with collections being made from upcycled fabrics that would normally be discarded in the fabric mills. The brand cater up to a UK size 28, with pieces that neither swamp nor restrict the body.

The Hour

Luxury plus-size brands

11 Honore’

Often hailed as the Net-A-Porter of the plus-size world, 11 Honore is a one-stop destination that offers designer and luxury pieces for those who are a size 16 and beyond. Its edit includes fashion heavyweights such as Carolina Herrera, Diane Von Furstenberg and Mary Katrantzou, in addition to its own eponymous line, which focuses on classic, tailored staples.

11 Honore'

Erdem

Masters of the floral, ethereal aesthetic, Erdem is one of the very few high-fashion brands that have expanded their clothing sizes. Although the brand has long offered bespoke services for all sizes, this is one of the first times a more diverse range of shoppers have been able to purchase the designers’ ready-to-wear pieces.

Erdem

Coyan

Coyan is the go-to option for minimalist, fuss-free fashion, featuring a curated collection of luxurious silk dresses and fluid, elegant silhouettes that go up to a size UK 28. The brand focuses less on trend-led fashion, and more on classic, effortless designs.

Coyan

Independent plus-size brands

DearCurves

Founded in 2013, DearCurves is a brand that offers contemporary, minimalistic pieces that intertwine traditional African-inspired wax prints that show off the plus-size silhouette. Pieces include leopard-print bodysuits, A-line satin skirts and printed kimono dresses. The range is available in sizes 14-28.

DearCurves

Olivia Rose The Label

This independent slow-fashion brand provides ready-to-wear as well as custom-sized pieces. The aesthetic focuses on romantic, cottage-core pieces: think puffed sleeves, square-neckline blouses, textured shirring and waist-cinching bodices.

Olivia Rose The Label

Neon Rose

(Neon Rose)

Neon Rose is a small independent store that specialises in trend-led, contemporary pieces and clean silhouettes that are ideal for the summertime. The brand has recently expanded into creating a plus-size line, going up to a UK size 28.

Neon Rose

New Girl Order Curve

With pieces created for those who have an edgy, fearless sense of style, New Girl Order is a brand that is passionate about female empowerment, with tongue-in-cheek motif T-shirts, mesh dresses and bold printed crop tops being among some of the designs in the collection. The label also holds frequent seasonal collaborations with Hello Kitty, with its sizing going up to a UK size 28.

New Girl Order Curve

Sustainable plus-size brands

Reformation

Reformation is known for creating beautiful, feminine silhouettes, and its Extended size range is one of the best plus-size options out there. Featuring pieces that go up to a UK size 28, the LA-based brand currently has a range of curated pieces available online, which can be shipped to the UK.

Reformation

Mary Benson

Made of predominantly deadstock and upcycled materials, Mary Benson boasts a mega-inclusive sustainable collection of cool and quirky pieces, ranging from a UK size 6 to a UK size 30.

Mary Benson

By Megan Crosby

By Megan Crosby is a fun, vibrant brand that prides itself on being not only sustainable, but made to order. Piece lengths and colours can also be made on request, alongside previous season collections.

By Megan Crosby

Benjamin Fox

Made of natural and deadstock material fabrics, Benjamin Fox creates pieces that encapsulate an ethereal “modern-prairie” aesthetic, with gingham tiered dresses, pussy-bow blouses and silk accessories. The pieces are made to order and can also be bought ready to wear up to a size 22.

Benjamin Fox

We Are Kin

London-based Black-owned brand “We are Kin” produce sharp, statement, neutral pieces using end-of-line fabrics in a bid to reduce waste and to ensure pieces remain timeless. The ready-to-wear collection is available up to a UK size 24.

We Are Kin

Loud Bodies

(Loud Bodies)

Handmade by a team of four, Loud Bodies not only provides ethically produced pieces that go all the way up to a size 10X, but also offer custom sizing for those whose bodies may be atypical, as well as offering custom height lengths too.

Loud Bodies

MaisonCleo

This Instagram-famous brand features fun, edgy, trend-led pieces that are available as either ready-to-wear or made-to-order options, in any size. It creates pieces using deadstock fabric, with its weekly e-shop selling out within minutes, so be quick!

MaisonCleo

Lingerie plus-size brands

Playful Promises

Playful Promises is a fun, flirty independent lingerie brand that has created several high-profile plus-size collaboration collections with plus-size influencers such as Gabi Gregg and Felicity Hayward. Featuring delicate lace bodices, pastel tones and luxurious fabrics, its Curve collection is all about making you feel bold, sexy and confident.

Playful Promises

Ann Summers

Sexy, daring and provocative, Ann Summers has never been afraid of pushing the boundaries and promoting female empowerment. Its plus-size lingerie collection is vast, including an array of mesh bodysuits, crotchless panties, costumes, as well as bridal lingerie.

Ann Summers

Scantilly

Scantilly is the playful, provocative sister brand to Curvy Kate, whose aim is to make customers feel empowered, confident and sexy. Developed specifically for fuller busts, Scantilly provides women of all sizes and shapes with enticing and seductive lingerie that is sure to get pulses racing.

Scantilly

Savage x Fenty

Rihanna has been widely praised for her inclusive Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, which features fun, flirty, sexy pieces that range up to a UK 24. While its wired bras still have some way to go with regards to plus sizing, the label has a broad range of bodysuits, stockings, panties and playful accessories that are modelled by women that represent them in terms of shape, ethnicity and size.

Savage x Fenty

Elomi

If you are on the hunt for trendy-yet-supportive lingerie, Elomi may be the brand for you. With years of expertise, Elomi strives to innovate by providing the best-fitting bras teamed with bold, beautiful designs; an ethos that extends to their swimwear collection too.

Elomi

Panache

Panache is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of D-plus lingerie, and it has acquired a reputation for fit, technical ability and quality, becoming a multi-award winner in the process. The brand sells a plethora of different lingerie styles, as well as having a renowned sports bra range to suit all sporting abilities.

Panache

Curvy Kate

Curvy Kate was launched in 2009 to specifically meet the needs of fuller-busted women, creating a range of bras spanning from a D cup to a K cup. The brand has a range of collections that are available in a variety of different sizes and cuts, ensuring that, regardless of body shape, you’ll definitely be able to find a set that suits you.

Curvy Kate

We Are We Wear

Body positivity is at the helm of We Are We Wear’s ethos when it comes to designing its lingerie and swimwear. Believing that all women should have the right to feel confident and unapologetic regardless of size, the brand creates pieces that go up to a 3XL in a multitude of different styles – including a reversible collection – that can be worn externally as well as intimately.

We Are We Wear

The Big Bloomers Company

The Big Bloomers Company is a specialist in creating comfortable plus-size hosiery up to a UK size 50, and has also branched out into creating size-inclusive underwear too. The label manufactures a wide variety of extra-wide pieces, including hold-ups, suspender belts and anti-chafing shorts.

The Big Bloomers Company

What Katie Did

For those who are fans of vintage-inspired lingerie, you only need take a browse at What Katie Did, which specialises in 1940s-50s underwear designs such as bullet bras, underbust corsets and satin suspender belts.

What Katie Did

Sportswear plus-size brands

Fabletics

The subscription-based sportswear brand co-founded by Kate Hudson features a huge range of plus-size athleisure wear, from high-compression leggings to running jackets and sweat hoodies. Signing up as a VIP also allows you the option to purchase a lot of the pieces half price too.

Fabletics

Nike

(Nike)

Nike is up there as one of the frontrunners in championing diversity within the fitness industry. Not only was it the first sports brand to introduce plus-size mannequins into its flagship stores, it also has a huge plus-size collection, which goes up to a UK size 32.

Nike

Girlfriend Collective

Premium sportswear brand Girlfriend Collective is known for its eco-friendly approach to creating pieces. From making its pieces using recycled water bottles, to using Earth-friendly dyes, the brand is a shining example in sustainable, high-quality fashion. The labels plus-size range extends to a UK size 26/28 in a variety of different styles.

Girlfriend Collective

Asos 4505

This range is an accessible sportswear arm of the main Asos brand. Featuring bright, playful, inexpensive pieces with a lot of personality, the range features plenty of well-fitting sports and casualwear, going up to a UK size 30.

Asos 4505

Adidas

The plus-size collection from Adidas features high support sports bras with sizes up to a 48E, to plus-size tights, T-shirts, windbreaker jackets and tracksuits, in sizes up to 4X.

Adidas

