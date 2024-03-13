11 best women’s pyjama sets that are stylish and comfortable

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to shopping for the best women’s pyjama sets, there’s more choice than ever. Thanks to labels such as Sleeper, Skims and Tekla, sleepwear is now not just a nighttime necessity, but a stylish staple.

Working from home has consolidated pyjamas as a central part of our wardrobe (particularly on the bottom half during a Zoom call). Luckily, dressing for bed doesn’t have to be boring – in fact, some sets can even double up as workwear or party attire (just add heels and a clutch).

As for where to shop, reliable favourites like M&S, Next, New Look and Asos are always worth a browse for affordable separates and matching sets that make you want to stay in bed even longer in the morning (not that we need an excuse).

Adding a touch of luxury to your bedtime routine, The White Company, Sleeper and Desmond & Dempsey favour satin styles and bold prints, while Piglet, Bedfolk and Tekla (Harry Styles’s go-to) take it back to basics with their premium striped cotton pieces that are well worth the investment (trust us).

How we tested the best women’s pyjamas

A selection of the tried and tested pyjamas (Daisy Lester )

Over a three-month period, we assessed how comfortable each pair of pyjamas was while sleeping and lounging around the house. But also considered quality, value-for-money, versatility (can they be worn outside the house, too?), and style. Similarly, we paid close attention to the fabric, favouring designs that were breathable and soft against the skin. From lightweight sets for summer to heavyweight cotton co-ords for the colder months, these are the best women’s pyjama sets that make sleeping a more stylish affair.

The best women’s pyjama sets for 2024 are: