14 best maternity leggings to see you through your pregnancy in style

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
We tried and tested pairs for all occasions, from pre-natal pilates to lounging on the sofa
Pre-pregnancy, aside from my weekly trips to reformer pilates, I had never been much of a leggings wearer. After a tough first trimester and a lot of time spent at home, however, bump-friendly leggings became part of my daily wardrobe, whether I was exercising or carrying out daily errands.
I quickly realised that finding the right type of leggings was important during pregnancy. You have more things to consider – the most important being the bump – and not all leggings are created equally.
There are several factors to judge when investing in the perfect maternity pair, from the fabric and waistband to the overall belly-hugging fit.
Saggy leggings are a big no-no, and mums-to-be will know that sculpting designs are essential when dressing your changing body. Most importantly, the leggings need to stay up and be comfortable to wear all day and for the next nine months.
So, with all that in mind, keep scrolling for my pick of the best maternity leggings that will keep you feeling stylish and comfortable throughout your pregnancy.
Maternity-friendly leggings come in many forms, with lots of different styles available to suit our multifaceted lives. I tried and tested multiple pairs on my six-month bump. During testing, I attended pre-natal pilates, lounged on the sofa, spent days at the office, ran errands and more. Here, I’ve included the leggings that impressed me the most, from dedicated over-the-bump styles to regular leggings that have a good amount of stretch and will see you through postpartum, too.
Maternity clothing pioneers Hatch and Free People’s activewear line FP Movement have collaborated on a limited-edition collection of pieces designed by mums. The pieces have been engineered with four-way stretch, and the fabric is super soft and smooth. The versatile texture means you can wear these leggings for pilates and daily errands, making them an even better investment. There was zero bagging, even after wearing the leggings for a few days straight, while the over-bump band stayed in place, too.
I was impressed with these leggings from New Look. The weight was thick enough to feel like trousers, and this pair would make a great option for the office during winter. The stretch jersey fabric has a side panel detail, which reminds me of riding trousers – a nice design touch – and they are plenty long enough for my 5ft 7in frame. I wouldn’t wear these to lounge about in at home or do exercise in, but they would definitely do the trick for smarter occasions, too.
The last thing you want when pregnant is seams digging in and leaving marks on your skin. Seraphine’s clever seamless style is faultless when it comes to design. Flowing flawlessly from legs to bump, the fabric is super soft and stretchy, while still feeling supportive. I wore these for a multitude of scenarios, from lounging at home to running errands. This pair is definitely a maternity staple and fits true to size.
Known for its premium performance apparel inspired by the active Californian lifestyle, Vuori’s innovative BlissBlend fabric and fluid silhouette really tick all the boxes for pregnancy comfort. Although not technically maternity leggings, the high-rise design fitted perfectly over my six-month bump and didn’t fail me throughout pilates and yoga. The texture is soft and lightweight, so you don’t feel restricted, and the matching top makes such a nice set for day-to-day wear. The bootcut leg is super flattering, although, you may want to buy the longer leg length if you are 5ft 7in or taller.
I wouldn’t usually think to buy sports leggings from a high street retailer but these power leggings from Gap could rival styles from some of the biggest activewear brands. They’re soft and stretchy but with superior shape retention, and the fabric is moisture-wicking, to help keep skin dry. Forget chaffing, the seams are smooth and the waistband came up high enough on my six-month bump. They would work great for the first few months of pregnancy but perhaps not so much in the last trimester, although, you could always size up.
This brand has a focus on fashion-meets-gym styles, and it’s nice to see maternity leggings in colours other than trusty black. Aside from the merlot colour being a great addition to autumn wardrobes – with a sports bra to match – the side pockets were a nice touch, and my bump felt supported, with more than enough stretch for growth during the third trimester. The fabric has a creamy feel, so you’ll actually look forward to putting on these leggings, which are moisture-wicking, too – forget any unwanted sweat patches. I would have liked them to be slightly longer, though – there’s a bit too much ankle-baring for my liking.
Wolford is known for its premium range of sculpting and supporting legwear, so, I had high hopes for this aurora shape pair, and the quality was certainly unmatched by any other wardrobe foundational leggings. The fabric is made from a weighty circular knit that’s perfect for the winter months. It also works hard on shaping and sculpting the body, so you feel your absolute best. Although I wouldn’t wear this pair for working out, these leggings are exactly what I was looking for to wear with knitwear and boots this season, and I’ll get just as much wear out of them post-babies, too.
I have a few of Commando’s butter-soft bodysuits in my wardrobe, and I still reach for them every autumn. The brand is known for its silky smooth fabrics and second-skin designs, providing the ultimate comfort, so, I knew its maternity range would be just as pleasing. These classic maternity leggings are definitely a winner for all-day comfort, and I love that they are fit-tested on real women. The design is one of the sleekest I’ve tried, with just a single under-bump seam, firming fabric and a perfectly matte finish. I wore these all day and they felt really luxurious and had excellent recovery stretch.
Spanx has a reputation for delivering slimming, body-shaping garments, and these faux leather leggings will certainly hold a place in my wardrobe. I love the shiny leather-look texture – a chic option for day or night – while the fabric still feels comfortable, and the brand’s ‘mama magic’ waist panel has a seamless, smoothing finish, with bounce-back stretch that enables you to wear your leggings beyond pregnancy, too. There’s also no centre-seam, so you can avoid unwanted, unflattering clinging in the crotch area. My one small gripe is I found the waist panel came up right to my bra line, which felt a little extreme.
Klayd’s founder Paula is a great representative of her brand, showing that her versatile pieces can be worn beyond the realm of activewear and for a multitude of scenarios. The malam flared design is a great style for those wanting a comfy pair of trousers to wear for smarter occasions. These have an elasticated waist with no extra seams, to ensure comfort on and around your bump. I’ve paired mine with boots, but would have preferred the trousers to be slightly longer (I’m 5ft 7in tall). They’re super lightweight, though, so they can transition into summer, too.
There is a reason these leggings have almost exclusively five-star reviews and are definitely one of the best-fitting pairs I’ve tried. The fabric is super soft, so, the leggings are dreamy to pull on, and the wide, non-slip bump panel felt supportive but not restrictive. The low-rise seam has been designed to avoid irritating C-section scars, and, if you want to wear them postpartum, just fold the waistband down. They’re such a great price point for the quality and they didn’t move at all during my pilates class. If you like turning heads, this fuchsia pink colour is for you.
When I first tried on these maternity leggings, they were much too big for my bump and, unfortunately, they were not available in size extra small. Fast forward one month later, the size small fits my 24-week belly comfortably, and I can wear these for the rest of my pregnancy, as there’s plenty of space for a bigger bump, too. The fabric is soft and supple, and there’s an adjustable waistband with side buttons for when your bump grows. Working out as less than £15 a pair, these are a steal for everyday wear. I love that you can choose different colourway combinations, too.
The founder of Jorgen House created the brand after struggling to find activewear that could handle her fluctuating shape during pregnancy and postpartum. Her adaptive approach to motherhood has resulted in a collection of activewear pieces, including these maternity sports leggings. They are made from a knit fabric that will grow with your belly throughout the trimesters, while moulding to your shape. Meanwhile, a compression belt provides support under your bump. You can buy the matching sports bra (£75, Jorgenhouse.com), too – with adjustable nursing clasps – for a full set.
Although a near-impossible task with so many favourites, there are a few styles that really stood out. For overall versatility, FP Movement x Hatch’s maternity leggings came out on top, but Seraphine’s Kailey seamless leggings offer great value for money. For yoga and pilates, Natal Active’s luxe maternity leggings and Lululemon’s style were the most flattering and comfortable, while Commando’s classic maternity leggings reigned supreme at the luxury end of the price scale.
For more inspiration, read our round-up of the best maternity dresses
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in