I have always shuddered at the idea of maternity clothes – the term conjuring up images of ill-fitting dresses, baggy jumpers, tent-like T-shirts and elasticated waistbands. But there’s been a notable shift in the way people choose to style out their pregnancy. From fashion influencers to my favourite celebrities ­– I’m looking at you, Margot Robbie and Suki Waterhouse ­– the bump seems to be the ultimate accessory and feature to flaunt.

Stylist Amber Jackson, who regularly dresses Rochelle Humes and, at the time of writing, is eight months pregnant, has also noticed a change in the perception of maternity wear, noting that “celebrities like Rihanna have really helped women feel confident in their new body”.

“Before, I never would have worn anything tight but the minute you have a bump you just embrace your body. I’ve worn bodycon dresses as well as bodycon all-in-ones that I’ve paired with oversized shirts. I’m going to miss my bump when it goes,” she adds.

Now, as much as I love the idea of a cropped leather waistcoat and low-rise trouser bump-exposing moment, à la Hailey Bieber, it doesn’t feel very wearable. An item of clothing you can never go too far wrong with though is a dress – and it doesn’t necessarily have to come from a maternity range. There are so many pregnancy-friendly styles that perfectly accentuate your blossoming bump while still making you feel like you’re dressing as you ordinarily would. Jackson actually recommends that you “go up a size or two, with the idea that you can get things altered in the future if needed”.

With that in mind, I’ve been on the hunt for pregnancy-friendly dresses that will leave you and your bump ready to strut your stuff.

How I tested

I tried a whole host of styles so you don’t need to

The dresses in this round-up were worn for full days of back-to-back meetings and events or special occasions and evenings out. During testing, we considered quality, wearability, comfort and value for money to bring you the best of the bunch for all budgets.

The best maternity dresses for 2024 are: