The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

11 best women’s trench coats that are staples for spring and beyond

This classic outerwear style never goes out of fashion

Daisy Lester
Monday 20 March 2023 17:39
(The Independent )

The high street is rivalling designer labels this season

(The Independent )

An enduring staple of our wardrobes, trench coats are a sartorial failsafe that we cherish year after year. Stylish, practical and lightweight to layer, they’re not only an ideal transitional piece, but a timeless investment.

First worn by soldiers during the First World War, trench coats have since risen above their military roots to become a staple of the style set and a holy grail of outerwear, thanks to their versatility and effortless aesthetic. Whether worn throughout autumn and winter over chunky knits, or thrown over dresses and jeans during the unpredictable British spring and summertime, trenches are perenially fashionable.

Characterised by their heavy cotton composition, storm flaps, buckle hardwear, long-line cut and wide lapel collar, the classic beige trench style remains mostly unchanged since its first iterations. But if you’re looking for something fresher, contemporary updates on the coat have led to denim, leather, borg, hooded and patent interpretations.

Traditional military-style trench coats were spotted all over the spring/summer 2023 collections, from Toteme and Simone Rocha to Max Mara and Saint Laurent, while Balenciaga, The Frankie Shop and Loewe favoured more oversized styles.

Material wise, designers from The Row to Acne Studios swapped cotton for leather this season, while denim is enjoying a major comeback across the board. Beyond luxe labels, the high street is brimming with affordable takes on trench coats, from Zara and Cos to Mango and Asos.

How we tested

If you’re looking to invest in the capsule wardrobe essential, we’ve considered versatility, cost, style and longevity in our round-up of the best women’s trench coats you can buy right now – from timeless designs to on-trend styles and investment pieces.

The best women’s trench coats for 2023 are:

  • Best overall trench coat – Reserved cotton trench coat: £119, Reserved.com
  • Best short trench coat – Uniqlo short trench coat: £99.90, Uniqlo.com
  • Best wool trench coat – The Frankie Shop Suzanne wool-blend belted trench coat: £500, Matchesfashion.com
  • Best leather trench coat – Mango oversized leather effect trench coat: £109.99, Mango.com
  • Best oversized trench coat – Weekday Zenni oversized trench: £109, Weekday.com

Reserved cotton trench coat

  • Best: Overall trench coat
  • Sizes : S-L
  • Colourways: Beige
  • Fit : Oversized

A classic trench with a contemporary twist, Reserved’s coat will elevate your springtime ensembles. Complete with a collar and notch lapels, long sleeves, a single-breasted button fastening and two front pockets, all the trench signatures are there. Bringing it bang up to date, there’s the addition of blue, navy and green-hued tartan that details the storm flap, cuffs and reversible tie belt.

Reminiscent of Vivienne Westwood, there was a plaid renaissance during fashion month with houses from Saint Laurent to Burberry injecting tartan into their AW23 collections. An effortless way to introduce the trending print into your wardrobe, Reserved’s trench is well-crafted from crisp cotton. Breathable and lightweight, it’s ideal for spring while the roomy design lends itself to layering over knits while we wait for the weather to warm up.

Continue reading...

Sleeper Yason flower trench coat

  • Best: Printed trench coat
  • Sizes : XS-L
  • Colourways: Beige, blue
  • Fit : Oversized

Famed for its feather trim party pajama sets, Sleeper has ventured into outerwear in its last few collections – and its Yason flower trench coat has us smitten. Boasting a sweeping long length, classic point collar and oversized silhouette, the delicate floral print adds the final flourish.

Embodying springtime, the dainty blue flowers are set on an off-white base that features faux tortoise shell button details. Complete with a belted waist to cinch the coat’s boxy shape in, it’s crafted from recycled polyester as part of the brand’s commitment to responsible materials. Pleasantly lightweight, it will come into its own during the warmer months while we love the on-trend XXL design.

Continue reading...

Uniqlo short trench coat

  • Best: Short trench coat
  • Sizes: XXS-XXL
  • Colourways: Two
  • Fit: Short

Uniqlo excels at wardrobe staples that transcend trends. Case in point: its classically designed short trench coat. Characterised by trench signatures including a waist belt, wide lapels and double breasted silhouette, the short hemline gives the coat a contemporary feel. Crafted from a soft cotton-blend fabric, it boasts a durable water-repellent finish and canvas texture. Thanks to the removable belt, Uniqlo’s jacket falls into an A-line silhouette that’s always a flattering choice. Alternatively, wear it open for the ideal lightweight layer during spring’s in-between weather.

Continue reading...

The Frankie Shop Suzanne wool-blend belted trench coat

  • Best: Wool trench coat
  • Sizes : XS-L
  • Colourways: Beige, navy
  • Fit: Oversized

Replacing cotton with a winter-ready wool blend, The Frankie Shop’s Suzanne trench coat is a cold weather wardrobe essential. Characterised by the French label’s signature inflated silhouette, the coat retains all the trench staples of a storm flap, wind panel, tie belt, wide lapels and cuff detailing. Finished in a versatile beige hue, we can vouch that it works with just about everything in your wardrobe, from double denim ensembles to purple, yellow or minimalist black pieces. Insulating and warm when fastened yet surprisingly breathable when worn open, we’ll be wearing it right through spring before digging it out again in autumn. Coming in either an XS/S or M/L, stick with your usual size as it comes up large.

Continue reading...

Mango oversized leather effect trench coat

  • Best: Leather trench coat
  • Sizes : S-L
  • Colourways: Black leather
  • Fit : Oversized

The leather trend isn’t going anywhere – and a trench coat is a sleek way to incorporate the material into your wardrobe for spring and beyond. We were hard pressed to believe that this Mango offering is high street with the faux-leather feeling pleasingly soft and durable. Teaming the tough-looking material with a laid-back oversized fit, it’s endlessly wearable, whether dressing up denim jeans or contrasting a feminine frock.

Despite the leather, the coat still feels classic thanks to the long-line cut, lapels, deep V-neck collar, notch detailing and wind flap. Though lightweight, it’s lined enough to keep you sufficiently warm on cold spring days.

Continue reading...

Axel Arigato globe trench coat

  • Best: Utilitarian trench coat
  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colourways available: Olive green
  • Cut : Oversized

This utilitarian-style trench from Swedish label Axel Arigato epitomises the brand’s commitment to a minimalist and sleek aesthetic. In addition to the tie belt to offset the coat’s boxy shape, the brand’s contemporary take on the traditional trench is double buttoned down the front with wide lapels and an Axel Arigato pin on the chest to add interest. There’s added practicality with the storm flap, vent in the hem and side pockets while the trench’s olive hue is a colour trend to take note of for 2023. Though costly, this classic cut is a versatile investment.

Continue reading...

Weekday Zenni oversized trench coat

  • Best: Oversized trench coat
  • Sizes : XS-XL
  • Colourways available : Beige, dark grey
  • Cut: Oversized

With inflated silhouettes on the agenda once again this season, Weekday’s Zenna trench is a trendy option for spring. The neutral-hued jacket’s exaggerated fit makes it ideal for layering while the cotton twill composition is still breathable enough for sunny days. The long length hem is teamed with a double-breasted design, while cuffed sleeves, welt pockets and a back vent add classic detailing to the oversized trench. Ensuring you’ll continue to reach for it during winter, the jacket’s inner lining and belt combine for an insulating fit.

Continue reading...

Reformation Holland trench

  • Best: Investment trench coat
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colourways available : Khaki
  • Cut: Fitted

Reformation’s Holland trench is a classic, returning season after season in the California label’s collections. If you’ve got the budget, it’s a coat that transcends trends and is versatile enough for all-year-round wear. Boasting a relaxed silhouette throughout and double-breasted button front closure, there’s also a detachable belt for the option of a more fitted look. The label’s trench offers great length, too, that’s emphasised by the epaulet on the shoulders. The trench usually sells out each spring, so choose to invest now to avoid missing out.

Continue reading...

Asos linen mix trench coat in neutral

  • Best: Linen trench coat
  • Sizes: 4-18
  • Colourways: Natural
  • Fit: Regular

Asos can always be relied on for affordable staples and this trench coat is set to become one of our most worn spring jackets. The throw-on-and-go design is complete with a tie waist and statement long length while the linen-blend material is ideal for the warmer days ahead. Lending it to formal occasions and office attire, the trench features a notch collar and sweeping lapels. Finished in an endlessly wearable beige hue, it’s cut into a regular fit so we’d suggest sizing up if you prefer your coats oversized.

Continue reading...

Jigsaw oversized cotton trench coat

  • Best: Classic trench coat
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colourways: Stone
  • Fit: Oversized

Each season, Jigsaw always delivers on the trench front – and its SS23 offering is hard to fault. The oversized silhouette and contrasting black buttons feel thoroughly contemporary while the front and back storm flaps and double breasted design are classic touches. Matching the inflated shape with dramatic collar lapels, a fabric belt with a metal D-ring allows you to cinch the coat in at the waist. Fully lined and crafted from cotton, the insulating and durable yet lightweight design makes Jigsaw’s trench a wardrobe investment you’ll rely on for years to come.

Continue reading...

New Look stone short belted mac

  • Best: Budget trench coat
  • Sizes: 8-16
  • Colourways: Stone, black
  • Fit: Short

A more structured alternative to longer line trench coats, New Look’s short belted mac is a failsafe outerwear option for spring. Finished in a traditional camel hue, the jacket boasts wide lapels, a storm flap and contrasting black buttons that detail the double breasted design. Complete with a belted waist, the lightweight woven fabric can be cinched to create a flattering A-line silhouette. For under £50, New Look’s pocket-friendly mac is an ideal purchase for when the weather warms up.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s trench coats

An on-trend spin on a classic cut and colourway, Reserved’s trench coat is a staple for this spring and beyond. Well-crafted, unique and comfortable, it’s well worth the invtestment with its tartan detailing helping it stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for a cold-weather essential, The Frankie Shop’s Suzanne trench will become one of the hardest working items in your wardrobe, while Mango’s leather trench is an edgy alternative.

Looking for more outerwear suggestions? We’ve rounded up the best bomber jackets for spring

