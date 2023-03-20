Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An enduring staple of our wardrobes, trench coats are a sartorial failsafe that we cherish year after year. Stylish, practical and lightweight to layer, they’re not only an ideal transitional piece, but a timeless investment.

First worn by soldiers during the First World War, trench coats have since risen above their military roots to become a staple of the style set and a holy grail of outerwear, thanks to their versatility and effortless aesthetic. Whether worn throughout autumn and winter over chunky knits, or thrown over dresses and jeans during the unpredictable British spring and summertime, trenches are perenially fashionable.

Characterised by their heavy cotton composition, storm flaps, buckle hardwear, long-line cut and wide lapel collar, the classic beige trench style remains mostly unchanged since its first iterations. But if you’re looking for something fresher, contemporary updates on the coat have led to denim, leather, borg, hooded and patent interpretations.

Traditional military-style trench coats were spotted all over the spring/summer 2023 collections, from Toteme and Simone Rocha to Max Mara and Saint Laurent, while Balenciaga, The Frankie Shop and Loewe favoured more oversized styles.

Material wise, designers from The Row to Acne Studios swapped cotton for leather this season, while denim is enjoying a major comeback across the board. Beyond luxe labels, the high street is brimming with affordable takes on trench coats, from Zara and Cos to Mango and Asos.

How we tested

If you’re looking to invest in the capsule wardrobe essential, we’ve considered versatility, cost, style and longevity in our round-up of the best women’s trench coats you can buy right now – from timeless designs to on-trend styles and investment pieces.

The best women’s trench coats for 2023 are: