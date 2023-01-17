Jump to content

These heated jackets for men and women are easy to use and warm up quickly

Waterproof and flattering, Regatta’s coats could be the winter essential you never knew you needed

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Tuesday 17 January 2023 17:01
<p>Each costing around £150, they come complete with a battery pack and USB cable </p>

Each costing around £150, they come complete with a battery pack and USB cable

(Getty/The Independent)

Keeping warm during the colder months often involves wearing lots of thermal base layers – whether you’re inside or heading outdoors – and throwing on a hat, gloves and scarf too.

This winter has seen a firm focus on money-saving hacks amid the cost-of-living crisis, with dehumidifiers and heated clothes airers suggested for drying clothes for less. Meanwhile, air fryers are known for cooking food quickly and saving cash as well.

With Martin Lewis telling us to “heat the human, not the home”, we’ve been investigating heated gilets, hand warmers and gloves. Putting this theory to the test indoors could help us avoid switching the heating on and reduce the cost of our monthly bills, while staving off those winter chills.

Speaking of which, we wondered whether heated jackets would prove an extra-warm buy for keeping our body cosy while being outside too. This kind of outerwear heats up thanks to the inclusion of detachable and rechargeable battery packs, which sit in the coat’s pocket and connect to internal panels. They then warm up by spreading heat throughout the coat’s lining and this system can be switched off at any time.

In theory, the heat should linger and be retained even after the battery pack has been disconnected. Heated jackets are designed to provide wearable warmth while spending time outside, whether you’re heading out for a stroll or planning a longer walk or outdoors adventure.

We found a pair of heated jackets for him and her, both costing around £150 each. From trialling the heating setup to looking at their warming efficiency, we’ve been putting them to the test. Read on for our full tried-and-tested review.

How we tested

We reviewer the heated coats over a few weeks’ wear and trialled them on countryside walks as well as during quick trips out and about. We looked at how easy the heated element was to operate, plus the time they took to warm up. We considered comfort, weight and wearability as well.

Regatta women’s voltera heated parka, red

  • Sizes : 8-20
  • Colourways: Slate blue, maroon, black and red
  • Pockets: Four

Available in sizes 8-20, this vibrant red parka jacket has a faux-fur-trimmed hood in contrasting black, which matches the popper buttons throughout too. We were immediately drawn to the number of pockets the heated coat has, including two on the chest and two deeper waist ones. Whether on a dog walk or just heading out and about, pockets always win extra practicality and comfort points.

In fact, it’s inside a pocket that the heated element of this jacket originates from, with there being a rechargeable battery pack in one of the popper-fastening compartments. This slimline 210g rectangular battery sits neatly in the pocket and is then attached to a USB cable at the end of a wire threaded through the coat.

We found the coat to be a boxy fit, which works well over layers, particularly on colder days. But, if you did want to have a more structured silhouette, there’s a bungee cord to pull for cinching in the jacket at your waist. We also liked the mid-length shape, for creating warmth in our upper body and not being too bulky.

After putting the coat on, we attached the USB cable to the battery pack, which was straightforward. There is no switch to activate the heating and, similarly, if you’d like to turn it off, just pull the cable out of the battery pack. We were pleased to notice the coat began warming up quite quickly, and this gradual heat spread throughout the coat’s inner panels. By the time we’d been walking for a few minutes, the jacket had become toasty warm, and it retained that heat after unplugging the cable too.

We also marvelled at the fact that, to everyone else passing us, this coat looked like any other. The wires and battery aren’t visible at all. It’s estimated by the brand you’ll get two to six hours’ heat from the battery. We found a full charge lasted for a good few walks, before we needed to plug it back in.

The waterproof coat has taped seams to stop any leaks seeping through, and there’s a breathable mesh lining as well. It’s machine-washable too, just be sure to remove the battery pack first. For the £150 price tag, we think this is a reasonable cost for a warming, robust coat to wear in all weathers.

Regatta men’s volter heated parka, black

  • Sizes: S-XXL
  • Colourways: Dark khaki, navy, black and aviator blue
  • Pockets: Four

The size range in this heated parka covers S-XXL, and we found the fit true to size. There are four sizeable pockets covering the front, with the bottom two clicking shut with popper fastenings. We also liked the lighter faux-fur trim on the hood, which adds a cosiness and on-trend aesthetic.

A matching men’s version of the women’s voltera heated parka (£150, Very.co.uk), the boxy shape is similar and so are the taped seams, waterproof fabric, and breathable mesh inner. We noted the coat is thick and durable, without feeling heavy. Because of that, we wore it on longer walks, as well as short trips out.

After attaching the USB cable to the rechargeable battery pack, we felt the heated jacket warm up. When we were suitably cosy, we pulled the cable out and enjoyed the lingering warmth, which kept us snug while walking. How long we left the USB plugged in tended to depend on the outside temperature, and it was helpful to have the option to remove it or keep using the coat’s central heating system. It’s the same battery setup as in the women’s version, so we found the power between charges lasted a similar amount of time.

Priced at £165, we saw excellent value for money in the easy-to-use heated parka. The waterproof coat’s warmth and practical features made trips out in the cold weather much more appealing.

The verdict: Regatta heated jackets

We were really impressed by how easy these men’s and women’s Regatta heated jackets were to use, and enjoyed how warm we could be on a cold day. We also noted the practical purchases offer value for money, between the heat they deliver and their waterproof durability. Plus, from a style point of view, the coats are a flattering fit and work well with other layers. If you’re looking for a way to stay warm when out and about, we think these jackets could be the outerwear buy for you.

For more cosy and cost effective buys, our round-up of the best electric blankets will keep you warm during freezing nights

