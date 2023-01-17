Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keeping warm during the colder months often involves wearing lots of thermal base layers – whether you’re inside or heading outdoors – and throwing on a hat, gloves and scarf too.

This winter has seen a firm focus on money-saving hacks amid the cost-of-living crisis, with dehumidifiers and heated clothes airers suggested for drying clothes for less. Meanwhile, air fryers are known for cooking food quickly and saving cash as well.

With Martin Lewis telling us to “heat the human, not the home”, we’ve been investigating heated gilets, hand warmers and gloves. Putting this theory to the test indoors could help us avoid switching the heating on and reduce the cost of our monthly bills, while staving off those winter chills.

Speaking of which, we wondered whether heated jackets would prove an extra-warm buy for keeping our body cosy while being outside too. This kind of outerwear heats up thanks to the inclusion of detachable and rechargeable battery packs, which sit in the coat’s pocket and connect to internal panels. They then warm up by spreading heat throughout the coat’s lining and this system can be switched off at any time.

In theory, the heat should linger and be retained even after the battery pack has been disconnected. Heated jackets are designed to provide wearable warmth while spending time outside, whether you’re heading out for a stroll or planning a longer walk or outdoors adventure.

We found a pair of heated jackets for him and her, both costing around £150 each. From trialling the heating setup to looking at their warming efficiency, we’ve been putting them to the test. Read on for our full tried-and-tested review.

How we tested

We reviewer the heated coats over a few weeks’ wear and trialled them on countryside walks as well as during quick trips out and about. We looked at how easy the heated element was to operate, plus the time they took to warm up. We considered comfort, weight and wearability as well.