Winter is in full swing, with the cold weather set to continue for a few more months. With dark nights and frosty mornings, it’s all about hunkering down and keeping cosy where possible. But, as the cost-of-living crisis continues, we’re all looking for ways to stay warm without facing colossal central heating bills.
Here at IndyBest, our expert shopping team has been bringing you tried-and-tested products to save cash – from dehumidifiers and air fryers to heated blankets, hot water bottles and heated clothes dryers.
In terms of retaining warmth, we were keen to investigate further after financial guru Martin Lewis urged people to “heat the human, not the home”. As part of an article shared on his website Money Saving Expert, a member of Lewis’s team rounded up a list of options for keeping warm, including heated gloves, an electric gilet, reusable hand warmers, an electric blanket and foot warmers.
On average, it’s estimated the cost per hour of using a heated gilet, USB gloves and USB handwarmers could be as little as 1p. So, we’ve found a brand selling all three. Ororo specialises in hard-wearing heated items that are powered by battery packs. Using a USB cable to charge the batteries, they can then be inserted into a zip-up pocket for use on the move.
With different heat settings to choose between, we wanted to see how straightforward these pieces were to set up and whether they warm the body efficiently. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive review of each heated product.
How we tested
We trialled the heated gilet, gloves and handwarmer for a few weeks. We wore them around the house to try and keep cosy, while also looking to each item for additional warmth when outdoors. We investigated how easy the heated layers were to use, the warming effects and overall value for money. Read on for our tried-and-tested verdict.