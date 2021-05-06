8 best hot water bottles to snuggle up to on cold winter nights

Nothing quite solidifies the cosy season like a hot water bottle. The second you start digging one out of summer hibernation, or searching for one to buy, it’s official: it is time to snuggle.

With large parts of the UK under some form of lockdown, many of us will find ourselves working from home throughout this winter, which means heating bills are expected to rise. Hot water bottles are a great way to keep warm if, like many of us, you worry about rinsing the heating bills this year.

All of the hot water bottles our testers chose last for a minimum of six hours (with one exception), which easily gets you through a chilly day or night. They have also been chosen with comfort and cosiness in mind, because we all deserve that this year.

There are a few things to take note of to keep your hot water bottle usage safe and comfortable. Never use boiling hot water to fill the bottles as this could easily lead to scalding if the water splashes back. Boil a kettle of water and leave it for a few minutes to cool before filling your bottle. It is also recommended to fill a hot water bottle no more than two-thirds full.

You should also never use a hot water bottle without a cover, as prolonged contact on skin with a naked hot water bottle could result in burns and discomfort. Most hot water bottles will smell of rubber, and some smell more strongly than others, but this should gradually dissipate over time.

From traditional hot water bottles to electric heat pads to microwaveable plushies, our testers have chosen only the best ones for you.

Ciora sheepskin hot water bottle in long fleece Don't be fooled – this luxuriously soft, fluffy hot water bottle is not a massive cuddly cat. Although once it's filled with hot water and becomes warm, it comes pretty close! The cover is made of 100 per cent eco-tanned sheepskin and is available in long fleece or a shorter 3cm shorn finish. The long fleece version does shed a little, but our testers didn't find it excessive and it stopped shedding after a few uses. Made by Scottish independent brand Ciora, this decadent cover is also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It comes with a 1.7l bottle and handy instructions for caring and cleaning. The bottle itself does smell quite strongly of rubber, but the cover is lightly scented, making it pleasant to hold. Our testers found that in the first 20 minutes or so of filling the bottle, the cover may feel slightly damp – however, its moisture-wicking properties means this dampness doesn't stick around for long. Donna Wilson merman hot water bottle This quirky hot water bottle design has loads of personality and comes in both a merman and mermaid design. The knitted cover – complete with a little mermaid tail – is made of 100 per cent lambswool and is quite thick, making it huggable and cosy. They're designed by Donna Wilson, whose designs are known for being curious and full of personality – this merman is bound to keep you great company on the creeping cold evenings. There's also hardly any rubber smell with this bottle. YuYu luxury fleece long hot water bottle YuYu claims to be the first long hot water bottle, measuring 81cm long. It's an innovative style that comes in different fabric covers, all of which have a loop on one end and a strap on the other, so you can tie it around your neck or waist to ease aches and pains. Our testers found the luxury fleece cover to be especially cosy, but may be too warm for some people – in that case, the covers come in Japanese cotton or Belgian linen too. The initial rubber smell of the YuYu bottle is not very strong, but we found that it smells a bit stronger with hot water inside. The company suggests filling the bottle with hot water, letting it cool and then pouring it out three times to get rid of the smell – it still lingers, but is not unbearable. Because of its length, it's especially great to lay out in bed before you get in – we recommend filling it up and nesting it under the covers while you brush your teeth and get on with your usual pre-bedtime routine, and enjoy all the warmth the minute you get under the duvet. It's not too hot to sleep next to if you want at least six blissfully warm hours. Beurer electric heat pad Now, this technically isn't a hot water bottle, but it is shaped like one and perfect for anyone who doesn't want the faff of boiling water and filling up a bottle. This electric heat pad gets warm very quickly on the highest setting, and can stay on for a few hours on the lowest setting. It's thin – which means it's not exactly cuddly – but we especially liked it as a foot warmer on the sofa or to warm up the bed quickly before getting in. It would also be great for a pet who could use some extra warmth too this winter. However, we take no responsibility if you and your pet end up fighting for it. It's simple to use and doesn't take up much space, making it easy to store away when not in use. Cashmere Centre pure cashmere hot water bottle Cashmere is always a treat, and this classic-looking hot water bottle is no different. We were slightly skeptical at how thin the cover is, but it actually retains heat well and is comfortable to hold without feeling as though it's about to burn your skin. The hot water bottle provided has the least rubbery smell of all the bottles tested here, making this the perfect one for anyone who's particularly sensitive to strong smells. The covers are available in soft pink, white or grey. It's a straightforward, no frills hot water bottle that is great for all ages. Sophie Allport pheasant hot water bottle The pheasant design of this hot water bottle feels autumnal but will also transition well into winter. It's warm and cosy, and is a great way to bring a bit of the countryside into your home if you're stuck in a city. Our testers found that this hot water bottle had a fairly strong rubber smell, but that will fade away the more it is used. A concealed zip along the bottom of the cover makes it easy to remove for washing, and it can be thrown into the washing machine together with other knits that require a 30C temperature cycle. Warmies heatable bottle mint lavender scented Warmth and cosiness in just 90 seconds? We're in. We loved this microwaveable plush bottle, which is especially great when you can't tear yourself away from the computer for longer than a couple of minutes but you're in desperate need of something warm to hold. The only downside to this bottle is that it doesn't stay warm as long as a traditional hot water bottle, lasting just four hours instead of the usual six the others offer. Warmies is particularly well-known for its microwaveable plush toys, which make perfect cold-weather friends for younger children. Oliver Bonas green velvet bee hot water bottle This stylish velvet-feel hot water bottle from Oliver Bonas comes with a single bee embroidered in gold thread, for a minimalist yet luxe look. The cover completely hides the top of the inner hot water bottle, giving it a more sleek appearance so it blends in with pillows on a bed or sofa seamlessly. The cover is removable, but it is not recommended that you wash it – instead, use a damp cloth to wipe it clean and it will look as good as new after it dries.

