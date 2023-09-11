Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

15 best new books to read this autumn, from historical fiction to romance novels

Discover debut novelists and immersive page-turners from acclaimed authors this season

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 19 July 2023 11:44

FYI

<p>You won’t want to put down these tomes</p>

You won’t want to put down these tomes

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

With the final dregs of summer upon us, autumn is just around the corner – and the cosy season is the perfect excuse to refresh your reading pile and hunker down with a good book (or two).

The colder months between September and December offer ample chance to dive into a new tome. From spooky books for Halloween and immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes, the criteria for a good autumn book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2023 leave you spoiled for choice. From romance novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Yomi Adegoke, Maud Ventura and Alice Winn, as well as eagerly anticipated tomes from acclaimed authors such as Zadie Smith, Colson Whitehead, Megan Nolan and Jen Beagin.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from love in the trenches of the First World War and slavery in the Caribbean to dating across the political spectrum and dark domestic dramas.

Related stories

14 best feminist books that everyone should read in their lifetime
9 best ereaders: Top Amazon kindles, ebooks and Kobo devices to buy - and latest deals
Shehan Karunatilaka wins the Booker Prize 2022 for his ‘daring’ novel – find out more about the top title now
10 best romance books that celebrate the power of love
11 best poetry books to get inspired by this World Poetry Day

How we tested

To narrow down our list of the best books to read this autumn, we looked for original page-turners with superb quality prose and a captivating story that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history-lovers to romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best new books to read in autumn 2023 are:

  • Best new releaseYellowface by Rebecca F Kuang, published by The Borough Press: £8.49, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best war novel In Memoriam by Alice Winn, published by Viking: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk 
  • Best buzzy book The List by Yomi Adegoke, published by Fourth Estate: £7, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best subversive romance novel Everything’s Fine by Cecilia Rabess: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

‘Yellowface’ by Rebecca F. Kuang, published by The Borough Press

  • Best: Book for summer overall
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Release date: 25 May 2023

A satire of the publishing industry and brazen exploration of cancel culture, Rebecca F. Kuang’s literary heist Yellowface is one the most gripping books of the year. It begins with the freak accident death of young, famed writer Athena Liu (she chokes on pancake mixture, setting the preposterous tone for the rest of the book), witnessed by her sometimes-friend and aspiring (currently failing) novelist June Hayward.

After June steals Athena’s unfinished manuscript and publishes it under her own name to acclaim, she is thrown into the fame, money and relevance she’s alway desired. But when her secret threatens to become known, June must decide how far she will go to maintain her reputation. Addictive and uncomfortable, with plenty of savagely funny moments, Kuang’s novel is a must-read this summer.

Continue reading...

‘In Memoriam’ by Alice Winn, published by Viking

  • Best: War novel
  • Genre: Historical fiction
  • Release date: 9 March 2023

Beginning in a private boarding school for boys, before taking us to the horror of the trenches during World War One, Alice Winn’s blistering debut is an unforgettable read. We’re first introduced to the book’s central figures – Gaunt and Ellwood – in 1914, when both schoolboys are secretly in love with each other. When half-German Gaunt is pressured by his mother to enlist in the British army, he is relieved to run away from his forbidden feelings for his best friend. But when the true terror of the war is revealed to him, he is soon devastated when Ellwood and other classmates follow him to the Western Front.

A love story set against the tragedies of war, Winn’s rousing writing transports you to the trenches, where an entire generation of lost men are brought to vivid life – the characters will stick with you, long after the final page.

Continue reading...

‘The Fraud’ by Zadie Smith, published by Hamish Hamilton

  • Best: Novel about real people
  • Genre: Historical
  • Release date : 7 September 2023

Zadie Smith’s first foray into historical fiction, The Fraud is based on true events and juxtaposes a portrait of Victorian life and slavery in the Caribbean. The titular fraud in question is the Tichborne Claimant – a butcher who claimed to be an aristocratic heir in a 1873 trial that gripped the country. Real life cousin and housekeeper to the largely forgotten novelist William Ainsworth, Smith reimagines Eliza Touchet’s mostly unknown life and her fascination with the case and its prime witness, an ageing Black man named Andrew Bogle.

The author’s version of Bogle’s backstory provides most of the second half of the book, beginning with his father’s abduction in the 1770s to the Hope Plantation in Jamaica. Affecting and devastating, it’s at stark contrast to the humdrum domestic middle class Victorian life also explored. In typical Zadie style, the narrative structure and decade leaping require you to pay attention – but you’re heavily rewarded with the sheer breadth of the novel and its vividly painted characters.

Continue reading...

‘The List’ by Yomi Adegoke, published by Fourth Estate

  • Best: Buzzy summer book
  • Genre: Relationships, social media
  • Release date: 20 July 2023

The book that everyone’s talking about, Slay In Your Lane writerYomi Adegoke’s debut novel is so buzzy that an HBO TV adaptation is already in the works. Podcaster Michael and journalist Ola are a young couple on the cusp of marriage when their world is blown apart by allegations of abuse made against Michael online in “The List”.

Having made a career of exposing such men, Ola is torn between believing Michael’s innocence or supporting the women who anonymously submitted their stories to the list. Thought-provoking and topical in its exploration of life both online and offline, and the fallout of cancel culture, it’s written with sharp insight and is impossible to put down. The hype is real.

Continue reading...

‘Big Swiss’ by Jen Beagin

  • Best: Sex comedy
  • Genre: Dark comedy
  • Release date: 18 May 2023

A sex comedy with darkness at its centre, Jen Beagin’s latest novel is narrated by Greta, a 45-year-old who lives in a decrepit Dutch farmhouse and transcribes for a sex therapist. Knowing everyone’s secrets in the small town of Hudson is no problem when you’re a relative recluse – that is until she bumps into Flavia, aka Big Swiss, her nickname for the 28-year-old married Swiss woman who suffered a terrible beating that she regularly transcribes (and is infactutated with).

Their dog park meeting leads to a passionate relationship with both women trying to escape their own traumas. Greta’s mother committed suicide when she was 13-years-old while Flavia’s attacker has just been released from prison. An off-kilter romance with lashings of psychological thriller, darker moments are balanced with Beagin’s witty writing, idiosyncratic characters and laugh-out-loud passages. Naturally, there’s already an HBO adaptation staring Jodie Comer in the works.

Continue reading...

‘Everything’s Fine’ by Cecilia Rabess, published by Simon & Schuster

  • Best: Subversive romance novel
  • Genre: Romance
  • Release date: 8 June 2023

A subversive love story set against the political polarisation of America, Cecilia Rabess’s Everything’s Fine is a funny and punchy debut. Jess – Black and liberal – immeditaely dislikes her Ivy League college classmate Josh – white and conservative – but when they find themselves working in the same company after graduating, a cantankerous friendship turns into a passionate relationship.

Set against the backdrop of Trump’s presidential campaign, the novel explores if ideological opposites can be together – with its most heated moments taking places over arguments about Maga hats, wealth inequality and wokeism. Commenting perceptivly on politics and economics, Rabess’s writing is just as enthralling on lust and sex. Concluding on the eve of the 2016 election, the novel questions whether love really can conquer all. We tore through it in two sittings.

Continue reading...

‘Crook Manifesto’ by Colson Whitehead, published by Fleet

  • Best: Best crime novel
  • Genre: Crime, historical
  • Release date: 18 July 2023

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead is back with the second instalment to his New York crime trilogy. First introduced in 2021’s Harlem Shuffle, furniture salesman and ex-fence Ray Carney returns to the criminal underbelly of the city in Crook Manifesto, in a bid to secure Jackson 5 tickets (which were like gold dust in 1971) for his daughter.

Jumping through the years up to 1976, Whitehead casts a satircal eye on New York during the tumultuous decade, touching on everything from police corruption and the Black Liberation Army to blaxploitation. Blending family drama with history and culture, the sequel has the feel of a Quentin Tarantino movie, and we were hooked.

Continue reading...

‘Nothing Special’ by Nicole Flattery, published by Bloomsbury

  • Best: Coming-of-age novel
  • Genre: Coming of age
  • Release date: 2 March 2023

Plunging us into the much mythologised world of Andy Warhol’s The Factory in Sixties New York, Nicole Flattery’s debut novel follows two school girls in a unique coming-of-age story. Disillusioned with her life both at home and in school, 17-year-old Mae is offered a job in The Factory as a typist for the artist’s unconventional new novel. Tasked with transcribing the tapes of conversations between Warhol’s favourite subjects – including Edie Sedgwick and the actor Ondine – Mae quickly becomes friends with fellow typist Shelley.

Together, the two navigate the era’s countercultural movement of parties and excess. On the cusp of adulthood, they forge new friendships, gain independence and discover their sexuality. With razor-sharp dialogue, descriptions that verge on poetry and characters so finely drawn, Flattery’s debut is a fresh addition to the genre.

Continue reading...

‘Romantic Comedy' by Curtis Sittenfeld, published by Doubleday

  • Best: Rom-com
  • Genre: Romantic comedy
  • Release date: 6 April 2023

Having previously given voice to President’s wives in the acclaimed American Wife and Rodham, Curtis Sittenfeld has set her sights on the comedy world in her latest novel – aptly named Romantic Comedy. Protagonist Sally is a successful writer at a Saturday Night Live-inspired sketch show, and has, thus far, been unlucky in love. When she meets pop idol Noah Brewster on the show in 2018, she develops a school-girl crush that challenges her cynicism about love.

Picking up the story two years later, in 2020, during the pandemic, the two reconnect over email (this section is stellar) and meet up in LA.

Sittenfeld explores the world of celebrity, modern dating, lockdown and Covid-19 with witt, humour and often profundity. A light-hearted page-turner that’s funny, romantic and heartwarming, you’ll tear through this book by the poolside this summer.

Continue reading...

‘Ordinary Human Failings’ by Megan Nolan, published by Vintage

  • Best: Best family drama
  • Genre: Crime
  • Release date: 13 July 2023

Megan Nolan’s Acts of Desperation was one of our favourite reads last year and we loved the writer’s second novel just as much. A unique take on the crime genre, Ordinary Human Failings marks a dramatic departure from the tone and plot in Nolan’s debut. Set in the 1990s in London, tabloid journalist Tom Hargreaves believes he’s stumbled upon a career-making scoop when a child is murdered on a housing estate.

As fingers start pointing towards a family of Irish immigrants, the Greens family, Tom hunkers down with them to drive into their history. At the centre of the family is Carmel, a beautiful yet mysterious young mother, who is forced to reckon with how her 10-year-old daughter is implicated in a murder investigation. Tom’s probing soon reveals the regrets, secrets and silences that have trapped the Greens for decades. Intriguing and vast in scope, it’s an old-fashioned page-turner.

Continue reading...

‘The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis, published by Swift Press

  • Best: Slasher mystery
  • Genre: Crime, memoir style
  • Release date: 17 January 2023

This twisty, gloomy slasher from American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis is a claustrophobic crime mystery that will have you wondering what on earth is going on. His first novel in 13 years, The Shards is written in the style of a memoir with the protagonist modelled after the writer himself. This blurring of fact and fiction aids in unnerving the reader, leaving you questioning what is and isn’t real.

The setting is LA in the summer of 1981 and a serial killer is on the loose, horribly mutilating people and animals. Bret Ellis and his waspy classmates become more and more entangled in the story especially as a mysterious new boy appears for their final year of high school. The book is nearly 600 pages but there’s plenty of atmosphere and double-guessing that will keep you turning the pages. There’s sex, violence, drugs, cults, mind games and prose dripping with satire in typical Ellis style.

Continue reading...

‘The Happy Couple’ by Naoise Dolan, published by Orion Publishing

  • Best: Anti-romance novel
  • Genre: Comedy/satire
  • Release date: 25 May 2023

Naoise Dolan’s follow-up to 2020’s Exciting Times, this book is infused with the same biting social commentry and humour. A satirical spin on the marriage genre, it follows late-20-somethings Luke and Celine – both of whom think the other is out-of-love with them – on the cusp of their wedding day. Whether they’ll make it to the end of the aisle or not forms the tension of the novel.

Switching perspectives between their nearest and dearest, from best man Archie (Luke’s ex and sometimes-lover) to Celine’s sister (suspicious of Luke’s frequent disappearances), Dolan explores the anxieties of modern love. A wedding novel permeated by emotional turmoil rather than romance, its self-aware characters and comedic-timing cements Dolan as one of the sharpest writers around.

Continue reading...

‘Rosewater’ by Liv Little, published by Dialogue Books

  • Best: Debut novel
  • Genre: Coming-of-age
  • Release date: 20 April 2023

This debut novel from Liv Little, founder of online magazine gal-dem, is a lyrical story of love in all its forms: friendship, romance and family. The coming-of-age tale follows Elsie Macintosh, a gay 28-year-old poet, who is ejected into the arms of her estranged best friend Juliet after being evicted from her flat.

Jobless and floundering, it’s her relationships that keep her afloat, from her repairing bond with Juliet and friend-with-benefits Bea to her maternal grandmother and older lesbian friend Maggie. Levity is provided by the humour that threads through the novel, while sections of verse by spoken word poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal are an enjoyable touch.

Continue reading...

‘The Only One Left’ by Riley Sager, published by Hodder & Stoughton

  • Best: Gothic thriller
  • Genre: Crime, mystery
  • Release date: 4 July 2023

In 1929, three members of the Hope family were murdered in their clifftop mansion. Decades later, the book’s protagonist Kit McDeere takes on a job caring for Lenora Hope who has been in the house ever since and is the only remaining member of the Hope family. She also happens to be the one accused of carrying out the murders.

This book is breathtakingly twisty and while the mystery unravels, the claustrophobia becomes almost unbearable as the Hope’s End mansion itself begins succumbing to the sea and crumbling like the cliffs. We found ourselves literally gasping out loud as secrets were revealed. The Only One Left is a Gothic thriller, with horror elements and is perfect for cosying up with as summer turns to autumn.

Continue reading...

‘My Husband’ by Maud Ventura, published by Hutchinson Heinemann

  • Best: Domestic thriller
  • Genre: Domestic noir, thriller
  • Release date: 27 July 2023

Obsessed with her husband, the main character of this dark domestic drama spends her days over-analysing her husbands words, agonising over perceived slights and fantasising about imagined scenarios that send her swirling into flights of jealousy and passion. Her deep obsession eclipses everything else in her life including her relationship with her children, her work and her friendships.

Her roller-coaster of emotions and unhinged antics are fascinating to follow and we found ourselves devouring this darkly humorous work in less than two days. This fresh and easy to read book is translated from the French by Emma Ramadan.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best novels to read this summer

Zeitgeisty and gripping, Rebecca K Kuang’s Yellowface is the perfect literary thriller for cosying up with this autumn, while the topical and thought provokingThe List by Yomi Adegoke deserves the hype.

For a light-hearted romantic romp, pick up (you guessed it) Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld, while historical tome In Memoriam by Alice Winn will linger long in your mind, thanks to its emotional heft.

Discover more great authors and books you’ll love in our fiction review section

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off first orders over £20 with this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
20% off all first orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in