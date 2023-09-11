Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the final dregs of summer upon us, autumn is just around the corner – and the cosy season is the perfect excuse to refresh your reading pile and hunker down with a good book (or two).

The colder months between September and December offer ample chance to dive into a new tome. From spooky books for Halloween and immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes, the criteria for a good autumn book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2023 leave you spoiled for choice. From romance novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Yomi Adegoke, Maud Ventura and Alice Winn, as well as eagerly anticipated tomes from acclaimed authors such as Zadie Smith, Colson Whitehead, Megan Nolan and Jen Beagin.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from love in the trenches of the First World War and slavery in the Caribbean to dating across the political spectrum and dark domestic dramas.

How we tested

To narrow down our list of the best books to read this autumn, we looked for original page-turners with superb quality prose and a captivating story that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history-lovers to romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best new books to read in autumn 2023 are: