With the final dregs of summer upon us, autumn is just around the corner – and the cosy season is the perfect excuse to refresh your reading pile and hunker down with a good book (or two).
The colder months between September and December offer ample chance to dive into a new tome. From spooky books for Halloween and immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes, the criteria for a good autumn book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.
Luckily, the releases (so far) for 2023 leave you spoiled for choice. From romance novels to Booker Prize-winning thrillers and laugh-out-loud tomes, the mix is as eclectic as ever.
This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Yomi Adegoke, Maud Ventura and Alice Winn, as well as eagerly anticipated tomes from acclaimed authors such as Zadie Smith, Colson Whitehead, Megan Nolan and Jen Beagin.
The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from love in the trenches of the First World War and slavery in the Caribbean to dating across the political spectrum and dark domestic dramas.
How we tested
To narrow down our list of the best books to read this autumn, we looked for original page-turners with superb quality prose and a captivating story that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history-lovers to romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.
The best new books to read in autumn 2023 are:
- Best new release –Yellowface by Rebecca F Kuang, published by The Borough Press: £8.49, Amazon.co.uk
- Best war novel – In Memoriam by Alice Winn, published by Viking: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best buzzy book – The List by Yomi Adegoke, published by Fourth Estate: £7, Amazon.co.uk
- Best subversive romance novel – Everything’s Fine by Cecilia Rabess: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk