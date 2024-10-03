Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick is a gripping thriller worthy of spooky season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Spooky season is upon us and, while many associate this time of year with pumpking picking, bonfires and sweet treats, for others, it offers the perfect opportunity to get stuck into a thrilling read.

If you’re looking for a book that’s suspenseful and gripping, we suggest turning to Reese Witherspoon’s book club, where the actor has been sharing her top reads every month since 2017, growing a loyal audience of 3 million followers on Instagram. The only criteria for being selected for her book club is a woman must be at the centre of the story.

The roster of books has something for everyone, from romance and historical fiction to mystery novels, and, as part of her monthly book club, the actor’s latest recommendation is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

Witherspoon described her pick for October 2024, Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown, as “impossible to stop reading”. The tome is a gripping thriller that thrusts its leading lady into a chilling mystery surrounding her sister’s death. Here’s everything you need to know when it comes to reading or listening along this month.

‘Society of Lies’ by Lauren Ling Brown, published by Bantam: £31.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

An intriguing page-turner that will set the tone for Halloween, Society of Lies follows Maya as she returns to Princeton for her sister’s graduation. What should have been a dream weekend becomes Maya’s worst nightmare, when she receives the news that her sister, Naomi, is dead.

The police call it an accident but Maya suspects there is more to the story than they are letting on, so, she finds herself entangled in a chilling mystery that delves into the world of secret societies.

The book is currently available to buy as both a hardback and paperback but, as it ships from the US, you’re unlikely to receive the tome until the end of the month.

