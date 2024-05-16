Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Much of my daily life is soundtracked by music. I have a song that wakes me up in the morning, and a playlist I sing along to while I’m trying to wake up and get ready for work. I’m listening to music when I commute into the office, or when I manage to get out for an early morning walk before I sit down at my desk at home. I listen to music on headphones in the office, then I go to gigs, or blast something through my speakers at home to unwind.

Due to the sheer amount of time I spend listening to music, headphones aren’t just a luxury – they’re a necessity. I’m not going to pretend to know lots about the more technical side of headphones. Provided there’s a minimum of 24-hours battery life to the wireless pairs, that suits me just fine. I don’t need (or want) to be faffing around with apps that promise to drastically alter the listening experience, as long as I spend hours fiddling around with different settings. They should be great from the get-go: plug in and play.

My main concerns are how good the sound is and how comfortable they feel – even after long periods of use.

With all that in mind, I’ve rounded-up some of my favourite pairs – both in-ear and over-ear – that I’ve taken for a spin in recent months. I’ve looked at a range of price points, from the super affordable to the higher end of the market, and also took into account the vast array of styles on offer.

Used at home, in the office and during the commute, the cans were tested in a range of different scenarios – keep reading to find out how they fared.

How we tested the headphones

To ensure each brand got a fighting chance, I spent at least a few weeks, if not a month, taking each pair of headphones for a proper spin. If the headphones offered noise-cancelling capabilities, I’d try them out in a number of challenging scenarios, such as a blustery walk along the coast, a noisy train out of London at the end of the working day, and a busy open-plan office. I also tried them out while walking to the train station each morning, and at home while listening to albums on vinyl and connected to speakers or my laptop.

I tried each pair for at least a couple of weeks ( Roisin O’connor )

Headphones from established and lesser-known brands were put to the test. While reviewing each pair, I compared everything from fit and comfort to the quality of materials used, portability and, of course, sound. Taking different budgets into account, I also made sure to establish whether pricier models were actually worth the money – for that extra £200, I’d expect exceptional sound, with the perfect balance between bass, mid-range and high notes, rich definition and all the bells and whistles.

As a music critic, the headphones I recommend for 2024 are: