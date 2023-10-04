Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We all know water and electricity don’t mix, so, whether you’re performing a concert in the shower to an audience of one, hosting a pool party, or just want a sturdy speaker you can rely on no matter the elements, waterproof speakers are the way to go.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s a one-size-fits-all option, as several brands make speakers that shine in different ways. It’s important to note how the sound quality holds up against the waterproof capabilities, which are categorized using an IP rating – a two-digit performance rating that determines how resistant a device is against solids and water. The number at the end of the IP rating refers to a speaker’s protection from liquids. According to the International Electrotechnical Commission, a rating of six means the product is protected against powerful water jets, while a rating of seven means it is protected against the effects of temporary immersion in water.

How we tested

To determine which speakers are worth your money, we tested the products across a number of factors, including their waterproof rating, ease of setup and use, Bluetooth connection, and how portable they were. From a speaker that’s perfect for a hike to the speaker you’ll feel confident taking on a boat trip, these are the waterproof speakers that hit all the right notes.

The best waterproof speakers for 2023 are:

Best waterproof speaker overall – Soundcore motion X600: $199.99, Soundcore.com

– Soundcore motion X600: $199.99, Soundcore.com Best budget waterproof speaker – JBL clip 4: $79.95, Amazon.com

– JBL clip 4: $79.95, Amazon.com Best portable speaker – Bang & Olufsen beosound A1 2nd gen: $238, Amazon.com

– Bang & Olufsen beosound A1 2nd gen: $238, Amazon.com Best waterproof speaker for reliability – JBL flip 6: $129.95, Jbl.com

Soundcore motion X600: $199.99, Soundcore.com

(Soundcore)

Best: Waterproof speaker overall

Weight: 4.2lb

Battery life: 12 hours

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Rating: 5/5

This is our favorite speaker of the bunch, due to its very high resolution and exquisite sound. It is smaller than the Turtlebox (listed later on in this article) but would still fit into the ‘boombox with a handle’ category. However, the speaker sounded the best in moderate-size spaces, where it really shone. It was also extremely easy to connect to a phone – we had music playing in less than a minute. When it comes to water resistance, this speaker boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Buy now

JBL clip 4: $79.95, Amazon.com

(JBL)

Best: Budget waterproof speaker

Weight: 0.53lb

Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 4.5/5

We absolutely loved this portable speaker because of its tiny size and weight of just half a pound. There’s also an integral clip, which means you can attach the compact speaker onto a backpack or bike and listen to your favorite tunes on just about any adventure.

Although we’d rate the sound level three out of five, this speaker boasts 10 hours of battery life and a IP67 waterproof rating. It was also easy to connect, and very easy to bring along with us, earning it a spot in our round-up.

Buy now

Turtlebox gen 2 portable speaker: $425, Amazon.com

(Turtlebox)

Best: Speaker for parties or outdoor gatherings

Weight: 10lb

Battery life: 25+ hours of music at easy listening or six hours at max volume

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 4.5/5

Made out of titanium and weighing 10lb, this is by far the biggest speaker on our list. Designed to move a lot of air, the speaker can play very loudly, which, along with the handle and built-in microphone jack, makes it perfect for a large pool party or a boat trip. The sound quality of the main speaker is impressive, boasting a super deep bass and a good high-frequency sound. The only downside is it’s slightly lacking in the mid range.

The gen 2 was really easy to connect via Bluetooth, and has an IP67 rating, which means it’s fully waterproof and dustproof – the speaker’s specs state it is capable of withstanding a water depth of 3ft for 30 minutes.

Buy now

Soundcore motion boom plus: $179.99, Walmart.com

(Soundcore)

Best: Boombox-style speaker

Weight: 5.29lb

Battery life: 20 hours

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 4.5/5

This speaker is bigger than the brand’s X600 (which took the top spot in this list), and, at 80W, has a lot of power, meaning it can play louder. As for the sound quality, it’s excellent, while the definition is also very good.

Like the X600, the process of setting up this speaker was seamless, and it boasts an IP67 waterproof rating, so you can listen to your favorite tunes without a care.

Buy now

Bang & Olufsen beosound A1 2nd gen: $238, Amazon.com

(Bang & Olufsen)

Best: For looks

Weight: 1.2lb

Battery life: Up to 18 hours

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 4/5

This sleek speaker is probably one of the nicest-looking on our list, and it has the quality to match. We found this speaker was at its best when placed in a small to medium-size room, where you get good sound at moderate sound levels. However, if you try to play the speaker too loudly, you get distortion in the mid range. That being said, if you are looking for a stylish speaker that can play for up to 18 hours until it needs charging, this is a great option.

It was relatively easy to connect to this speaker, although, we were prompted to download the B&O app, which may not have been necessary. As for its waterproof capabilities, this compact, circular speaker boasts an IP67 rating.

Buy now

Bose soundlink flex Bluetooth speaker: $149, Bose.com

(Bose)

Best: For portability

Weight: 1.3lb

Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 4/5

This speaker is attractive, compact and, at just 1.3lb, very easy to carry around. The model would be best placed on a table, where it produces good overall sound. There’s also a battery life of 12 hours, making this a useful travel option. It has an IP67 waterproof rating and even floats, so retrieval is easy should the speaker happen to fall into water.

Buy now

JBL clip 6: $129.95, Jbl.com

(JBL)

Best: For reliability

Weight: 1.21lb

Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 4/5

This is a reliable, affordable speaker that comes from a long heritage of JBL cylinder speakers. It is easy to travel with and delivers good sound quality, as well as decent bass and volume. It’s lightweight (1.2lb) and has 12 hours of battery life. When it comes to its waterproof capabilities, the JBL Flip 6 boasts an IP67 rating.

Buy now

(Sonos)

Best: For travel

Weight: 0.95lb

Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Waterproof rating: IP67

Rating: 3.5/5

This compact cylinder speaker offered good high and mid-range sound but lacked a little depth in the bass. That being said, it provided good sound for its size, and would be a practical speaker to travel with. With the roam’s 10 hours of battery life and IP67 waterproof rating, the only thing we really struggled with was connecting via Bluetooth, as our tester had to download the Sonos app before they were able to use the speaker.

Buy now

The verdict: Waterproof speakers

While all the speakers on our list performed well, and each had its pros and cons, the Soundcore motion X600 took the top spot, as the sound was exceptional. The waterproof rating was also a huge plus. Although the speaker is definitely on the larger side, its handle made the model easy to carry around.

However, we also really enjoyed using the JBL clip 4, especially when we took the tiny speaker on a hike with us and were able to clip it to our backpack. Although the sound quality can’t compare fully with some of the bigger speakers on our list, the clip 4 provides all you need from a waterproof speaker while on the go.

Finally, with its impressive sound and size, the Turtlebox gen 2 portable speaker is definitely one to keep on your radar if you really want your music to shine.

Want more inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best Android tablets