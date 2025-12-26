Home to everything from buzzy fashion collaborations to TikTok-viral fragrances, it’s no wonder the M&S Boxing Day sale is so highly anticipated. Now underway, it's time to fetch a mince pie, change into your cosiest pyjamas and browse the best deals in the retailer's 2025 end-of-year sale.

Most M&S stores are closed on Boxing Day itself (re-opening on 27 December), but the sale is live online now. So, whether certain skincare essentials were missing from your stocking, you need fresh homeware, or perhaps partywear for a New Year’s Eve soiree, there are a huge number of offers to browse.

To help narrow down your search, the IndyBest team and I have rounded up our top picks. For unmissable markdowns on our tried and tested favourites, keep reading, but for more exciting offers from Boots, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, Apple, Oura more, check out our Boxing Day Sale guides.

Best M&S Boxing Day 2025 deals:

M&S 4pc stainless steel pan set: Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com

Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com M&S bomber jacket with Thermowarmth: Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com M&S full fragrance collection: Was £50, now £30 , Marksandspencer.com

Was £50, now £30 M&S utility trousers: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

M&S x Bella Freud kids' 'star' jumper: Was £55, now £27, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This year, Bella Freud has added kids clothing to the line-up, including this very sweet knitted jumper detailed with the slogan “star”. Finished in vibrant red with contrasting white panelling down the sleeves, the jumper is crafted from thick merino wool to keep little ones warm and stylish this winter.

M&S 4pc stainless steel pan set: Was £75, now £45, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

If your cookware is looking a little worse for wear, here's a deal on a four-piece set of stainless steel pans that's well worth a look. Reduced from £75 to £45, it contains a milk pan, a small and a medium sized saucepan, and a frying pan. The set is ideal for student and indeed anyone who is looking to replace kitchen basics for less.

M&S bomber jacket with thermowarmth: Was £60, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Here’s a brilliant saving on a stylish bomber jacket from the M&S range. It features a quilted finish with poppers to close, two inside pockets, and light insulated padding for warmth, while the ribbed hem will keep you cosy. Available in versatile black, white and khaki, it’s currently on sale with 50 per cent off.

M&S linen rich relaxed raw edge shirt: Was £49.50, now £24.75, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A staple with a twist, this linen shirt with raw-edge detailing has been reduced to half price. Described by the retailer as having a relaxed fit, it’s a versatile piece that should slot in nicely with the rest of your wardrobe. Pair it with tailored trousers for days at the office, or wear it with barrel jeans for trips to the pub.

M&S utility trousers: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Now half price in the M&S sale, these utility-style trousers offer a twist on traditional officewear. With a high-rise waist silhouette, straps at the cuffs and utility patches, they're regular in fit, and said to offer some stretch. At just £20, they're a steal.

Calvin Klein modern cotton blend wired demi cup bra: Was £40, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Update your underwear drawer with this cotton-blend bra, which is currently half price at M&S. The bra is wired, with padded cups, providing medium support. Finished with Calvin Klein's unmistakable logo along the band, it also features multiway straps that can be adjusted to suit your outfit.

M&S fleece hooded dressing gowns: Was £45, now £22.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S’s dressing gowns are unrivalled on the high street for comfort, cosiness and affordability. This fleece style is now even cheaper in the store’s clearance sale, where it’s reduced to less than £25. The long robe features a traditional tie belt and handy pockets.

M&S full fragrance collection: Was £50, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Sample all the best scents from M&S’s TikTok-viral fragrance collection, with this bumper set of nine eau de toilettes. The fragrances have been praised for being budget-friendly alternatives to everything from YSL and Chanel to Marc Jacob and Sol De Janeiro. Right now, you can save £20 on the set, thanks to this sweet-smelling deal.

M&S soft touch peplum V-neck knitted waistcoat: Was £30, now £15, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Peplum styles continue to dominate wardrobes as we near the end of 2025, and the hammered gold-finish buttons on this knitted piece put it a cut above the rest. What’s more, you could easily layer it over a long-sleeved tee or under an oversized blazer, and the V-neck opening presents a great opportunity for a statement necklace – perhaps for the New Year’s celebrations. Shop it now for half price.

How to find the best M&S Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) before browsing the sale, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. You can also filter on the website by category and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out (if you’re buying third-party brands sold at M&S), to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts are only including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

When do M&S stores open after Christmas?

While M&S stores will be closed on Boxing Day itself, they will open on 27 December when the Boxing Day sale will still be in full swing. However, the sale has already started online, with deals rolling in from as early as Christmas Eve.

When does the M&S Boxing Day sale finish?

Although the name of the sale suggests it's a one-day event, the deals are known to continue into the new year, when the Boxing Day sale morphs into the January sale. This means you've got plenty of time to save money on a host of items.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s M&S Boxing Day sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering events such as the Boxing Day sales for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from clothing to homeware. That means we bring you details of genuine savings on products we think you’ll love.

