All you need to know about Amazon’s Boxing Day 2025 sale

Gone are the days where you had to get up bright and early on Boxing Day to shop the sales. Now, there are discounts to be found from the week before Christmas all the way into January – and you can browse them from comfort of your sofa while you eat leftovers.

Amazon is a convenient place to shop, as it often beats competitors by providing the lowest prices during sales events. But with thousands of products available across the site, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting a quality item for a price that’s as good as it seems.

As a rule of thumb, take that little red percentage next to the price with a grain of salt. Like other retailers, Amazon often shows its discount against the RRP (recommended retail price), which may be far higher than what the item is usually sold for. My top tip? There’s a handy price tracking website called Camelcamelcamel which lets you see how much Amazon usually sells a product for – just pop in the link.

Here, I’ll be rounding up the best deals I see in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. In terms of predictions, discounts across Amazon’s own tech, like the Echo Dot and Ring doorbells, are likely – but this doesn’t necessarily mean the retail giant will be offering the best price, so make sure you shop around.

When do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals start?

The Amazon Boxing Day sale officially kicks off on Boxing Day itself (Friday 26 December) but the online retailer has had deals running since Black Friday, so it’s worth browsing in the run-up to Christmas.

Best Amazon deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £76.44, Amazon.co.uk

Was £84.99, now £76.44, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £59.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Ring doorbell (2024): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s AirPods offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”, said our tech critic, David Phelan, in his review. They were also hailed the best for noise cancellation in our review of the best wireless earbuds, where David also noted their secure in-ear fit, improved sound quality and Find My capabilities.They dropped to £169 during Black Friday and have yet to return to their original price.

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £76.44, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( FitBit )

In our review of the best fitness trackers, the inspire 3 earned the accolade of best Fitbit. “The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey,” said our writer Zoe Griffin. She added that it takes a holistic approach to fitness by tracking stress levels and sleep. You can get a modest discount on this Fitbit right now, but the price has been lower, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for it in the Boxing Day sales.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £59.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Amazon Fire TV stick allows you to tune in to your favourite streaming services in 4K, as well as accessing live TV when you download BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more. It’s currently at its lowest-ever price, making now a great time to buy.

Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking for a budget speaker? Amazon’s Echo dot is a great option. Tech critic Alex Lee said: “The fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

This is a solid deal, but the speaker was even cheaper during last year’s Boxing Day sales, so it may be worth holding off for now to see if it gets any cheaper.

Ring doorbell (2024): Was £99.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery New Ring products, like its video doorbells, come with a free 30-day trial of Ring Home. ( Alistair Charlton/The Independent )

Bolstering your home security system? In her review of the best video doorbells, the Ring doorbell was Zoe Phillimore’s favourite overall. It features a HD camera, two-way talk and night vision, and Zoe particularly liked that it was breeze to install, and sensed when packages were on the doorstep. The price dropped to £39.99 earlier this month, so it’s one to watch ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

How long do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals last?

Typically, Amazon’s Boxing Day sale lasts just one day, but the retail giant often slashes the price of its products. You can likely expect to see deals through to January – I’ll keep you up to date on this page.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

