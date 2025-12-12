Whether you’re planning to take on the New Year with a new sweep of skincare or your make-up could do with a refresh, the Boots January sale will prove a perfect opportunity to save on your wishlist. If your hair dryer has given up the ghost, or you’ve been looking to invest in an IPL machine, the Boots January sale (also known as the big Boots sale) is set to have offers aplenty across big-ticket and budget-friendly items.

Typically, the New Year sale hosts reductions across gift sets and excess stock from the festive period. But don’t let this put you off. These deals often span luxe brands such as Dyson, Shark and Garmin. Previously, I’ve even seen some January sale deals beat those offered during Black Friday and Boxing Day sales.

I’ve covered the January sales for more than five years, so I’ve garnered a breadth of knowledge on how to hunt down the very best discounts (including tips for extra savings). Below, you’ll find everything you need to know ahead of 2026, plus some deals available to shop right now.

What deals can we expect in the Boots January sale?

While Boots tends to keep the specific deals in its January sales close to its chest until they launch, I’ve been writing about the event for years, so I’ve come to know what brands tend to get discounted. For starters, there are usually deals on Philips and Braun across IPL devices and epilators. If you’re expecting a little one in the New Year, I’ve become accustomed to spotting some pushchair deals during the Boots sale, with brands such as iCandy, Joie and Cybex taking part in years gone by. As for skincare and make-up, most big-name brands will be selling off seasonal gift sets, and the likes of Estee Lauder, Benefit and Clinique will almost certainly make appearances.

The best Boots deals to shop now

Liz Earle cleanse and revitalise collection: Worth £69, now £33.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you’ve never used Liz Earle’s cleanse and polish, now could be the time to give it a try for less. Comprising eucalyptus, rosemary and nourishing cocoa butter, this hard-working formula tackles mascara and heavy make-up with ease. In fact, when beauty buff Ella Duggan put the face wash to the test in her guide to the best cleansers, she dubbed it the best for sensitive skin. “After use, skin felt fresh and rejuvenated, almost as if we had exfoliated,” she wrote. Now, the brand’s cleanser, toner and eye lotion are reduced at Boots.

Lancôme lash idôle make-up gift set: Worth £44, now £24.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If there was ever a product I’d replace immediately if I lost it, it’d be my Lancôme lash idôle mascara. In my guide to the best mascaras, I praised how it “helps to plump the curl” of your lashes and, what’s more, this formula doesn’t budge whether you have shine-prone skin or oily eyelids. Together with the brand’s best-selling eye make-up remover and a travel-size kohl pencil, you’re certainly getting your money’s worth with this 44 per cent saving.

Marc Jacobs perfect eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £89, now £44.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A Marc Jacobs perfume is a staple in my fragrance library and, the great thing about this brand is the number of scents to suit every taste. If you value freshness, look to Marc Jacobs daisy. Meanwhile, those who enjoy a more gourmand aroma will see the appeal of the perfect eau de parfum, with its notes of almond and rhubarb. The fragrance is reduced by 50 per cent at Boots right now.

When does the Boots January sale start?

The Boots January sale is somewhat of a continuation of the retailer’s Boxing Day sale, which typically kicks off on Christmas Eve online and 26 December in-store. But there is a difference between the two events, with the discounts normally racking up as we head into the New Year. In previous years, the reductions have offered as much as 70 per cent off in the sale’s latter stage, and these offers have been known to extend through to the first few weeks of February, too.

Why you can trust us to find the best deals in the Boots January sale

Lucy Smith has been covering the January sales for half a decade and, in that time, has gained a breadth of knowledge on the topic – be it regarding the products that tend to feature or the brands to look to for the most lucrative deals.

Owing to the fact that she spends her days testing skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrance and body care, she’s aware of the standard pricing among key beauty products, such as the Dyson airwrap, LED masks and much more. This means she knows when she’s looking at a falsely advertised deal or, equally, a stellar saving. So you can trust her recommendations have been thoughtfully curated, and she will only recommend products and brands she rates or that have been praised by The Independent’s wider team of dedicated reviewers.

