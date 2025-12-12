Best deals to expect in the January sales 2026, according to shopping experts

Christmas has yet to arrive but, here at IndyBest, we’re already looking ahead to the new year. While Black Friday tends to be the cheapest time to shop, there can still be some great deals in the January sales, if you know where to look.

Previously, we’ve found top offers in the January sales at Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, M&S, Boots and more. So whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or upgrade your home appliances, it’s worth seeing what’s on offer when the New Year sales launch.

These days, we’re bombarded with offers from November through to the new year, so it can be tricky to know whether you’re actually getting a good deal. That’s why price-tracking websites such as PriceRunner, PriceSpy and Camelcamelcamel are so helpful – you can use them to check if a discounted item is really a great deal, or whether it was actually cheaper a month or two ago.

Here, though, we’ll be doing the work for you, by bringing you the best January deals on offer, so bookmark this page if you’re planning to treat yourself or stock up on essentials for the year ahead. For now, here’s everything you need to know about the January sales, plus some deals available to shop right now.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s January sales coverage

Here at IndyBest, our shopping experts track the price of popular products year-round and have covered the January sales and other major shopping events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one.

On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from air fryers to TVs. In our January sales guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best January sales deals to expect

Looking back at the January sales deals available in 2025 and 2024 helps to give us a flavour of what to expect from the 2026 event. Previously, we’ve seen offers across a wide range of products, from mattresses, Lego and Le Creuset cookware to Dyson beauty tools, Ninja appliances and much more. Skincare favourites, such as Elemis’s pro-collagen cleansing balm, have also been discounted in the sales. While we can’t know for sure which items will be reduced in 2026, we think it’s likely there will be reductions on all of the above and more.

Are there any January sales deals now?

The January sales may still be a few weeks away, but many merge with retailers’ Boxing Day sales (some of which start on Christmas Eve online), so you may not have long to wait until you can grab a bargain. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some offers available to snap up right now.

Ninja air fryer, AF100UK: Was £98.99, now £78.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

This sleek Ninja air fryer received rave reviews from IndyBest tester Lauren Cunningham, who found that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and enables you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. Last year, the price dropped down to £69.99 during the January sales, but for now you can get a £20 discount at Amazon.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £48, now £42, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm ( Elemis )

Elemis’s skincare staple landed a spot in beauty expert Louise Whitbread’s review of the best cleansing balms. After she’d removed the product from her face, Louise noted her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”. You can get a modest discount on the formula right now, but it’s frequently discounted during sale events, so it may be worth waiting to see if a bigger saving comes along in a few weeks’ time.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £609.99, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Playstation )

If Santa doesn’t bring you a PS5 Pro this year, it’s worth keeping an eye out in the January sales. According to senior tech critic Alex Lee, it’s “the best console out there right now”, thanks to its 8K graphics and improved ray tracing.

