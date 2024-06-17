I’ve used this Elemis cleansing balm for years – here’s why

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When it comes to removing make-up, it’s important to have something that’s quick, effective and doesn’t leave your skin feeling dry or stripped. It’s no surprise then that cleansing balms are so popular. Buttery soft, they can melt down stubborn make-up, from full coverage foundation to the most pigmented red lipsticks.

Very few beauty products remain cult favourites for more than a decade, but Elemis’s cleaning balm definitely has that title, and it has consistently been part of my routine for years. When massaged onto dry skin, it transforms into an oil and breaks down make-up, then can be swiftly removed with a lukewarm flannel.

Thanks to its thick consistency, a little goes a long way – a 20p size piece is plenty to cover your face and neck. Immediately after being removed, the skin feels softer and smooth with a subtle glow.

It’s not the cheapest cleanser, setting you back an eye-watering £49, which is exactly why I wanted to give you the lowdown on why it’s so brilliant and bang for your buck. The generously sized 100g tub will last you months, trust me.

How I tested Elemis cleansing balm

Truth be told, I’ve been testing (well, using, I suppose) Elemis’s cleaning balm for years. I’ve assessed its ability to remove the most stubborn of make-up looks – think a full face of foundation, a smoky eye and a red lip. I’ve paid close attention to the consistency, scent and how it feels on the skin, noticing if it causes any irritation or stings the eyes. Keep reading for why it’s a product I will always rebuy.