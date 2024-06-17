I’ve used this Elemis cleansing balm for years – here’s why

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm
- Why we love it
- Melts down stubborn makeup instantly
- Leaves skin silky soft
- Take note
- Expensive
This balm is so good, it earned a spot in our guide to the best cleansers of 2024. After use, our tester said, “our skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture. We think the luxurious feel and effect of this cleanser make it a great choice for at-home pampering nights.”
The formula is rich in algae and nine essential oils - lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus to name a few, which not only help the skin retain moisture but add an aromatic scent to the first step of your skincare regime. Think of it as a spa in a jar.
Our tester described it “akin to rubbing thick honey on your face”, which may feel a little strange, but in seconds you’ll see it transform into a slippery oil which attaches to make-up to break down even the longest-wearing of complexion products. Elemis recommends applying it to a dry face to enjoy the full benefit of the oil-based balm before removing it, too.
While the original tub is our go-to, it is also available in two other scents - green fig and rose, as well as a ‘naked’ version, which is fragrance free and ideal if you have sensitive skin.
Of course it’s by no means cheap, but it’s well worth the splurge and one of the few expensive cleansers worth a spot in your skincare routine.