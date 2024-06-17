Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’ve used this Elemis cleansing balm for years – here’s why

Butter soft and super luxurious, it’s worth every penny

Sponsored by
Louise Whitbread
Freelance beauty editor
Monday 17 June 2024 10:17 BST
A tub of this brilliant balm will last you months
A tub of this brilliant balm will last you months (The Independent)

When it comes to removing make-up, it’s important to have something that’s quick, effective and doesn’t leave your skin feeling dry or stripped. It’s no surprise then that cleansing balms are so popular. Buttery soft, they can melt down stubborn make-up, from full coverage foundation to the most pigmented red lipsticks.

Very few beauty products remain cult favourites for more than a decade, but Elemis’s cleaning balm definitely has that title, and it has consistently been part of my routine for years. When massaged onto dry skin, it transforms into an oil and breaks down make-up, then can be swiftly removed with a lukewarm flannel.

Thanks to its thick consistency, a little goes a long way – a 20p size piece is plenty to cover your face and neck. Immediately after being removed, the skin feels softer and smooth with a subtle glow.

It’s not the cheapest cleanser, setting you back an eye-watering £49, which is exactly why I wanted to give you the lowdown on why it’s so brilliant and bang for your buck. The generously sized 100g tub will last you months, trust me.

How I tested Elemis cleansing balm

Truth be told, I’ve been testing (well, using, I suppose) Elemis’s cleaning balm for years. I’ve assessed its ability to remove the most stubborn of make-up looks – think a full face of foundation, a smoky eye and a red lip. I’ve paid close attention to the consistency, scent and how it feels on the skin, noticing if it causes any irritation or stings the eyes. Keep reading for why it’s a product I will always rebuy.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

indybest thg elemis cleansing balm.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Melts down stubborn makeup instantly
    • Leaves skin silky soft
  • Take note
    • Expensive

This balm is so good, it earned a spot in our guide to the best cleansers of 2024. After use, our tester said, “our skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture. We think the luxurious feel and effect of this cleanser make it a great choice for at-home pampering nights.”

The formula is rich in algae and nine essential oils - lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus to name a few, which not only help the skin retain moisture but add an aromatic scent to the first step of your skincare regime. Think of it as a spa in a jar.

Our tester described it “akin to rubbing thick honey on your face”, which may feel a little strange, but in seconds you’ll see it transform into a slippery oil which attaches to make-up to break down even the longest-wearing of complexion products. Elemis recommends applying it to a dry face to enjoy the full benefit of the oil-based balm before removing it, too.

While the original tub is our go-to, it is also available in two other scents - green fig and rose, as well as a ‘naked’ version, which is fragrance free and ideal if you have sensitive skin.

Of course it’s by no means cheap, but it’s well worth the splurge and one of the few expensive cleansers worth a spot in your skincare routine.

  1. £49 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Verdict: Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

This cleansing balm lasts ages so you definitely get your money’s worth and it’s a truly pampering treat we simply couldn’t be without. It doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:

If you’re looking for more skincare recommendations, read our review of the best cleansing balms to remove make-up and nourish skin

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in