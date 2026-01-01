Happy New Year, and welcome to my bumper guide to the best deals in the Boots January sale. Kicking off 2026 nicely, the beauty giant has reduced everything from the Dyson airwrap and Oura ring, as well as offering an impressive range of perfume deals and offers on make-up, skincare and more.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I track the prices of my favourite products year-round, so I can easily spot a good deal from a bad one. And I can confidently say that the deals in the January sale are often better than those offered during Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, so you’ve come to the right place for bagging a bargain.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a new fitness tracker, after a new perfume, need to replace your moisturiser, or simply want to save on some of your favourite beauty brands, keep reading for my picks from the Boots January sale.

The best Boots Boxing Day deals

Oral-B iO6 black electric toothbrush gift set: Was £300, now £120, Boots.com

Was £300, now £120, Boots.com Oura Ring 4 : Was £499, now £349, Boots.com

: Was £499, now £349, Boots.com Dyson airstrait straightener, amber silk/pink champagne: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com Prada luna rossa ocean eau de toilette set: Was £94, now £62, Boots.com

Was £94, now £62, Boots.com Maison Margiela replica candle trio set: Was £80, now £40, Boots.com

CeraVe skin renewing retinol serum: Was £29, now £20.30, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

In our review of CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum, one of the brand’s newest anti-ageing skincare offerings, beauty tester Helen Wilson-Beevers said it was quick to absorb and that it gave her skin an immediate radiance and a “fresh feeling and brightness” that lasted throughout the day. Right now, there’s a 31 per cent saving to be secured at Boots.

Miss Dior eau de parfum: Was £107, now £85.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Here’s a worthwhile saving on one of the best women’s perfumes. With subtle fresh, floral, sweet and woody notes, it’s one of those scents that’s hard not to like. While I think it’s a great fragrance for summer, the vanilla and sandalwood also lend it to evening and winter wear.

Oura Ring 4: Was £499, now £349, Boots.com

open image in gallery The new smart ring is lighter, sleeker and more comfortable to wear ( The Independent/Emilie Lavinia )

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia was impressed by the Oura Ring 4 in her review, noting that it’s the “best out there”. She added: “The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue that this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.” Now that it has been reduced by £150, it’s the perfect time to invest in your health.

Milk Makeup pore eclipse mattifying primer: Was £35, now £28, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Milk Makeup )

This formula impressed beauty buff Louise Whitbread enough for her to give it the top spot in her review of the best primers. “It makes an instant and dramatic difference to visibly larger pores, creates a smooth canvas for foundation and concealer to be applied on top, and keeps my makeup in place for significantly longer than usual,” said Louise. She added that "the primer didn’t pill under my favourite liquid, cream, gel or powder products". Now, you can save 20 per cent on the price of the primer, thanks to the Boots sale.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Jam-packed with essential oils and scented with a heavenly chamomile aroma, using this buttery balm will feel akin to an evening spa session. When reviewer Ella Duggan put the formula to the test in her guide to the best cleansers, she concluded that her "skin felt smooth and was left with a velvety texture" after using the balm. It may be on the pricey side, but this 15 per cent reduction at Boots makes it a little more purse-friendly.

Oral-B iO6 black electric toothbrush gift set: Was £300, now £120, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Upgrading your oral care is an excellent way to kick off the new year, and what better way to do so than with Oral-B's high-spec iO6 model. Dubbed the best smart electric toothbrush in tech writer Steve Hogarty's expert guide, the iO6 features a handy digital display and five cleaning modes, which, according to Steve, “provide plenty of versatility for your particular oral care needs.” Now reduced by more than half, consider this your sign to give your smile a whiter and brighter clean.

Dyson airstrait straightener, onyx and gold: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you’re someone who suffers from frizz, kinks and damage, your hair couldn’t be better suited to the airstrait. Scrapping hot plates and using directional airflow to minimise breakage, the airstrait cleverly smooths stubborn hair for a shiny, stress-free styling session. When global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor tested the Dyson airstrait, she found that the results were “great” and compared the finish to one she’d experienced previously in a professional salon. Even better, the tool is now reduced by a whopping £150, so think fast if you’re hoping to secure one.

Prada luna rossa ocean eau de toilette set: Was £94, now £62, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Prada is among the popular perfume houses for women, owing to its timeless scents and luxurious bottles. This gift set includes a 50ml Luna Rossa ocean eau de toilette – a fresh Italian bergamot and spicy pink pepper fragrance – and a travel-size version for olfactive versatility. Expect notes of fresh grapefruit and citrus, a woody base of vetiver and patchouli, and a sweet, creamy vanilla finish, plus a 33 per cent discount on this glam gift set today.

Dreamland intelliheat faux fur warming throw, Alaskan husky: Was £129.99, now £79.94, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

An electric blanket offers one of the best ways to stay cosy during winter. When homeware expert Caroline Preece put the best electric blankets through their paces, she dubbed Dreamland's faux fur model "a proper cocooning comfort". Thanks to this £50 discount, now is your chance to get seriously snuggled up for less, ahead of the January chills.

Maison Margiela replica candle trio set: Was £80, now £40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Now this is what I call a hidden deal. Boots hasn't explicitly advertised this candle trio as 50 per cent off, but has instead listed it as ‘clearance’. However, a quick search of the web will show you that the set costs a whopping £80 at competitor retailers such as John Lewis. What's more, the fashion house has an incredible collection of scents in its replica range, with this gift box including the best-selling fireplace, lazy Sunday morning and bubble bath candles. If you've not smelt any of the replica fragrances before, I described the afternoon delight perfume in my round-up of the best summer scents as "tempting, delicious and youthful." Convinced yet?

Garmin forerunner 955, solar, black: Was £519.99, now £419.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Everyone and their neighbour will be jumping aboard the fitness hype in the new year, and this £100 discount on one of Garmin's smartwatch best-sellers is a perfect excuse to join them. While this model includes a handy solar charging feature – which extends the 955's battery life by an extra 49 hours – fitness expert Harry Bullmore described the watch in its basic iteration as the best Garmin device for cycling. In his review of Garmin watches, he wrote of the 955: "Once I strapped it to my wrist and wore it for just 24 hours, I was granted access to a whole host of numbers about recovery, health, training readiness, optimal training zones, stress levels and more."

Bobbi Brown deluxe size vitamin enriched face base, 100ml: Was £84, now £71.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

If you suffer from dehydrated skin and you’re fed up with foundation clinging to those pesky dry patches, it’s time to try Bobbi Brown’s vitamin-enriched face base. With a blend of vitamins, moisture and skin-nourishing ingredients, this buttery primer props up all manner of make-up with ease. No patchiness, no sinking into fine lines. When Olivia Perl tested the bestselling formula in her review, she said: “It’s hydrating, the scent is delicious, and it grips onto make-up better than lots of other primers.” And now you can spend less on this skin prep duo thanks to this 15 per cent reduction

Mac lustreglass sheer-shine lipstick: Was £25, now £21.25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

December may be party season, but once January rolls around, we tend to pare back our beauty looks in favour of timeless neutral lips and everyday matte eyeshadows. Of course, there are some make-up staples that lend themselves to both seasons seamlessly, and Mac's lustreglass lipstick is one such staple. Awarded the title of best nude in my lipstick guide, I recommended the formula to those prone to dryness, describing how they'd "enjoy having this formula on hand with its generous roster of hydration heroes, from hyaluronic acid and shea butter, to coconut oil and extra-virgin olive oil." You can now save 20 per cent on the nourishing colour (in all its shades) today.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £89, now £75.65, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Estée Lauder got ahead of the anti-ageing game with its advanced night repair serum, which launched in the early 80s – decades before the industry’s obsession with peptides and hyaluronic acid. The hard-working formula doesn’t come cheap, though, which is why this newly dropped discount is a welcome treat for anyone looking to save. When skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, she praised its performance, describing how it “helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin”. Pick up this beauty icon with a saving of more than £10 today.

Benefit rollin with benetint gift set: Was £32,50, now £21.66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

A lip stain is a girl's best friend when it comes to long-wearing make-up. A decent one will see you through full meals, hot drinks and several hours – and Benefit's benetint is certainly a top pick. In my guide to the best lip stains, I praised how the hero formula is surprisingly non-drying and withstood my breakfast and coffee without any noticeable fading. In this reduced gift set, you'll receive both the benetint stain and limited-edition beneglaze lip oil, alongside a beauty bag in which to store all your favourite products.

Nars laguna bronzing powder: Was £40, now £34, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Nars )

My favourite bronzer is discounted at Boots, taking £6 off. In my review of the Nars laguna bronzing powder I loved the tanned look it gave me, and found it blends like a dream while being buildable. Its creamy texture offers a natural glow or you can layer it up for a bolder bronze. This versatile buy is well worth snapping up for less right now.

Liz Earle cleanse and revitalise collection: Worth £69, now £33.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you’ve never used Liz Earle’s cleanse and polish, now could be the time to give it a try for less. Comprising eucalyptus, rosemary and nourishing cocoa butter, this hard-working formula tackles mascara and heavy make-up with ease. In fact, when beauty buff Ella Duggan put the face wash to the test in her guide to the best cleansers, she dubbed it the best for sensitive skin. “After use, skin felt fresh and rejuvenated, almost as if we had exfoliated,” she wrote. Now, the brand’s cleanser, toner and eye lotion are reduced at Boots.

Lancôme lash idôle make-up gift set: Worth £44, now £24.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If there was ever a product I’d replace immediately if I lost it, it’d be my Lancôme lash idôle mascara. In my guide to the best mascaras, I praised how it “helps to plump the curl” of your lashes and what’s more, this formula doesn’t budge even if you have shine-prone skin or oily eyelids. Together with the brand’s best-selling eye make-up remover and a travel-size kohl pencil, you’re certainly getting your money’s worth with this 44 per cent saving.

Marc Jacobs perfect eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £89, now £44.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A Marc Jacobs perfume is a staple in my fragrance library, and the great thing about this brand is the number of scents to suit every taste. If you value freshness, look to Marc Jacobs daisy. Meanwhile, those who enjoy a more gourmand aroma will see the appeal of the perfect eau de parfum, with its notes of almond and rhubarb. The fragrance is reduced by 50 per cent at Boots right now.

What deals can we expect in the Boots January sale?

While Boots tends to keep the specific deals in its January sales close to its chest until they launch, I’ve been writing about the event for years, so I’ve come to know what brands tend to get discounted. For starters, there are usually deals on Philips and Braun across IPL devices and epilators. If you’re expecting a little one in the New Year, I’ve become accustomed to spotting some pushchair deals during the Boots sale, with brands such as iCandy, Joie and Cybex taking part in years gone by. As for skincare and make-up, most big-name brands will be selling off seasonal gift sets, and the likes of Estee Lauder, Benefit, and Clinique will almost certainly make appearances.

When does the Boots January sale start?

The Boots January sale is a continuation of the retailer’s Boxing Day sale, which typically kicks off on Christmas Eve online and on 26 December in-store. But there is a difference between the two events, with the discounts normally racking up as we head into the new year. In previous years, the reductions have offered as much as 70 per cent off in the sale’s latter stage, and these offers have been known to extend through to the first few weeks of February, too.

Why you can trust us to find the best deals in the Boots January sale

Lucy Smith has been covering the January sales for half a decade and, in that time, has gained a breadth of knowledge on the topic – be it regarding the products that tend to feature or the brands to look to for the most lucrative deals.

Owing to the fact that she spends her days testing skincare, make-up, haircare, fragrance and body care, she’s aware of the standard pricing among key beauty products, such as the Dyson airwrap, LED masks and much more. This means she knows when she’s looking at a falsely advertised deal or, equally, a stellar saving. So you can trust her recommendations have been thoughtfully curated, and she will only recommend products and brands she rates or that have been praised by The Independent’s wider team of dedicated reviewers.

