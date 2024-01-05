Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dark mornings make it difficult to get out of bed each day. To make your morning routine a little easier, we’d recommend opting for the best sunrise alarm clocks. They light up slowly, mimicking a sunrise, so your body can wake up naturally and start producing the mood-improving hormone serotonin rather than the sleep hormone, melatonin. So as well as easing you into the day, you should wake in a better mood and have more energy.

Light-up alarm clocks have other benefits too. It’s thought around two million people in the UK suffer from SAD (seasonal affective disorder) and waking up to a simulated sunrise rather than a dark morning can make it easier to face the day ahead. Some of the clocks we tested can even be used at other times to provide an ongoing boost when it’s gloomy outside.

The clever clocks are also better for our health overall. Research by the National Institute of Industrial Health shows that being woken suddenly contributes to a higher blood pressure and heart rate compared to those who wake up in their own time, as a sunrise alarm clock will allow you to do each morning.

The sunrise function works similarly in all the clocks we tested, so it’s worth looking at extra features before deciding which one is the best suited to your needs. Some also mimic the sunset which can be useful if you struggle to sleep at night, while others have a radio or audible alarm which might suit those who are particularly heavy sleepers. All will wake you slowly and calmly on even the darkest day so you won’t need to dread winter mornings any longer.

How we tested

A selection of the best sunrise alarm clocks that we tested (Siobhan Grogan)

We ditched our usual alarm clock and tested each one of these in turn next to our bed over a month-long period. For each, we judged how easy it was to set up and programme, if there were any other useful functions and if it really did wake us gently from a deep sleep. All were tested on dark winter mornings when we were finding it particularly difficult to drag ourselves out of bed. We also considered how good (or otherwise) the clock or light looked on our bedside table and if we’d happily keep it there long-term.

The best sunrise alarm clocks for 2024 are: