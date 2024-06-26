Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

8 best summer perfumes for spritzing this sunny season

Whether you’re travelling to Positano or Cornwall, we have the scent of your season

Laura Capon
Freelance beauty editor
Wednesday 26 June 2024 15:41 BST
As well as new places, these summer scents can also convey nostalgia
As well as new places, these summer scents can also convey nostalgia (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

If you really want to find the best perfume this summer, you can’t just leave it to a last-minute airport job and with 2024’s newest launches hitting shelves, it’s time you did your research.

When we think of summer scents, we typically think of citrus and aqua notes, but there’s a fine line between smelling like the Algarve and smelling like the bathroom.

If you want your summer perfume to transport you, look no further than Jo Love’s new scent: with love from Positano. Not going abroad this summer? Jo Malone’s wood, sage and sea salt will blow the cobwebs off you in the same way those Cornish cliffs will.

As well as new places, these summer scents can also convey nostalgia and nothing is more nostalgic than the smell of Nivea sun cream, which has been bottled up into a perfume.

Alongside your favourites, I’ve also included some brands you won’t find in duty-free. DS & Durga’s Debaser has a cult following for a reason and DedCool’s red Dakota proves why they are the perfume brand to watch.

Keep reading for the summer scents to spritz this season.

Related stories

How I tested the best summer perfumes

I assessed how each scent lasted on the skin
I assessed how each scent lasted on the skin (Laura Capon )

As fresh scents aren’t known for their lasting power, I wore each of these perfumes for an entire day. Spraying both my skin and my clothes to see how many hours they lasted. Some, such as Nivea sun and Jo Malone, I’ve worn for years, but still repeated the same process to see how they compared to newer launches.

The best summer perfumes of 2024 are:

  • Best summer perfume overall – DS & Durga debaser: £155, Spacenk.com
  • Best budget summer perfume – Nivea sun eau de toilette: £36.21, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best gender-neutral summer perfume – Jo Malone wood sage and sea salt: £118, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best daytime scent – Aerin Mediterranean honeysuckle: £78.75, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best evening scent – Vyrao sun rae: £135, Spacenk.com

DS & Durga debaser

D.S & Durga best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Summer perfume overall
  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Key notes: Fig, bergamot, blond woods
  • Sizes: 10ml, 50ml, 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Gives a twist on the summer scent

By far the most unique summer perfume on this list and one that will make you want to explore the rest of the DS & Durga line. Described as “hot, humid and sexy”, the debaser perfume was inspired by nostalgic road trip summers around the New England Coast while listening to the Pixies on the car stereo. While my summers in Croydon recreation grounds can’t relate, they can appreciate this fig scent. On first spritz, the debaser perfume immediately takes you outside with its freshness – in a green, not citrus way. It’s weird to say, I know, but it almost smells wet. The sexiness comes when the fig takes over, followed by soft blonde woods and musk.

It evokes that endless summer feeling. Warm nights that mean you can stay outside for hours, slightly sweaty skin (in a hot way) and maybe even the hope of a cliched fling. This deserves five stars for taking a completely different approach, but still capturing all the summer feels. Not to mention is a fresh scent that lasts on the skin to the point I could still smell it on my T-shirt the next day.

  1. £155 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nivea sun eau de toilette

Nivea Sun best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Budget summer perfume
  • Type: Eau de toilette
  • Key notes: Solar, green, powder
  • Sizes: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Nostalgia in a bottle
  • Take note
    • Zero staying power

Nivea sun may be the cheapest on the list by far, but it’s the one that truly does capture the real essence of summer. To me, it’s as much a perfume, as it is a mood enhancer and come summer, I spray it with the same enthusiasm as I do my nephew’s Nerf super soaker water gun.

The smell is literally Nivea’s signature sun cream, which is as much the scent of summer as it is a nostalgia weapon. For me, visceral memories of carefree childhood holidays come flooding back, along with images of my nan in her apartment in Malaga.

To me, this perfume does get five out of five, but to you, I can’t score it that way because the simple fact is, it does not last. There is zero staying power here beyond an hour’s wear, which for any other £40 perfume, would be a complete fail. Thankfully, for Nivea however, the joy of spritzing this never gets old.

  1. £37 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Jo Malone wood sage & sea salt

Jo Malone best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Gender-neutral summer perfume
  • Type: Eau de cologne
  • Key notes: Solar, green, powder
  • Sizes: 30ml, 50ml, 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • The smell of the English Coast bottled

This is somewhat of a rediscovery for me this summer and now we’re reacquainted, I’m telling you, this should be a staple for everyone having a UK staycation.

Perfume descriptions are often ridiculous, but Jo Malone perfectly captured wood sage and sea salt: “Breathe in the bracing air of the British coast”. This is the ice bath of summer scents and I love to liberally spray it on those mornings when the sun is streaming in and you’re eager to get out into the great outdoors.

In my opinion, this is the most gender-neutral scent on this list. It holds up a good few hours – I don’t mind losing a few for that freshness. I do, however, hate that it makes me rage for failing (once again) to book a summer Cornwall break.

  1. £118 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Bvlgari allegra chill and sole eau de perfume

Bvlgari best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Fresh scent
  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Key notes: Neroli, orange blossom, petitgrain
  • Sizes: 50ml, 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Smells as pretty as the bottle
    • Fairly strong for such a fresh scent

If the sparkle of the sun shining on the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean had a smell, this perfume would surely be it. Newly released in 2024, Bvlgari’s allegra chill and sole is so fresh that one spray makes you instantly feel lighter, brighter and airer. Even better, it’s a crispness that lingers, which is rare for summer scents.

The blend of neroli, lemon, orange blossom and petitgrain makes it smell as pretty as the pink and blue bottle looks and for such a fresh scent, it’s fairly strong (two squirts maximum for me). Like all summer perfumes, it does lack lasting power, but it will see you through the day before requiring a top-up for your evening activities.

  1. £149 from Harrods.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dedcool red Dakota

Dedcool best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Value for money
  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Key notes: Amber, clementine, gardenia
  • Sizes: 15ml, 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • A summer skin scent
    • Warm and comforting

Before SpaceNK got its hands on it and we could finally buy the brand in the UK, I walked the streets of New York and Los Angeles, desperately hunting down DedCool’s iconic xtra milk skin scent. On one of my failed attempts, I found the hand wash in red Dakota instead and honestly, I don’t ever want to buy another brand again. Thankfully, red Dakota also comes in perfume form, so I no longer have to sniff my hands to get my fix.

Out of all the scents on this list, this, to me, is the warmest and most comforting. That’s because of the middle woody, amber notes, with the hit of summer coming before thanks to clementine and gardenia. I don’t want a summer of adventure when I spray this, I want a summer of all the best parts, with none of the scariness of change that September brings. I’m talking about the holiday with your best friends where you barely leave the villa, the nights where you stay up in the garden talking till the early hours and the days where every dinner is an impromptu barbecue.

  1. £71 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

By Kilian sunkissed goddess

Kilian best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Evening summer scent
  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Key notes: Coconut, cedarwood
  • Size: 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • Smells like an expensive holiday

By Kilian is the brand best known for being Rihanna’s favourite perfume, and I think you won’t be disappointed with sunkissed goddess. It’s exactly how I imagine a very sexy, beautifully dressed woman (with a lot of disposable income) would smell. Picture Amal Clooney getting ready for dinner in her Lake Como villa.

This is a more grown-up summer scent than Bvlgari’s chill and sole perfume, despite the creamy coconut and vanilla. That’s because it dries down to an almost powdery finish, which cuts through the sweetness. To me, this is a real neck nuzzler of a scent. Whether you’re wearing it or someone else, you keep wanting to go back for a whiff. Luckily then, this is another one on the list that has good staying power.

  1. £220 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Aerin mediterranean honeysuckle

Aerin best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Daytime summer scent
  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Key notes: Honeysuckle, lily of the valley, grapefruit
  • Size: 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • Subtle yet addictive
  • Take note
    • Only lasts a few hours

Another scent inspired by the Mediterranean, but somehow smells completely different. I don’t actually get that vibe from it, not that I’m complaining because I haven’t stopped thinking about this perfume since I first sprayed it.

It’s described as a floral citrus, but it’s the latter part I’m missing. Instead, to me, it smells like a bright, clean, fresh summer scent. Think washing that’s dried on the line for once.

While the grapefruit, bergamot and orange don’t really come through, the honeysuckle, lily of the valley and gardenia do and that’s coming from someone who is not a fan of floral scents. There is one downside, like many of these fresh scents, it only lingers for a few hours.

  1. £78 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vyrao sun rae

Vyrao best summer perfumes indybest
  • Best: Spicy summer scent
  • Type: Eau de parfum
  • Key notes: Lemon, ginger, cardamon
  • Size: 30ml, 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • Fiery, spicy scent
    • Ideal if you want a twist on classic citrus

If you like a little more zing in your summer scent, and by zing I mean spice, this is the one to pick. I’d describe Vyrao’s sun rae by saying it’s the perfume I can picture Phoebe from Friends wearing when New York hits that summer heat. Lemon gives it an initial fresh summery scent, but there’s also turmeric root, ginger, black pepper and cardamom. It’s different from other citrus scents, in a spicy way.

As the spiciness wears away, you’re left with sandalwood, amber and musk, all giving an enveloping, beautiful warm skin smell. If you’re tired of generic summer scents or want a twist on the classic citrus, this is one to add to your list.

  1. £135 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Summer perfumes

There’s so much more to summer scents than those generic Noughties coconut ones I grew up with – I love how brands, such as DedCool and DS & Durga are shaking up the genre. While all these scents require at least an evening top-up, some, including Nivea, disappear far quicker than others. However, the feeling just one spritz gives me makes it worth the money. Bear that longevity in mind when shopping and layer your scents with the accompanying body lotion or shower gel, if you want to make them stretch. DS & Durga’s debaser

For more fragrance inspiration, check out our roundup of the best perfumes for women

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
TUI Discount Code
£300 off a 7 night stay with the deal of the week - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in