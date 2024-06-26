8 best summer perfumes for spritzing this sunny season

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you really want to find the best perfume this summer, you can’t just leave it to a last-minute airport job and with 2024’s newest launches hitting shelves, it’s time you did your research.

When we think of summer scents, we typically think of citrus and aqua notes, but there’s a fine line between smelling like the Algarve and smelling like the bathroom.

If you want your summer perfume to transport you, look no further than Jo Love’s new scent: with love from Positano. Not going abroad this summer? Jo Malone’s wood, sage and sea salt will blow the cobwebs off you in the same way those Cornish cliffs will.

As well as new places, these summer scents can also convey nostalgia and nothing is more nostalgic than the smell of Nivea sun cream, which has been bottled up into a perfume.

Alongside your favourites, I’ve also included some brands you won’t find in duty-free. DS & Durga’s Debaser has a cult following for a reason and DedCool’s red Dakota proves why they are the perfume brand to watch.

Keep reading for the summer scents to spritz this season.

How I tested the best summer perfumes

open image in gallery I assessed how each scent lasted on the skin ( Laura Capon )

As fresh scents aren’t known for their lasting power, I wore each of these perfumes for an entire day. Spraying both my skin and my clothes to see how many hours they lasted. Some, such as Nivea sun and Jo Malone, I’ve worn for years, but still repeated the same process to see how they compared to newer launches.

The best summer perfumes of 2024 are: