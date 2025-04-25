Jump to content
Chanel’s new perfume was eight years in the making – and I tried it first

It’s Chanel’s first foray with raspberry

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 25 April 2025 14:40 BST
The scent is a new fruity take on the brand's existing repertoire of chance perfumes
The scent is a new fruity take on the brand's existing repertoire of chance perfumes (Chanel/iStock/The Independent)

Chanel is one of the biggest perfume houses on the planet. With more than 40 women’s fragrances under its belt, Chanel’s prestigious aromas are a masterclass in sophisticated and elegant scenting.

After eight years in the shadows, the brand has finally extended its fragrance line with the UK launch of an addition to the chance collection. Introducing: chance eau splendide (£109, Boots.com).

While Chanel has dipped its toes into fruity fragrances before with chance eau tendre’s grape-quince accord and No. 1 de Chanel’s red-berry notes, eau splendide will be the brand’s first raspberry perfume. Chanel markets the fragrance as a combination of raspberry zing with rose, violet, iris and geranium, albeit grounded in cedar-musk warmth.

Chanel says this bright and delicate fruity-floral draws influence from the words of Coco Chanel: “Luck is my soul.” Like most fragrance marketing, that’s a little vague. It doesn’t offer much insight into whether or not this scent lives up to the hype, so I had to get my hands on the fragrance for myself. After an early preview of the perfume, here are my honest thoughts on Chanel’s first perfume in nearly a decade.

How I tested

I attended the eau splendide pop-up, open to the public as of 25 April
I attended the eau splendide pop-up, open to the public as of 25 April (Lucy Smith)

After speaking with Chanel representatives at a preview of the brand’s ‘Chance Street’ pop-up, I compared the eau splendide marketing with the results of a full day’s real-world testing. Following the brand’s advice, I spritzed the eau de parfum inside my clothing and onto the base and nape of the neck, applying it around 9am and paying attention to its staying power as the day wore on. I noted any changes as the fragrance settled and reflected on any differences between the scents on paper and how they actually smelled on my skin. Here’s how I got on.

As well as being The Independent’s resident Marc Jacobs perfume expert, I’m currently in the process of reviewing more than 20 popular eaux de parfum and eaux de toilette for an upcoming IndyBest guide. As for Chanel, I’ve spoken to the brand’s fragrance expert at Harrods’ salon de parfums boutique and have written about its other beauty best-sellers, including the les beiges bronzing cream. Now, after years of wearing Chanel’s chance eau fraîche EDP, I took an early look at the all-new eau splendide iteration.

Chanel chance eau splendide

chanel chance eau splendide review indybest
  • Notes from brand: Raspberry, rose, violet, iris, geranium, cedar-musk
  • Real-world notes: Fresh melon, boiled sweets, powder, violets
  • Sizes: 50ml, 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Settles down to a delicate, feminine scent
    • Summery
    • Unique and unlike other Chanel fragrances
  • Take note
    • Staying power isn't as impressive as other Chanel EDPs
    • Intially very sweet

As someone who has adored Chanel’s chance perfumes in all their variations, I was more than excited to give the new eau splendide eau de parfum a whirl. However, my first impression wasn’t positive.

It is, of course, subjective, but I found the initial sweetness completely overpowering, like boiled sweets. Lots of readers will adore that – if you like a sweet scent, you’ll enjoy the fruity top notes – but others might find it a little sickly at first. It’s also, frankly, a little generic. Fragrance obsessives like me will note that it initially smells like Marc Jacobs daisy ever so fresh (£73.60, Boots.com).

However, I think that eau splendide comes into its own once it dries down on the skin. This takes a few minutes, but bear with it and you’ll be left with a warm and sunny violet scent to match the liquid’s lilac hue. Ironically, this process mimics the brand messaging: Chanel invites you to ‘take a chance’ on eau splendide.

Those instant top notes are punchy with both the sugary sweet and tart components of the raspberry. As it melds with the oils and warmth of your skin, the aroma transforms with the cedar and florals sprouting to the surface, making for a more complex and distinctive finish. I grew to love the subtle fruity whiffs as the day wore on.

chanel chance eau splendide review indybest
The perfume is housed in the chance collection's signature cube-topped bottle (Lucy Smith)

After a few hours, it’s unique, too. It might start out a little basic, but it develops a fascinating complexity as it dries. I’ve tried plenty of Chanel scents over the years, and this is a real departure from the brand. I think it’s the first time they’ve led with fruit scents rather than florals. It doesn’t smell like anything else they’ve made.

That said, eau splendide doesn’t have the staying power of its siblings, such as Chanel chance eau tendre (£92.65, Boots.com). In fact, it’s comparable to a skin scent like Glossier you (£70, Glossier.com) and enhances rather than masks your natural aroma. In this way, it lends itself to daytime wear and, with the brightness of the raspberry and florals, is a perfect spring and summer scent.

The verdict: Chanel chance eau splendide

While I didn’t like Chanel’s chance eau splendide at first, it settled onto my skin beautifully and complemented my natural scent well. As with most Chanel scents, this is fairly expensive, but it’s also unique. It’s entirely different from Chanel’s existing fragrances; if you’re one of many people who recoil from Chanel No.5, this could reset your opinion on the brand.

It won’t work if you need something potent. If you want to wear this all day, you’ll need to top up. However, I found the magic of eau splendide lay in its subleties. Why not take a chance?

