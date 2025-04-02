Best perfume deals to save money on your signature scent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A good perfume is the cherry on top of a chic outfit and glam makeup. Whether you’re a vanilla girl or a sucker for a rose scent, a simple spritz of the pulse points can elevate your mood for the day or night ahead. Unfortunately, these fragrances can come at quite a cost, especially if you want the staying power of an eau de parfum. It can be hard to justify the financial outlay amid the rising costs of, well, just about everything.

Thankfully, some of the most popular perfumes are on sale from time to time – and that’s what I’m here for. As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I’m constantly browsing the latest and greatest in makeup, skincare, and, you guessed it, fragrance. That means I’m on top of the best deals week in, week out, so you can secure those lucrative savings.

Whether you want a spritz of Chanel or a waft of Lancôme, I’ll update this guide with my top reductions every month. Read on for April’s perfume picks, including Mugler, Marc Jacobs and more.

The best perfume deals for April 2025 in the UK are

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £62.50, now £39.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lucy Smith )

I’ve tested all the Marc Jacobs Daisy scents, and this eau de toilette stood out for its incredible versatility. Whether day or night, summer or winter, this fragrance works for any occasion. The blend of fresh, zesty berries and soft florals like violet and jasmine gives it a clean, uplifting feel, while the subtle sandalwood base adds a touch of warmth. I was impressed by its lasting power, staying fresh for several hours. It’s almost 40 per cent off, so it’s a good time to grab it.

open image in gallery ( The Fragrance Shop )

Now 30 per cent off, Yves Saint Laurent’s black opium extreme elevates the brand’s original black opium fragrance with a deeper, bolder twist. Perfect for those who want a fragrance that truly stands out, it strikes a captivating balance between sweet, fruity notes of pear, mandarin, and cherry and the warm, comforting depth of black coffee, vanilla, and patchouli. The addition of orange blossom and jasmine in the heart brings a floral elegance, adding a sophisticated contrast to the rich base. Encased in a sleek, stylish bottle, this fragrance is ideal for evening wear or special occasions, offering an unforgettable, luxurious scent.

open image in gallery ( Gucci )

Gucci bamboo is a captivating and elegant fragrance. The rich sandalwood and grey amber bring maturity, while the sweet touch of Tahitian vanilla creates a smooth, comforting feel. Floral notes of Casablanca lily, orange blossom, and ylang-ylang round off the scent with a hint of femininity for a lasting impression.

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Chloé’s atelier des fleurs iris is a fragrance that effortlessly combines freshness with warmth, offering a scent that’s both vibrant and comforting. Its natural composition makes it a truly indulgent experience, with no artificial colourings or filters. The blend of bright bergamot, blackcurrant, and floral notes of iris and rose is complemented by a grounding base of sandalwood and musk, creating a captivating, long-lasting scent. Whether you’re looking to elevate your everyday or make a statement on special occasions, this fragrance is an enviable choice – and with £98 off, it's an irresistible offer.

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Mugler alien goddess delivers a radiant scent that stands out among the same old boring floral notes. The fragrance opens with coconut water and bergamot, immediately creating a refreshing first impression. The heart reveals floral notes of jasmine and heliotrope, adding a touch of elegance. As it settles, the warm richness of bourbon vanilla and cashmeran forms the base, giving the fragrance a deep, sensual finish. Alien goddess is just the ticket for those seeking a memorable, luminous scent.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Our team covers everything from the Black Friday sales to Amazon’s Prime Day reductions by monitoring the day-to-day price of our favourite tested products, including the most popular perfumes. That means that the team and I know which discounts are actually worth your while, as well as the ones that are falsely inflated. When it comes to the perfumes I recommend, our team have either tested them or accrued a good level of trust with the brand from reviewing other products – so you can rest assured we’re only providing you with the very best suggestions.

