Compared with shampoos and conditioners, you may not put as much thought into body wash. But after testing dozens, it’s clear not all are created equal.

The best body washes don’t just cleanse your skin, they elevate your shower routine. Whether you’re after a hydrating hit for dry skin, a fragrance that lingers like perfume, or a bottle that does good for the planet as well as your body, there’s a formula out there that fits every brief.

To find a great body wash, texture matters – from silky oils to rich creams and foamy gels, different consistencies offer different perks, whether you’re after indulgent nourishment or a squeaky-clean, post-gym refresh. Then you’ll want to consider ingredients. Hydrating heroes such as glycerin, ceramides, and aloe vera help soothe parched skin. But gentle exfoliants, such as AHA (alpha hydroxyl acid) or salicylic acid, can help tackle texture or keratosis pilaris. Don’t forget scent. Whether you’re into spa-like serenity or tropical escapism, the right fragrance can linger on skin long after the steam clears.

Over weeks of testing, I’ve scrubbed, lathered and sniffed a range of body washes to find the best of the best.

How I tested

I put each product to the test for multiple weeks ( Ella Duggan )

To find the best body washes, I put each product through its paces over several weeks, using them as part of my daily routine (and occasionally twice a day when gym sessions or heat waves called for it). I paid close attention to how each formula felt on the skin, whether it delivered on its promised benefits, and, crucially, how my skin felt after stepping out of the shower.

Lather, texture and scent were also considered. I noted how well each product foamed, whether a little went a long way, and how the smell lingered. I also considered the packaging (bonus points for pumps and eco credentials), value for money, and whether the formula felt like a daily essential or an indulgent treat.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ella Duggan has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics, from the best cleansers to sulphate-free shampoos. For each article, she rigorously tests products, from high street staples to high-end heroes, offering her honest opinions and highlighting products that show efficiency, longevity, quality ingredients, and great value for money.

The best body washes for 2025 are: