Lather up with our favourite formulas for every skin type, scent pr eference and budget
Compared with shampoos and conditioners, you may not put as much thought into body wash. But after testing dozens, it’s clear not all are created equal.
The best body washes don’t just cleanse your skin, they elevate your shower routine. Whether you’re after a hydrating hit for dry skin, a fragrance that lingers like perfume, or a bottle that does good for the planet as well as your body, there’s a formula out there that fits every brief.
To find a great body wash, texture matters – from silky oils to rich creams and foamy gels, different consistencies offer different perks, whether you’re after indulgent nourishment or a squeaky-clean, post-gym refresh. Then you’ll want to consider ingredients. Hydrating heroes such as glycerin, ceramides, and aloe vera help soothe parched skin. But gentle exfoliants, such as AHA (alpha hydroxyl acid) or salicylic acid, can help tackle texture or keratosis pilaris. Don’t forget scent. Whether you’re into spa-like serenity or tropical escapism, the right fragrance can linger on skin long after the steam clears.
Over weeks of testing, I’ve scrubbed, lathered and sniffed a range of body washes to find the best of the best.
To find the best body washes, I put each product through its paces over several weeks, using them as part of my daily routine (and occasionally twice a day when gym sessions or heat waves called for it). I paid close attention to how each formula felt on the skin, whether it delivered on its promised benefits, and, crucially, how my skin felt after stepping out of the shower.
Lather, texture and scent were also considered. I noted how well each product foamed, whether a little went a long way, and how the smell lingered. I also considered the packaging (bonus points for pumps and eco credentials), value for money, and whether the formula felt like a daily essential or an indulgent treat.
Ella Duggan has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics, from the best cleansers to sulphate-free shampoos. For each article, she rigorously tests products, from high street staples to high-end heroes, offering her honest opinions and highlighting products that show efficiency, longevity, quality ingredients, and great value for money.
Method’s body wash is a great everyday option. The fresh, comforting scents stand out, and the lightweight lather spreads easily, especially when used with a loofah.
This formula promises to refresh and hydrate, and while it certainly left my skin feeling clean, invigorated and soft to the touch, those with dry skin might still want to follow up with a moisturiser.
I appreciated the different scent options, too – I loved the freshness of ‘wind down’ and the comforting sweetness of ‘simply nourish’. At 532ml, the bottle is a generous size, making this body wash great value for money and a top choice overall.
This hydrating body wash is a standout for anyone with dry or sensitive skin. The texture is so creamy, it feels more like a moisturiser, creating a rich, bubbly lather that’s instantly soothing.
Formulated to cleanse and moisturise, it’s also designed to support the skin barrier. After just a week, my skin felt noticeably softer and more hydrated, with no dryness or tightness after showering.
The scent is subtle and comforting, like clean sheets or baby powder – nothing fancy, but exactly what you want after a long, hot day. At 450ml, the bottle is a generous size for the price, too. If you’re after a no-fuss, deeply hydrating body wash that genuinely delivers, this one’s hard to beat.
Aesop has long been the gold standard in the world of luxury body care, and this product continues that tradition, with a few caveats. From the moment it hits your palm, it feels different from your typical body wash. Its thick, indulgent texture doesn’t lather up as easily as lighter gels, and I found myself using a generous amount just to get full coverage.
That said, it looks like it belongs in a high-end spa, and it smells divine: warm, aromatic, and utterly transportive, conjuring up images of sleek hotel bathrooms and exclusive retreats. The scent lingers for hours on skin and in the bathroom.
The texture felt buttery and creamy, and after consistent use, I noticed my skin felt noticeably softer, making this a win for those seeking hydration in their daily routine. However, the steep price point and the amount needed per wash mean it’s not the most cost-effective option, making this body wash more of a luxury treat than an everyday option.
This formula feels like skincare disguised as a shower gel. Complete with AHAs, glycerin and a ceramide complex, it aims to exfoliate while boosting hydration. It works to improve the appearance of uneven skin tone and texture as well as hyperpigmentation, while replenishing the natural microbiome. After two weeks of regular use, I noticed a real improvement in my keratosis pilaris bumps, which are often worsened by dehydration, something this wash actively helps to avoid.
The texture of the body wash is silky, and a little goes a long way. It may be on the pricey side. But, its effective ingredients are more commonly found in top skincare serums, so I think the price can be justified. I also loved the ease of the pump dispenser, although the top did pop off when I dropped the bottle, so butterfingers beware.
The scent is almost non-existent, which will be a bonus for some people, but I would have liked a little more citrus to lift the experience. All in all, though, this is a no-nonsense, skin-focused body wash that delivers real results.
The brand has a range of body washes, each focusing on different skincare concerns, such as sensitive skin (£12, Spacenk.com) and hydration (£12, Spacenk.com).
If you’re after a body wash that’s kind to skin and the planet, this is a solid pick. I’ve been using it for years, and it’s still one of my go-tos. Made with natural fragrance and essential oils, it’s vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and free from parabens. It’s gentle, non-drying, and leaves skin feeling clean and soft.
A little goes a long way: one squeeze onto a loofah creates masses of long-lasting lather, making this bottle great value for money. The formula also doubles as a relaxing bubble bath, where the soothing lavender and geranium scent really shines. This is a dependable staple for anyone after a natural wash that works.
The fragrance is subtle, calming, and natural, far from the artificial overload of some body washes. If lavender and geranium aren’t to your liking, there are plenty of other lovely scents in the range, too.
There’s no denying Elemis knows how to do luxury, and this shower cream is no exception. With a rich consistency and a heady, indulgent scent that blends Tahitian monoi oil, frangipani and tiare flowers, using this formula felt like stepping into a tropical spa.
Texture-wise, this is a shower cream that is thick, silky, and instantly softening. It doesn’t lather up into big, foamy bubbles unless you use a generous amount, which, given the price tag, makes it more of a luxury than a daily essential. It’s gentle on the skin, doesn’t strip away natural oils, and leaves you feeling moisturised and pampered. That sweet scent also lingers on the skin for several hours. It’s definitely not the best value option on the list, but for those days when your skin (or your soul) needs a pick-me-up, this is a treat worth reaching for.
This refillable body wash is a brilliant pick. The biodegradable, refillable packaging is not only eco-friendly but genuinely chic, with dozens of colours and pattern options to suit any bathroom. Plus, the fuss-free subscription model means you’re never caught short.
Packaging aside, the formula is vegan-friendly and packed with skin-boosting ingredients, such as aloe vera, probiotics, and gentle surfactants. It lathers up beautifully, with a texture that’s thick, bubbly, and indulgent. The scents are seriously impressive, too, lingering in the air. The grapefruit and mandarin ‘energise’ is a zesty wake-up call that’s perfect for morning showers, while the vanilla and coconut option is a comforting choice. Whichever you choose, the fragrance fills the bathroom in all the right ways.
I felt squeaky clean after use, making it a top pick for summer showers when you want a feel fresh. It may not be the richest when it comes to moisturising, but for a feel-good, environmentally friendly option that still delivers on experience, Wild is a great pick.
I’ve always had a bit of a love-hate relationship with shower oils. While I’m drawn to the idea of a hydrating cleanse that leaves a silky finish, too often, I find they slip and slide down the drain before I’ve had the chance to lather up. However, Sol de Janeiro’s delícia drench promises a nourishing, oil-meets-gel cleanse with a longer-lasting impact, and I found it delivered.
The texture hits a sweet spot: looser than your usual body wash but with enough grip to lather richly without sliding straight down the drain. Packed with hydrating ingredients such as cacay oil (a gentle, retinol-rich oil), pracaxi oil (rich in fatty acids) and squalane (for skin barrier support), it left my skin soft and moisturised.
The fragrance, however, is the real headline. Dubbed ‘cheirosa 59’, it’s intensely sweet, warm and tropical. It’s great if you love a bold sugary scent that lasts all day. My only gripe is that the round bottle, while chic, quickly turns slippery in wet hands.
This body wash felt like a treat every time I stepped into the shower. Yes, this bottle is on the pricey side, but everything about it screams premium, from the sleek bottle to the luxe, spa-like formula.
The irresistible bluebell and wild strawberry scent is bright, floral and fruity in a way that feels fresh and grown-up rather than sweet and sickly. The fragrance lingers subtly on the skin and doubles beautifully if you layer it with the matching perfume (£140, Moltonbrown.co.uk).
Formulated with hydrating glycerin, it lathers into rich, silky bubbles that feel nourishing rather than drying. This formula also gets bonus points for the fact that it makes for an indulgent bubble bath. It would make a great gift for a loved one (or you can just treat yourself).
If you struggle with dry, bumpy skin or keratosis pilaris, this gentle exfoliating cleanser is a game-changer. I used it on my face and body, and within a week, I noticed smoother skin and improved texture, especially on the backs of my arms.
Formulated with salicylic acid to exfoliate and ceramides to restore the skin barrier, it leaves you feeling clean without any tightness or irritation. However, it may cause initial dryness, so it's advisable to follow up with a moisturiser. It’s completely fragrance-free, a bonus for sensitive skin, though I did miss enjoying a nice scent while showering.
It may not be fancy or feel particularly special while you’re using it, but it works, making it one of the most effective body skincare products I’ve tested.
After lathering my way through myriad body washes, Method’s takes the top spot. It smells delicious, feels fresh, and comes in a generously sized bottle that offers real value. If you’re shopping on a budget, Dove’s essential care body wash is the most affordable of the bunch, and it punches well above its price point. Made with natural ingredients, it’s gentle, long-lasting, and even doubles as a bubble bath.
On the luxe end of the spectrum, I was smitten with both Molton Brown’s bluebell and wild strawberry and Aesop’s eleos body wash. The former is a sensory dream – bright, fresh, and perfect for gifting – while the latter wraps you in warm, spa-like fragrance and leaves skin buttery soft.
