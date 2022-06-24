When it comes to removing makeup at the end of a long day, there’s no better product to use than a cleansing oil. Designed to effectively dissolve every last scrap of foundation, mascara, eyeshadow, along with everything else (like pollution and general dirt) that’s collected on your face, a good cleansing oil will leave your skin feeling refreshed, nourished and ready for the next few steps of your nighttime routine.

For anybody new to cleansing oils, they’re best used as the first step in a double cleansing regime (which is the notion of doing two cleanses in the evening – the first to remove makeup and sunscreen, the second to actually cleanse skin) rather than being used as a standalone product.

Unlike other cleansers, oils are much more gentle: they get to work straight away and the texture of them means you’ll never have to tug at or unnecessarily stretch your skin. Instead, they have a satisfying slip that makes light work of getting rid of even the heaviest of makeup.

It’s worth noting that cleansing oils are best used when they’re applied directly onto dry skin, and then once you’ve massaged it in, you can add a bit of water to emulsify the formula – something which, in some formulas, will transform it into a milky cleanser. Then once you’re done, you can either rinse off using lukewarm water or use a soft flannel or muslin cloth depending on your personal preference, before moving onto your second cleanse.

Most cleansing oils are suitable for all skin types (yep, even if you have oily skin) and most have added skincare benefits to boot. Keep scrolling to discover our pick of the best in cleansing class.

How we tested

Each of these cleansing oils has been tested over a number of weeks, each one used to remove our tester’s makeup and sunscreen at the end of the day. We’ve taken into consideration ease of use, price point, whether it leaves any residue on skin and also whether or not it stings when using it to remove mascara and other eye makeup.

The best cleansing oils for 2022 are:

Best overall – Tatcha the camelia cleansing oil: £45, Spacenk.com

Best for sensitive skin – Pai light work rosehip cleansing oil: £33, Paiskincare.com

– Pai light work rosehip cleansing oil: £33, Paiskincare.com Best for dry skin – Medik8 lipid-balance cleansing oil: £29, Medik8.com

Best for dry skin – Medik8 lipid-balance cleansing oil: £29, Medik8.com

– Caudalie vinoclean makeup removing cleansing oil: £19, Lookfantastic.com Best for removing heavy makeup – Mac Cosmetics cleanse off oil: £24, Maccosmetics.co.uk

Best for face and body – Cerave hydrating foaming oil cleanser: £12.50, Boots.com

– Cerave hydrating foaming oil cleanser: £12.50, Boots.com Best for removing eye makeup – The Body Shop camomile dissolve the day make-up cleansing oil: £10, Thebodyshop.com

Best lightweight formula – Clarins total cleansing oil: £24, Clarins.co.uk

– Clarins total cleansing oil: £24, Clarins.co.uk Best glow-giving formula – Bobbi Brown soothing cleansing oil: £35, Bobbibrown.co.uk