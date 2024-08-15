Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

We’d argue there’s nothing more relaxing than removing your make-up at the end of a long day, and what better way to do so than with an indulgent cleansing balm? Best applied to dry skin and massaged until it melts down to an oil, cleansing balms can also emulsify into a milky consistency to disrupt perfectly applied waterproof mascara, full-coverage foundation, bold lipstick and much more.

Not only do cleansing balms ensure make-up removal is speedy, they are much healthier for the skin than tugging on your face with a wipe, not to mention a million times more relaxing, providing an opportunity for a spot of facial massage in the process.

The most typical format is a solid balm that transforms into a silky soft oil when warmed on contact with skin, although, a handful of brands have created more fluid formulas that are housed in tubes rather than traditional plastic and glass pots.

Once your make-up is an oily mess, you can simply swipe it off with a damp, lukewarm flannel, before following up with the rest of your skincare routine, or with a second round of cleansing with a milk, gel or creamy face wash.

While almost all cleansing balms have a luxurious feel, the price tags vary massively, with plenty of options available for less than £15 or upwards of £50. Therefore, our beauty experts were keen to put as many as possible through their paces, to discover which ones are worth your money, melt make-up with ease, and leave skin thoroughly cleansed.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried myriad cleansing balms for this review ( The Independent/Louise Whitbread )

Each of the cleansing balms included here was incorporated into our daily night-time routine, to test how effective each formula was at removing make-up. The products were rated on efficacy, how they left skin feeling, scent and value for money.

The best cleansing balms for 2024 are: