9 best cleansing balms to remove make-up and nourish skin

Melt the day away, without stripping or drying out skin

Lucy Partington,Louise Whitbread
Thursday 15 August 2024 15:41 BST
We rated each cleanser on efficacy, scent and value for money
We rated each cleanser on efficacy, scent and value for money (The Independent/Louise Whitbread )
Our Top Picks

We’d argue there’s nothing more relaxing than removing your make-up at the end of a long day, and what better way to do so than with an indulgent cleansing balm? Best applied to dry skin and massaged until it melts down to an oil, cleansing balms can also emulsify into a milky consistency to disrupt perfectly applied waterproof mascara, full-coverage foundation, bold lipstick and much more.

Not only do cleansing balms ensure make-up removal is speedy, they are much healthier for the skin than tugging on your face with a wipe, not to mention a million times more relaxing, providing an opportunity for a spot of facial massage in the process.

The most typical format is a solid balm that transforms into a silky soft oil when warmed on contact with skin, although, a handful of brands have created more fluid formulas that are housed in tubes rather than traditional plastic and glass pots.

Once your make-up is an oily mess, you can simply swipe it off with a damp, lukewarm flannel, before following up with the rest of your skincare routine, or with a second round of cleansing with a milk, gel or creamy face wash.

While almost all cleansing balms have a luxurious feel, the price tags vary massively, with plenty of options available for less than £15 or upwards of £50. Therefore, our beauty experts were keen to put as many as possible through their paces, to discover which ones are worth your money, melt make-up with ease, and leave skin thoroughly cleansed.

How we tested

Our tester tried myriad cleansing balms for this review
Our tester tried myriad cleansing balms for this review (The Independent/Louise Whitbread)

Each of the cleansing balms included here was incorporated into our daily night-time routine, to test how effective each formula was at removing make-up. The products were rated on efficacy, how they left skin feeling, scent and value for money.

The best cleansing balms for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Naturium purple ginseng cleansing balm: £21, Spacenk.com
  • Best budget buy – Elf holy hydration! makeup melting cleansing balm: £10.93, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best luxury cleansing balm – Reome three suns balm: £55, Spacenk.com
  • Best for glowing skin – Wildsmith Skin active repair nourishing cleansing balm: £55, Libertylondon.com
  • Best for dull skin – Beauty of Joseon radiance cleansing balm: £16.37, Amazon.co.uk

Naturium purple ginseng cleansing balm

Naturium best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Key ingredients: Purple ginseng and linoleic-rich oils
  • Size: 88ml
  • Why we love it
    • Silky soft
    • Lightweight
    • Fragrance-free
  • Take note
    • No luxury scent
  1.  £21 from Spacenk.com
Elf holy hydration! makeup melting cleansing balm

ELF best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides
  • Size: 110g
  • Why we love it
    • Super affordable
    • Nourishing ingredients
  1.  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
Farmacy Beauty green clean makeup meltaway cleansing balm

Farmacy best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: For heavy make-up
  • Key ingredients: Moringa extract, papaya enzymes and sunflower and ginger root oils
  • Size: 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • Skin feels hydrated and nourished
    • Leaves skin with a healthy glow
  1.  £24 from Amazon.co.uk
Muihood good chi cleansing balm

Muihood best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: For dull and congested skin
  • Key ingredients: Soybean oil, goji berry and ginseng
  • Size: 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious
    • Suitable for all skin types
  • Take note
    • Heavy jar
    • On the pricier side
  1.  £33 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Reome three suns balm

Reome best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: Luxury cleansing balm
  • Key ingredients: 12 biotech actives, sea mineral water and bamboo silk
  • Size: 110ml
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight and fluid
    • Can be used morning and night
  • Take note
    • Pricey
  1.  £55 from Spacenk.com
Superdrug B. melting cleansing balm

Superdrug best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: For dry skin
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter
  • Size: 65g
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Fuss-free formula
  • Take note
    • Can leave behind a residue if not rinsed off properly
  1.  £9 from Superdrug.com
Wildsmith Skin active repair nourishing cleansing balm

Wildsmith Skin best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: For glowing skin
  • Key ingredients: Sweet almond oil, shea butter and argan oil
  • Size: 100ml
  • Why we love it
    • Super luxurious
    • Buttery soft
  • Take note
    • Pricey
  1.  £55 from Libertylondon.com
Beauty of Joseon radiance cleansing balm

Beauty of Joseon best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: For dull skin
  • Key ingredients: Rice bran and grain extracts
  • Size: 80g
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t strip skin
    • Fragrance-free
  1.  £16 from Amazon.co.uk
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm

Elemis best cleansing balms review indybest
  • Best: For all skin types
  • Key ingredients: Starflower oil, padina pavonica and essential oil
  • Size: 100g
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious
    • Effective
    • Spa-like scent
  • Take note
    • Pricey
  1.  £49 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Cleansing balms

No matter what your skin type or budget, there’s a cleansing balm out there for you. Our top pick is the Naturium purple ginseng cleansing balm, which provides a satisfying and luxurious cleanse quickly and effectively, without exacerbating any sensitivity. However, if you’re looking for a more purse-friendly option, the Superdrug B. melting cleansing balm and Elf holy hydration! makeup melting cleansing balm both cost around a tenner and feel soothing on dry skin.

