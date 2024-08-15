Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Melt the day away, without stripping or drying out skin
We’d argue there’s nothing more relaxing than removing your make-up at the end of a long day, and what better way to do so than with an indulgent cleansing balm? Best applied to dry skin and massaged until it melts down to an oil, cleansing balms can also emulsify into a milky consistency to disrupt perfectly applied waterproof mascara, full-coverage foundation, bold lipstick and much more.
Not only do cleansing balms ensure make-up removal is speedy, they are much healthier for the skin than tugging on your face with a wipe, not to mention a million times more relaxing, providing an opportunity for a spot of facial massage in the process.
The most typical format is a solid balm that transforms into a silky soft oil when warmed on contact with skin, although, a handful of brands have created more fluid formulas that are housed in tubes rather than traditional plastic and glass pots.
Once your make-up is an oily mess, you can simply swipe it off with a damp, lukewarm flannel, before following up with the rest of your skincare routine, or with a second round of cleansing with a milk, gel or creamy face wash.
While almost all cleansing balms have a luxurious feel, the price tags vary massively, with plenty of options available for less than £15 or upwards of £50. Therefore, our beauty experts were keen to put as many as possible through their paces, to discover which ones are worth your money, melt make-up with ease, and leave skin thoroughly cleansed.
Each of the cleansing balms included here was incorporated into our daily night-time routine, to test how effective each formula was at removing make-up. The products were rated on efficacy, how they left skin feeling, scent and value for money.
No matter what your skin type or budget, there’s a cleansing balm out there for you. Our top pick is the Naturium purple ginseng cleansing balm, which provides a satisfying and luxurious cleanse quickly and effectively, without exacerbating any sensitivity. However, if you’re looking for a more purse-friendly option, the Superdrug B. melting cleansing balm and Elf holy hydration! makeup melting cleansing balm both cost around a tenner and feel soothing on dry skin.
