This cleanser has supercharged my skincare routine

La Roche-Posay Effaclar purifying foaming gel
- Size : 400ml
- Key ingredients: Thermal spring water and zinc PCA
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t clog pores
- A little goes a long way
- A bottle lasts for more than six months
- Gentle on skin but tough on make-up
Along with the majority of La Roche-Posay’s products, my dermatologist told me this cleanser is great for those with oily or acne-prone skin. But I also found it kind to sensitive skin – I used this product with zero irritation when taking Accutane, which is known to make skin extremely sensitive and sore. What’s more, certain ingredients in the list stick out as skin-loving heroes. Zinc PCA helps to reduce the shine of oily skin, giving a more mattified look, while the brand’s signature thermal spring water blend makes sure the skin remains hydrated.
The purifying gel creates a soft, gentle foam that feels very soapy, yet also velvety on the skin – make sure to rub the product between your hands with some warm water before applying it to the face to get that lather going. Once washed off, my skin can only be described as refreshed and squeaky clean with an added tightness. Those with very dry skin might find the product a little stripping, but as someone with more oily skin, I appreciate the firming effect.
It removes make-up (mascara included) and dirt from the face without disrupting the natural pH balance. And while I may not get spots anymore (thanks to Accutane), I have recommended it to lots of people, all of whom have loved how it minimises the appearance of blemishes and keeps new ones at bay.
Another thing I can’t ignore is how long-lasting a bottle is. A little goes a long way, with one bottle lasting longer than six months. At a price point of a little over £20, this is a cost-effective no-brainer.