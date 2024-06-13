This cleanser has supercharged my skincare routine

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Face wash and cleansers are the foundation of any good skincare routine. They rid our skin of the make-up, sweat and grime from the day. Finding the right one for your skin type is easier said than done though, but I’m here to help. Having tested my fair share of cleansers for a recent review, there’s one product I return to time and again. And there’s no denying it’s supercharged my skincare routine.

Having struggled with chronic acne until last year, I have to be especially considerate about what I put on my skin – so, when my dermatologist praised La Roche Posay and its skin-loving formulas, I listened. I knew this would be a skincare obsession that wouldn’t make my wallet weep.

In the name of a serious investigation, I tried all of the brand’s hero products and they remain firm favourites today. I fell in love with their squeaky clean clarifying lotion and its famous facial SPF. But it is the effaclar purifying foaming gel that might be my favourite product of all (so much so, that I considered it the best cleanser in my review round-up).

How I tested the La Roche-Posay Effaclar purifying foaming gel

open image in gallery Our tester in action cleansing their skin with the favourite La Roche Posay face wash ( Ella Duggan )

This facial cleanser is one that I genuinely recommend to anyone who will listen. I have used it every night to help remove my make-up and prep my skin before the rest of my skincare routine for the better part of three years now, using it during my course of Accutane, a powerful acne medication.

When testing the best facial cleansers for a separate IndyBest review I scrutinised this bottle the same as any other and compared it to similar products from other brands. Taking note of how my skin felt both before and after use, and how well it removes makeup on its own. I even analysed the ingredients list, packaging and ease of use to make sure this face wash is worthy of the prized spot on the bathroom sink.