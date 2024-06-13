Jump to content
This cleanser has supercharged my skincare routine

For simple skincare yet effective products, you can’t go wrong with La Roche-Posay

Sponsored by
Ella Duggan
Thursday 13 June 2024 10:27 BST
The effaclar purifying foaming gel might be my favourite product of all
The effaclar purifying foaming gel might be my favourite product of all (Ella Duggan/The Independent)

Face wash and cleansers are the foundation of any good skincare routine. They rid our skin of the make-up, sweat and grime from the day. Finding the right one for your skin type is easier said than done though, but I’m here to help. Having tested my fair share of cleansers for a recent review, there’s one product I return to time and again. And there’s no denying it’s supercharged my skincare routine.

Having struggled with chronic acne until last year, I have to be especially considerate about what I put on my skin – so, when my dermatologist praised La Roche Posay and its skin-loving formulas, I listened. I knew this would be a skincare obsession that wouldn’t make my wallet weep.

In the name of a serious investigation, I tried all of the brand’s hero products and they remain firm favourites today. I fell in love with their squeaky clean clarifying lotion and its famous facial SPF. But it is the effaclar purifying foaming gel that might be my favourite product of all (so much so, that I considered it the best cleanser in my review round-up).

How I tested the La Roche-Posay Effaclar purifying foaming gel

Our tester in action cleansing their skin with the favourite La Roche Posay face wash
Our tester in action cleansing their skin with the favourite La Roche Posay face wash (Ella Duggan)

This facial cleanser is one that I genuinely recommend to anyone who will listen. I have used it every night to help remove my make-up and prep my skin before the rest of my skincare routine for the better part of three years now, using it during my course of Accutane, a powerful acne medication.

When testing the best facial cleansers for a separate IndyBest review I scrutinised this bottle the same as any other and compared it to similar products from other brands. Taking note of how my skin felt both before and after use, and how well it removes makeup on its own. I even analysed the ingredients list, packaging and ease of use to make sure this face wash is worthy of the prized spot on the bathroom sink.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar purifying foaming gel

La roche posay purifying gel review indybest
  • Size : 400ml
  • Key ingredients: Thermal spring water and zinc PCA
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t clog pores
    • A little goes a long way
    • A bottle lasts for more than six months
    • Gentle on skin but tough on make-up

Along with the majority of La Roche-Posay’s products, my dermatologist told me this cleanser is great for those with oily or acne-prone skin. But I also found it kind to sensitive skin – I used this product with zero irritation when taking Accutane, which is known to make skin extremely sensitive and sore. What’s more, certain ingredients in the list stick out as skin-loving heroes. Zinc PCA helps to reduce the shine of oily skin, giving a more mattified look, while the brand’s signature thermal spring water blend makes sure the skin remains hydrated.

The purifying gel creates a soft, gentle foam that feels very soapy, yet also velvety on the skin – make sure to rub the product between your hands with some warm water before applying it to the face to get that lather going. Once washed off, my skin can only be described as refreshed and squeaky clean with an added tightness. Those with very dry skin might find the product a little stripping, but as someone with more oily skin, I appreciate the firming effect.

It removes make-up (mascara included) and dirt from the face without disrupting the natural pH balance. And while I may not get spots anymore (thanks to Accutane), I have recommended it to lots of people, all of whom have loved how it minimises the appearance of blemishes and keeps new ones at bay.

Another thing I can’t ignore is how long-lasting a bottle is. A little goes a long way, with one bottle lasting longer than six months. At a price point of a little over £20, this is a cost-effective no-brainer.

  1. £24 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: La Roche-Posay effaclar purifying foaming gel

If you’re looking for a face wash that can reduce oiliness and battle acne, but is gentle enough for sensitive skin while still managing to remove every last trace of make-up, I really can’t recommend La Roche-Posay effaclar purifying foaming gel enough. It not only works wonders on the skin, but it’s also affordable and lasts a long time. This excellent affordable cleanser gets the job done and I’ll never turn back.

