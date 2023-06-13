Jump to content

Best La Roche-Posay sunscreens, from face SPFs to mineral formulas

High SPF without the thick and heavy texture

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 13 June 2023 15:30
<p>Whether you have sensitive or oily skin, there’s a sun-care product to suit everyone</p>

Whether you have sensitive or oily skin, there's a sun-care product to suit everyone

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

The sun is shining and we’re certainly feeling hot, hot, hot, as we welcome June with a heatwave. But while we’re frantically searching for fans, air con units, paddling pools and picnic baskets, it’s also time to get serious about sun protection.

If you aren’t already wearing sunscreen year-round (we’ll spare you the lecture), now is the time to stock up on SPF to help protect your skin from the sun’s UV rays.

Searching high and low for the best sunscreen brands, we’ve found some standout stars. From Aldi’s bargain buys to Hello Sunday’s skincare-sunscreen hybrids, we’re now inundated with easy-to-apply, skin-boosting SPFs that are sure to satisfy even those who hate sunscreen.

To add to this long list, one of our favourite French pharmacy skincare brands deserves an SPF shout-out. La Roche-Posay creates products suitable for all skin types – from the most sensitive to overly oily, there’s a sun-care product to suit everyone.

Keep reading below to see our beauty buffs’ favourite La Roche-Posay suncare finds, from the aerosol SPF that’s excellent over make-up, to high-protection body sunscreen that will shield even the most sensitive skin.

How we tested

Thanks to these long summer days, testing these sunscreens was actually incredibly easy. Shielding our face and body with the bestselling La Roche-Posay SPF products, as well as our long-term brand favourites, the below list features the products we found the most useful.

The best La Roche-Posay sunscreen products for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control invisible fluid: £19.90, Laroche-posay.co.uk
  • Best for sensitive skin – La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 hydrating cream: £20.90, Laroche-posay.co.uk
  • Best for oily skin – La Roche-Posay anthelios anti-shine face mist: £17, Laroche-posay.co.uk
  • Best for your body – La Roche-Posay anthelios invisible spray: £23, Laroche-posay.co.uk
  • Best for kids – La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-light body mist: £25, Laroche-posay.co.uk

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control invisible fluid

  • Best: Overall
  • Skin type: Suitable for all skin types, including oily and sensitive
  • SPF: 50+
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Lotion

Named best overall in our round-up of sunscreens for your face, this oil control fluid ticks every box we can think of. With UVA, UVB and long UVA protection, this SPF 50 fluid provides maximum sun protection without the need for a thick, sticky lotion. Lightweight and non-greasy, it’s suitable for sensitive skin, and more than delivers in every area. Thanks to the bottle’s thin neck, it’s incredibly easy to apply, as just the right amount is dispensed to cover every area of the face without any unwanted excess. Being so lightweight, it instantly absorbs into the skin, reducing shine, while still giving a fresh-faced glow. Trust us when we say it’s a true standout star.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 hydrating cream

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Skin type: Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive
  • SPF: 50+
  • Size: 50ml
  • Type: Lotion

For sensitive-skinned folks, suncream can bring its own list of challenges, from stinging faces to watering eyes, and a good bout of redness if left on too long. If this sounds like you, La Roche-Posay could be your new go-to. Specially formulated for sensitive skin, this non-perfumed, non-greasy, super lightweight lotion will help protect skin from UVA, UVB and long UVA rays, while the SPF 50 makes maximum sun protection incredibly easy. It gives the skin a good hit of hydration while being sweat-, sand- and water-resistant, making top-ups straightforward and simple too. We couldn’t think of many sunscreens more perfect for sensitive skin.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay anthelios anti-shine face mist

  • Best: For oily skin
  • Skin type: Suitable for all skin types, including oily, blemish-prone and sensitive
  • SPF: 50+
  • Size: 75ml
  • Type: Spray

While the oil control fluid also works wonders for oily skin, if stamping out shine is your main focus for sunscreen, this face mist may be for you. Easy to apply, the aerosol will gently mist your face with a light layer of sun protection that mattifies the skin while cooling it down at the same time. It works wonders under make-up or when worn alone, and includes the same high sun protection as the other SPF 50+ options. Airlicium is the ingredient working its mattifying magic, absorbing three times its weight in oil while still letting the skin breathe. And, of course, it’s hypoallergenic for even the most sensitive of faces.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay anthelios invisible spray

  • Best: For your body
  • Skin type: Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, sun-intolerant or prickly heat prone
  • SPF: 50+
  • Size: 500ml
  • Type: Spray lotion

For those who have sensitive skin, are sun-intolerant or prone to prickly heat, you may want to pay close attention. Formulated specifically with these skin concerns in mind, this product offers high protection through a lightweight lotion that easily spritzes onto the skin.

Designed for use on the body rather than just the face, the spray is resistant to water, sweat and sand. It absorbs instantly, with no greasy residue or white cast, and leaves the skin feeling more moisturised than sticky. For even application, be sure to spritz well and massage into the skin with circular motions to cover every inch – and remember, re-application is key.

Continue reading...

La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-light body mist

  • Best: For kids
  • Skin type: Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive
  • SPF: 50+
  • Size: 200ml
  • Type: Aerosol

Similar to the face mist, this body mist makes light work of applying sunscreen, and you won’t even feel like you’ve got any on. Perfect for beach days, when out and about, or trying to wrangle little ones, it’s a go-to for any occasion. It’s even water-resistant, meaning it will last longer on the skin than many regular options. Again, it’s suitable for sensitive skin and leaves no sticky or greasy residue on the surface of the skin or on clothes. Just make sure you thoroughly cover every area, as it can be easier to miss patches when using this product (especially if it’s windy), due to it being an aerosol.

Continue reading...

The verdict: La Roche-Posay sunscreens

Just as we love the La Roche-Posay’s skincare range, the sunscreens are equally as impressive. With gentle formulas, lightweight lotions and packaging that makes the products easy to apply, the brand is a go-to for simple sun protection that works on every skin type, even the most sensitive.

If picking just one product, we’d strongly recommend the anthelios UVmune 400 oil control invisible fluid, which offers lightweight sun shielding without getting your face greasy. For super sensitive skin, try the anthelios UVmune 400 hydrating cream and, to keep the burn from your body, the anthelios invisible spray should be added to your sun-protection arsenal.

Want to know what other sunscreen brands have to offer? Take a look at our guide to the best sunscreens for your face

