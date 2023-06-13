Best La Roche-Posay sunscreens, from face SPFs to mineral formulas

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sun is shining and we’re certainly feeling hot, hot, hot, as we welcome June with a heatwave. But while we’re frantically searching for fans, air con units, paddling pools and picnic baskets, it’s also time to get serious about sun protection.

If you aren’t already wearing sunscreen year-round (we’ll spare you the lecture), now is the time to stock up on SPF to help protect your skin from the sun’s UV rays.

Searching high and low for the best sunscreen brands, we’ve found some standout stars. From Aldi’s bargain buys to Hello Sunday’s skincare-sunscreen hybrids, we’re now inundated with easy-to-apply, skin-boosting SPFs that are sure to satisfy even those who hate sunscreen.

To add to this long list, one of our favourite French pharmacy skincare brands deserves an SPF shout-out. La Roche-Posay creates products suitable for all skin types – from the most sensitive to overly oily, there’s a sun-care product to suit everyone.

Keep reading below to see our beauty buffs’ favourite La Roche-Posay suncare finds, from the aerosol SPF that’s excellent over make-up, to high-protection body sunscreen that will shield even the most sensitive skin.

How we tested

Thanks to these long summer days, testing these sunscreens was actually incredibly easy. Shielding our face and body with the bestselling La Roche-Posay SPF products, as well as our long-term brand favourites, the below list features the products we found the most useful.

The best La Roche-Posay sunscreen products for 2023 are: