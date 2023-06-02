Everything you need to know about tan accelerators, according to the experts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the weather gets warmer, the days longer and the sun stronger, our want to be outside has increased tenfold. But, for some of us, the temptation to look sun-kissed is incredibly strong, despite growing concerns over the risks of real tanning.

While fake tan can provide a beautiful bronzed glow without the need for UV rays – and it can look incredibly realistic – another skin-tone-tailored product is on the rise, and its use can be somewhat confusing.

Talking all things tan accelerators, we sat down with Dr Sonia Khorana – a GP with a special interest in dermatology – and Lucy Vose, global head of education at beauty brand Gatineau, to answer all your questions, including whether tan accelerators are safe for the skin, how they work and what they actually are.

While they may look like your regular body lotion, the verdict is that they’re quite controversial. Big brands such as Elemis, Piz Buin and Superdrug’s Solait do all stock them, and they’ve racked up quite a few fans who claim tan accelerators help boost their confidence, make their skin feel smooth and soft and give a golden glow at quite a rapid rate. Although using them involves lying out in the sun, which goes against the golden rule of skincare.

Keep reading below, where we provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision on whether or not you delve in, after hearing all the facts. And we promise we have covered the good, the bad and the ugly.

What are tan accelerators and how do they work?

Tan accelerators come in multiple forms, from tablets to injections (which are illegal in the UK), but for the purpose of this piece, we will only be talking about lotions.

According to Lucy, these tan accelerating lotions, much like the Gatineau option, “help prepare skin for sun exposure by boosting the production of melanin to kickstart and prolong a tan while deeply nourishing and soothing the complexion. It takes all the hard work out of tanning, by speeding up the skin’s natural tanning process before you see the sun, rapidly decreasing the amount of time it takes to achieve a sun-kissed tan and alleviating the problem of being uneven on the front and back”.

Getting a bit more technical, Dr Sonia added that they “contain ingredients that stimulate or increase your melanin production to tan faster, with many containing tanositol, which can activate, intensify and prolong tanning”.

In the Gatineau tan accelerating lotion (£55, Gatineau.com), for example, a melanin-activating peptide and sweet orange extract work together to boost the body’s melanin production – the complex pigment found in our bodies that is responsible for skin, hair and eye colour – to accelerate the rate of tanning when exposed to the sun’s UV rays.

Are tan accelerators safe?

According to the NHS, “there’s no safe or healthy way to get a tan”, which pretty much answers this question in just 10 words. “People who spend a lot of time in the sun, whether it’s for work or play, are at increased risk of skin cancer if they do not take the right precautions,” the sun care page goes on to explain, making clear the dangers of sun exposure.

Further emphasising these risks, the Skin Cancer Foundation states that “tanning is a sign of skin damage”. So your golden glow, unless from a bottle, is as far from healthy as you may have thought. And when it comes to sunbeds, the NHS explains that these are even worse, sharing “the British Association of Dermatologists advises that people should not use sunbeds or sunlamps”.

Considering tan accelerators rely on ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun to achieve this sunkissed look, it’s unsurprising that Dr Sonia doesn’t deem them safe. “I’m a big believer in taking protective measures against ultraviolet radiation, for example, use of sunscreen and limiting your skin’s exposure to the sun,” she explains. “When you use tan accelerators, there’s a risk from UV radiation. These products don’t provide any sun protection and people who use these products might be more likely to have increased exposure to the sun’s UV rays when they use these products on a regular basis to get a tan. Tan accelerators can, therefore, increase their risk of skin cancer.”

Lucy, however, sees them in a different light. She believes that as long as you use them alongside SPF, tan accelerators are not dangerous. “​​Tan accelerator is completely safe for the skin and works hand in hand with your daily SPF (it isn’t a replacement and does not contain an SPF),” she says. “It means you can relax and enjoy your days in the sun, taking regular shade breaks, especially in the midday sun, knowing that you are still maximising every tanning moment.”

Do tan accelerators work?

Although we haven’t yet tried any tan accelerators here at IndyBest, the reviews of popular products seem to be on the whole positive in relation to achieving a faster, deeper tan.

Many people seem to substitute them in place of their regular body moisturiser throughout the summer months, as the majority advise application for two weeks before any sun exposure to yield maximum results. They also moisturise the skin with a whole host of ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil and allantoin, which softens skin and adds a hit of hydration.

Additionally, we have spotted that a large number of tan accelerator fans also say they use tan accelerators to aid sunbed use. Of course, we don’t advise any sunbed usage, but the products seem to have a similar, deeper-looking tan effect, according to customer reviews online.

Can you use a tan accelerator with sunscreen?

You can, and are strongly encouraged to, wear SPF with tan accelerator creams. In fact, to make things easier (if you do decide to try one) some options, such as the Ultrasun tan activator for body SPF30 (£22.40, Lookfantastic.com), even include SPF in them.

Dr Sonia advises that the only safe way to tan is through fake tan lotions, and you can read about our favourite finds here.

