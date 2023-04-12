Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Given the dreary few months we’ve had so far this year, sunshine might well be the last thing on your mind. But fear not: warmer climes are fast approaching, which means it’s time to start thinking about protecting your skin from the sun’s harsh glares.

You might think it’s simply your face that needs daily protection, and that body sunscreen is reserved for afternoons spent lazing around on a sunbed. But you would be wrong. The British Skin Foundation advises wearing sunscreen on all areas of skin exposed to the sun.

“A waterproof sunscreen is better, even if you are not swimming, as it protects you better if you sweat,” the organisation advises, adding that you should always apply the sunscreen 20-30 minutes before going outside, and at least every two hours.

“If you swim or sweat a lot, use it more often,” it adds. “Remember using a towel or lying back on a fabric sunbed can rub the sunscreen off.” It’s also best to avoid the midday sun when possible, as this is when the sun will be at its strongest.

A quick recap: SPF stands for “Sun Protection Factor” and refers to the level of protection against UVB radiation, linked to skin cancer. Ideally, you should look for a four or five-star UVA rating on the bottle. As for how to go about choosing the right sunscreen for you, there are plenty of factors to consider, depending on what you’re looking for – and what specific benefits you’d like from your product. Here is our pick of the best body sunscreens.

How we tested

To help you find the best solution for sun cream for your body, we’ve spent weeks putting different variations to the test. We’ve taken differing budgets into account as well as different skin types and added benefits, from water-resistance to insect-repellant. These are our top-rated picks.

The best body sunscreen tested for this review (Olivia Petter )

The best body sunscreens for 2023 are: