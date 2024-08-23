Jump to content
10 best tinted sunscreens for glowy SPF coverage all year round

These lightweight make-up alternatives will help protect you from the sun’s harmful rays

Daisy Lester
Friday 23 August 2024 17:21 BST
We tested these formulas during beach days, balmy evenings on holiday, festivals and office days
We tested these formulas during beach days, balmy evenings on holiday, festivals and office days (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Forget eye creams with big claims, fancy serums and moisturisers that cost more than your weekly shop. Ask any dermatologist, and they will tell you that daily SPF is the single most important thing you can do for your skin – and tinted sunscreen could just be the low-maintenance hero your make-up bag needs.

Thanks to innovation in the industry, facial SPF formulas have come on leaps and bounds. Gone are the days when products leave a white caste and make-up is a no-go layered on top. Now, sunscreens combine the best of skincare, beauty and SPF.

Offering UV protection (dermatologists recommend SPF30 and above), tinted sunscreen has added pigment for light-to-dark make-up coverage, thereby eliminating an extra step in your morning regime. From dual action foundations to sheerer skin tints, these formulas are the secret to a no-make-up make-up look – yielding ultra-glowy, fresh-faced results (your skin but better). 

While some formulas are near-weightless and the perfect partners for balmy heat on holiday (think La Roche-Posay, Ultra Violette and Supergoop!’s cult sunscreens), others offer fuller coverage to even out texture and tone (see Nars, Lumene and Dr Jart). 

What they all have in common is all-important SPF protection, which is a non-negotiable year-round, so, make sure you’re getting your required dose by using around two finger’s worth of tinted sunscreen or applying a higher UV protectant underneath.

How we tested

Our tester tried myriad tinted sunscreens, to bring you the best
Our tester tried myriad tinted sunscreens, to bring you the best (The Independent/Daisy Lester)

Testing skin tints, BB creams and light coverage foundations with added SPF protection, we wore these formulas during beach days, balmy evenings on holiday, festivals and office days. Considering the ease of application (whether with a brush, sponge or fingers), coverage claims, staying power, the look and feel on our skin, as well as its SPF credentials, these are the best tinted sunscreens to invest in.

The best tinted sunscreens for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Supergoop! glowscreen set: £35, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Garnier vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow: £10.39, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for glowy coverage – Ultra Violette daydream screen tinted veil: £38, Spacenk.com
  • Best weightless formula – La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted: £16, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for long-lasting coverage – Dr Jart+ BB beauty balm: £37, Lookfantastic.com

Supergoop! Glowscreen set

Supergoop best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • SPF: 30
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5
  • Shades: Original, dawn, golden hour, sunset
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating
    • Glowy coverage
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £35 from Lookfantastic.com
Garnier vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow, SPF 50+

Garnier best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • SPF: 50
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin C
  • Shades: One shade
  • Why we love it
    • Brightening
    • Light coverage
  • Take note
    • No shade variation
  1.  £10 from Lookfantastic.com
Ultra Violette daydream screen tinted veil, SPF 50

Ultra Violette best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: For glowy coverage
  • SPF: 50
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, rice bran wax, pentavitin
  • Shades: 15
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Full coverage
    • Staying power
  • Take note
    • Small size for the price
  1.  £38 from Spacenk.com
La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMune 400 invisible fluid tinted

La roche posay best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: Weightless tinted SPF
  • SPF: 50+
  • Key ingredients: Iron oxide, glycerin, vitamin E
  • Shades: One shade
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Skin-blurring coverage
    • High UV protection
  1.  £16 from Lookfantastic.com
Lumene CC colour-correcting cream

Lumene best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: Colour-correcting SPF
  • SPF: 20
  • Key ingredients: Nordic lingonberry, Arctic spring water
  • Shades: Dark, deep, deep rich, deep tan, fair, light, medium, rich, tan, ultra light
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Long-lasting coverage
    • Glowy finish
  • Take note
    • Low SPF
  1.  £19 from Lookfantastic.com
Dr Jart+ BB beauty balm

Dr,Jart+ best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: For long-lasting coverage
  • SPF: 50
  • Key ingredients: Glycerin, niacinamide
  • Shades: Fair-light, light-medium, medium-tan, deep tan
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Colour-correcting
    • Long-lasting coverage
  1.  £37 from Lookfantastic.com
Erborian BB cream five-in-one tinted SPF

Erborian best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: For matte coverage
  • SPF: 20
  • Key ingredients: Ginger, liquorice extracts
  • Shades: Clair, dore, nude, caramel, chocolat
  • Why we love it
    • Impressive staying power
    • Lightweight on skin
    • Natural and subtle tint
  1.  £30 from Lookfantastic.com
Nars pure radiant tinted moisturiser

Nars-best-tinted-SPF-indybest
  • Best: Tinted moisturiser
  • SPF: 30
  • Key ingredients: French Polynesian kopara, vitamin C
  • Shades: 11
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight, medium coverage
    • Hydrating
  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
Elf untouchable whoa glow

Elf best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: SPF primer
  • SPF: 30
  • Key ingredients: Aloe, hyaluronic acid, squalane
  • Shades: Sunbeam, sunlight and sunburst
  • Why we love it
    • Light coverage
    • A little goes a long way
  • Take note
    • Staying power
    • Begins to pill
  1.  £13 from Amazon.co.uk
It Cosmetics CC+ nude glow skin tint

It cosmentics best tinted SPF indybest
  • Best: Skin base
  • SPF: 40
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, green tea extract
  • Shades: 15
  • Why we love it
    • Light
    • Sheer coverage
    • Seamless application
    • Skincare benefits
  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Tinted sunscreen

If you’re looking for a year-round SPF that offers lightweight, glowy coverage, Supergoop!’s glowscreen formula is a dream to wear. A little goes a long way, helping to justify the price, while the coverage and pigment easily rival your go-to foundation. 

Those on a budget will love Garnier’s vitamin C fluid glow formula, which offers SPF50 protection and radiant coverage, while La Roche-Posay’s near-weightless tinted sunscreen is a must during balmy weather. For those who prefer fuller coverage, Dr Jart’s colour-correcting BB cream and Ultra Violette’s daydream tinted veil don’t disappoint.

For more summer-ready products, check out our round-up of the best sweat-proof make-up

