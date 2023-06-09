Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer is officially here, with longer days, warmer weather, and a strong desire to sit outside no matter what we’re doing. Alfresco dinner? Delightful. Lying out in the sun with your laptop? A much better idea than when it’s actually put into practice.

But alongside the fun of park picnics, beach days and garden party planning, the need to protect ourselves from the sun’s rays suddenly becomes all the more important. After all, sunburn is incredibly sore, and can also increase your risk of skin cancer.

Luckily, SPF is the simple solution to staying safe in the sun, and this brand makes applying it incredibly easy. Founded just two years ago with the mission of making sunscreen accessible to everyone, Hello Sunday has quickly become one of the buzziest beauty brands to know, and it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

With bright, bold packaging, fun product names like “the take-out one”, and a range of products that work as skincare staples, not just sunscreens, it rids the need of adding an additional SPF to an often already packed beauty routine. The moisturising serum, for example, boasts hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to brighten and hydrate the face, while the one for your eyes can be used in place of your morning eye cream, brightening dark circles as it protects from the sun.

Keep reading below to see which bits our beauty writer has built into their summer skincare routine and why.

How we tested

Our beauty writer was instantly attracted to the bright, bold colours of this sunscreen brand and it certainly stands out from the crowd. But, of course, they had to put it to the test before judging a book by its cover – and what better way to do so than bringing it on holiday? Jetting off to Portugal, they packed their plastic liquids bag with a handful of the brands bestellers and were incredibly impressed, to say the least. Using only these products for their face sun protection – and most of their skincare routine – their skin felt soft, supple and didn’t once burn even when spending long stretches in the sun.

The best Hello Sunday sunscreen products for 2023 are: