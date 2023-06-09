Jump to content

Say hello to Hello Sunday, the sunscreen-skincare hybrid brand our beauty team loves

Hate sunscreen? This may be the brand for you

Lauren Cunningham
Friday 09 June 2023 16:12
the brand stocks SPF50 and SPF30 for your face, eyes, lips and body

Summer is officially here, with longer days, warmer weather, and a strong desire to sit outside no matter what we’re doing. Alfresco dinner? Delightful. Lying out in the sun with your laptop? A much better idea than when it’s actually put into practice.

But alongside the fun of park picnics, beach days and garden party planning, the need to protect ourselves from the sun’s rays suddenly becomes all the more important. After all, sunburn is incredibly sore, and can also increase your risk of skin cancer.

Luckily, SPF is the simple solution to staying safe in the sun, and this brand makes applying it incredibly easy. Founded just two years ago with the mission of making sunscreen accessible to everyone, Hello Sunday has quickly become one of the buzziest beauty brands to know, and it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

With bright, bold packaging, fun product names like “the take-out one”, and a range of products that work as skincare staples, not just sunscreens, it rids the need of adding an additional SPF to an often already packed beauty routine. The moisturising serum, for example, boasts hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to brighten and hydrate the face, while the one for your eyes can be used in place of your morning eye cream, brightening dark circles as it protects from the sun.

Keep reading below to see which bits our beauty writer has built into their summer skincare routine and why.

How we tested

Our beauty writer was instantly attracted to the bright, bold colours of this sunscreen brand and it certainly stands out from the crowd. But, of course, they had to put it to the test before judging a book by its cover – and what better way to do so than bringing it on holiday? Jetting off to Portugal, they packed their plastic liquids bag with a handful of the brands bestellers and were incredibly impressed, to say the least. Using only these products for their face sun protection – and most of their skincare routine – their skin felt soft, supple and didn’t once burn even when spending long stretches in the sun.

The best Hello Sunday sunscreen products for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Hello Sunday the retouch one face mist SPF30: £14.40, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best under make-up – Hello Sunday the one that’s got it all: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for eyes – Hello Sunday the one for your eyes eye cream SPF50: £18, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for easy application – Hello Sunday the take-out one: £18, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best serum sunscreen – Hello Sunday SPF50 the one that’s a serum: £22, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Hello Sunday the retouch one face mist SPF30

  • Best: Overall
  • Application area: Whole face
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 75ml

If you buy just one product, make sure it’s this. Never have we found an easier sunscreen to apply that you can be confident has covered every part of the face. Unlike typical SPF sprays, it finely spritzes the face with liquid rather than misting it with what feels like gas. And yes, it works just as well over make-up, you may just need to blot with the back of your hand to ensure it’s all soaked in.

We keep ours in our bags for on-the-go tops-ups, as the best part is you don’t have to touch your face – so no matter if you have sandy fingers or just some germs from the train, it made re-applying super simple. And you can take it in your hand luggage when flying too. We just wish it was available in an SPF50, but the brand has told us to watch this space.

Continue reading...

Hello Sunday the one that’s got it all

  • Best: For under make-up
  • Application area: Whole face
  • SPF: 50
  • Size : 50ml

For anyone who struggles with sunscreen making their make-up slide off, this might be the answer. Boldly named “the one that’s got it all”, it’s a make-up primer-meets-sunscreen packed with skin-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, algae, bisabolol and soybean oil. Our beauty buff used it in place of their morning moisturiser on days they wore make-up and if gave skin a slight sheen with a smooth, hydrated feel and kept make-up looking fresh for much longer than normal.

Continue reading...

Hello Sunday the one for your eyes eye cream SPF50

  • Best: For eyes
  • Application area: Eyes
  • SPF: 50
  • Size: 15ml

A designated eye sunscreen may seem a bit extra, but just as we use a seperate eye cream to the one on our faces, it works just the same. Remember, the brand sells skincare products with a sunscreen focus, rather than solely SPF. Also, we’re sure we aren’t alone in having stinging peepers and tears streaming down our faces after applying some sunscreens, so this product actually makes a big difference. Included in the formula is wheat protein to brighten dark circles and plant-based peptides to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also slightly tinted, ever so subtly masking discolouration too.

Continue reading...

Hello Sunday the take-out one

  • Best: For easy application
  • Application area: Face and body
  • SPF: 30
  • Size: 30g

Another product for on-the-go, the take-out one is a great pick for those who don’t like the feeling of sprays on their face. In a solid gel-like block, it effortlessly swipes across the face (or body and lips), delivering an invisible shield of sun protection. Although, it is quite greasy and will leave you with quite a high shine meaning it’s not so good over make-up, it is perfect for staying protected when sitting in the garden or park. With a cocktail of skin-boosting oils such as apricot, jojoba and cottonseed, it also works as great boost of hydration, softening the skin with every swipe.

Continue reading...

Hello Sunday SPF50 the one that’s a serum

  • Best: Serum suncreen
  • Application area: Whole face
  • SPF: 50
  • Size: 30ml

Face serums are a staple product for anyone after healthy, hydrated skin. Combining hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and SPF50, this Hello Sunday one goes above and beyond your standard serum, making it an excellent option for sun-care as well as skincare – and you’ll actually enjoy applying it.

In a dropper-style bottle, five drops are enough to cover the whole face, it insantly smooths out into an invisible shield with no sticky residue or white cast. The vitamin C works to brighten the skin from the inside, reducing dark spots caused by sun damage, while the SPF50 offers longer-lasting UV protection. Our tester swapped it out for the everyday serum when spending days in the sun, and it became a great first-step in staying sun safe.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Hello Sunday

No matter if you love or loathe sunscreen, Hello Sunday has something for you. From the face spray our beauty buff carries around daily to the moisturising serum that will have you set for the morning rays, there’s something to suit almost every skin type, tone and texture. And don’t let the products fun-looking outside discredit what is on the inside, as SPF packed with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients is sure to leave you with healthier, happier skin.

Interested in other sunscreen brands? Take a look at our guide to the best sunscreens for your face.

